Gold Executive Breakout EA

What It Does

Gold Executive Daily Breakout EA - Product Description

This EA automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below the previous day's high and low. When price breaks out of the previous day's range, the EA enters a trade with predefined stop loss and take profit levels.

Key Features

Breakout Trading

Places pending orders at previous day's high and low levels

Automatically calculates entry points each day

Optional price rounding to align with key levels

Orders are automatically deleted at 23:30 (configurable)

Risk Management

Fixed lot size trading

Customizable stop loss and take profit in pips (default: 400 SL / 1000 TP)

Maximum daily loss protection to stop trading after reaching set drawdown

Trailing stop that activates after 20 pips profit (configurable)

Breakeven function moves stop loss to entry after specified profit

Trailing Stop System

Activates when trade reaches 20 pips profit

Trails price at 20 pips distance

Moves in 1.0 pip steps

Protects profits while allowing winners to run

All parameters fully adjustable

Session Filters

Trade specific market sessions: Asian, London, New York

Set custom start and end times for each session

Can trade all sessions or select specific ones

Daily breakout mode for 24-hour trading

Trading Filters

Maximum spread filter to avoid poor execution

Day of week filter (select which days to trade)

Time-based filters (trade start/stop times)

News filter with CSV database support (optional)

Smart Order Management

Only one set of orders per day

Automatically removes pending orders at day end

Magic number to identify EA trades

Works alongside other EAs without conflict

Default Settings

Lot Size : 0.01 (fixed)

: 0.01 (fixed) Take Profit : 1000 pips ($10 on 0.01 lot / $100 on 0.1 lot)

: 1000 pips ($10 on 0.01 lot / $100 on 0.1 lot) Stop Loss : 400 pips ($4 on 0.01 lot / $40 on 0.1 lot)

: 400 pips ($4 on 0.01 lot / $40 on 0.1 lot) Trailing Activation : 20 pips

: 20 pips Trailing Distance : 20 pips

: 20 pips Trailing Step : 1.0 pips

: 1.0 pips Breakeven Trigger : 10 pips (disabled by default)

: 10 pips (disabled by default) Optimized for: Exness Raw/Zero Spread accounts

How It Works

Daily Reset: At the start of each trading day, the EA calculates the previous day's high and low Order Placement: Places a Buy Stop above the high and Sell Stop below the low Breakout Entry: When price breaks the previous day's range, the order triggers Profit Protection: After 20 pips profit, trailing stop activates automatically Exit: Trade closes at take profit, stop loss, or trailing stop End of Day: Unfilled orders are deleted at 23:30

Best Used For

Gold (XAUUSD) trading on any timeframe

Traders who prefer breakout strategies

Set-and-forget automated trading

Capturing daily volatility moves

Works on any broker with standard symbols

What You Get

✓ Fully automated trading system ✓ Complete risk management built-in ✓ Trailing stop for profit protection ✓ Session and time filters ✓ Spread protection ✓ Daily drawdown limits ✓ Easy-to-use input parameters ✓ Works 24/5 without monitoring

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Recommended broker : Exness (Raw Spread or Zero accounts)

: Exness (Raw Spread or Zero accounts) Account type : Low commission, raw/zero spread accounts only

: Low commission, raw/zero spread accounts only Minimum balance : $5,000 for proper risk management

: $5,000 for proper risk management Allow AutoTrading in MT5

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Important Notes

This EA is optimized specifically for Exness Raw/Zero spread accounts

Tight spreads and low commissions are critical for profitability

High spread accounts will significantly reduce performance

Minimum $5,000 balance recommended for 0.01 lot trading

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Always backtest on your broker's data before live trading

Start with minimum lot sizes and increase gradually based on account size

Monitor performance for the first week

Use proper risk management (recommended: risk no more than 1-5% per trade)

Backtest Results (For Reference Only)

Test Parameters:

Period: 2 years of historical data

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) on Exness

Account Size: $5,000

Lot Size: 2.0 (fixed)

Risk Per Trade: $800 (400 pip SL at 0.2 lots)

History Quality: 98%

Results:

Win Rate: 94%

Total Trades: [417]

Profit Factor: [4.36]

Important Disclaimer: These results are based on historical data under specific conditions. Real market conditions will vary significantly. Live trading involves additional factors including slippage, varying spreads, news events, and market volatility that cannot be fully replicated in backtesting. Results in live trading may differ substantially from backtest performance. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.









