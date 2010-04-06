MT4 Monitoring Agent

If you run an EA on a VPS, it is necessary to quickly notice if the server loses the connection to the broker.

The ServerGuard24 EA checks the connection to the broker once a minute and sends the result to our monitoring server. There we notify you by e-mail, SMS, push and much more.

The setup is super easy:

1. register at www.serverguard24.de
2. create a "Cron" check
3. copy the URL that is shown to you during the "Cron" check into the properties of the EA.

And you can be sure that your Metatrader isn't offline without being noticed.
