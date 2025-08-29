Symbol Cycler
- Indicatori
- Abraham Correa
- Versione: 1.0
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (▲▼). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart.
✅ Key Features:
-
One-click symbol switching from the chart
-
Works with your Market Watch list order
-
Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center
-
Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols
-
Clean, responsive UI with customizable size and positioning
-
Supports wrap-around cycling (first-to-last and last-to-first)
🎯 Benefits:
-
Save time when scanning multiple charts or instruments
-
Maintain analysis consistency by keeping your current timeframe
-
Eliminate the need to manually switch symbols from the terminal
-
Enhance workflow for discretionary and multi-symbol traders
*The chart button may be of different parameters (X & Y) & would need to be adjusted according to your laptop/computer/AR/VR screen! *