Symbol Cycler

Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (▲▼). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart.

Key Features:

  • One-click symbol switching from the chart

  • Works with your Market Watch list order

  • Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center

  • Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols

  • Clean, responsive UI with customizable size and positioning

  • Supports wrap-around cycling (first-to-last and last-to-first)

🎯 Benefits:

  • Save time when scanning multiple charts or instruments

  • Maintain analysis consistency by keeping your current timeframe

  • Eliminate the need to manually switch symbols from the terminal

  • Enhance workflow for discretionary and multi-symbol traders


*The chart button may be of different parameters (X & Y) & would need to be adjusted according to your laptop/computer/AR/VR screen! *