Quick Start Guide

1. Installation

Download the EA file from MQL5 Market Open MetaTrader 5 The EA will automatically install to your platform Restart MT5 if needed

2. Setting Up Your Chart

Open a XAUUSD (Gold) chart - any timeframe (H1 recommended) Drag and drop the EA onto the chart Check "Allow Algo Trading" button in the toolbar (top of MT5) The EA will display a confirmation message on the chart

3. Recommended Account Settings

Broker : Exness (Raw Spread or Zero accounts preferred)

: Exness (Raw Spread or Zero accounts preferred) Account Type : ECN/Raw/Zero spread with low commissions

: ECN/Raw/Zero spread with low commissions Minimum Balance : $500 for 0.01 lot size $1,000 for 0.02 lot size $5,000 for 0.1 lot size

: VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation

Understanding the Settings

Position Sizing

Lot Size (Default: 0.01)

The fixed lot size for all trades

Start small and increase gradually

Rule of thumb: Risk no more than 1-2% of account per trade

Example: 0.01 lot = $4 risk per trade (with 400 pip SL)

Risk Management

Take Profit (Default: 1000 pips)

Target profit in pips ($10 per 0.01 lot)

Most trades will close earlier via trailing stop

This is the maximum profit target

Stop Loss (Default: 400 pips)

Maximum loss per trade in pips ($4 per 0.01 lot)

Fixed stop loss from entry point

Will move to breakeven if enabled

Max Daily Loss (Default: 0.0 = disabled)

Maximum daily loss as percentage of account balance

Example: Set to 5.0 to stop trading after 5% daily loss

Resets each day at midnight

Leave at 0 to disable

Strategy Settings

EA Magic Number (Default: 2443)

Unique identifier for this EA's trades

Change only if running multiple EAs on same account

Don't change after starting to trade

Use Daily Breakout (Default: true)

Main strategy: places orders at previous day's high/low

Keep enabled unless using session filters only

Price Rounding (Default: 0.1)

Rounds order prices to nearest 0.1

Helps align with psychological price levels

Set to 0 to disable

Delete Orders At (Default: 23:30)

Time when unfilled pending orders are deleted

Prevents old orders from triggering next day

Format: HH:MM (24-hour)

Stop Loss Management

Move SL to Breakeven (Default: false)

When enabled, moves stop loss to entry price after reaching trigger

Protects capital once trade is in profit

Breakeven Trigger (Default: 10 pips)

How many pips profit needed before moving SL to breakeven

Only works if "Move SL to Breakeven" is enabled

Use Trailing Stop (Default: true)

Highly recommended - protects profits automatically

Trails your stop loss as price moves in your favor

Trailing Activation (Default: 20 pips)

Profit level where trailing stop starts working

Trade must reach this profit before trailing begins

Trailing Distance (Default: 20 pips)

How far behind price the stop loss trails

Smaller = more protection, earlier exits

Larger = more breathing room, bigger moves

Trailing Step (Default: 1.0 pips)

Minimum price movement before trail adjusts

Smaller values = more frequent adjustments

Session Filters

Trade Asian Session (Default: true)

Places orders during Asian session hours

Asian Start/End: Define time window

Trade London Session (Default: true)

Places orders during London session hours

London Start/End: Define time window

Trade New York Session (Default: true)

Places orders during New York session hours

New York Start/End: Define time window

Note: If all sessions are enabled, orders can be placed at any session start. If all are disabled but "Use Daily Breakout" is enabled, orders place once per day.

Trading Filters

Max Spread (Default: 0 = no limit)

Maximum allowed spread in pips

EA won't trade if spread exceeds this

Recommended: 30-50 for Gold on Exness Raw accounts

Set to 0 to disable filter

Trading Start/End Time (Default: 00:00 - 23:59)

Defines allowed trading hours

Format: HH:MM (24-hour)

Example: Set 08:00 - 20:00 to avoid night trading

Allow Monday/Tuesday/etc. (Default: all true)

Select which days of the week to trade

Uncheck days you want to skip

Useful for avoiding certain market conditions

News Filter

Use News Filter (Default: false)

Requires CSV news database file

Prevents trading around major news events

Advanced feature - leave disabled if unsure

How the EA Works Daily

Morning (00:00 - Session Start)

EA calculates previous day's high and low prices Resets daily counters and flags Waits for session start time

Session Start (Asian/London/New York)

Places Buy Stop above previous day's high Places Sell Stop below previous day's low Both orders have predefined SL and TP

During the Day

If price breaks up: Buy Stop triggers If price breaks down: Sell Stop triggers Once one order fills, the other remains (can fill later) Trailing stop activates after 20 pips profit Stop loss follows price, protecting profits

Evening (23:30)

Any unfilled pending orders are deleted Open positions continue with trailing stops EA prepares for next day

Common Questions & Answers

Q: Why is the EA not placing any orders?

A: Check these:

Is it attached to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart?

Is "Algo Trading" enabled? (button in toolbar)

Is it within trading hours you've set?

Is today's day of week enabled?

Is spread below your maximum?

Check the "Experts" tab for error messages

Q: Why did my order close with small profit?

A: The trailing stop is working correctly. Once your trade reaches 20 pips profit, the trailing stop activates and protects gains. If price reverses by 20 pips from the highest point, it closes the trade. This is by design to lock in profits.

Q: Can I use this on other symbols besides Gold?

A: The EA is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). It will initialize on other symbols but won't trade. The settings (400 pip SL, 1000 pip TP) are calibrated for Gold's price movements and volatility.

Q: How much should I risk per trade?

A: Standard risk management suggests 1-2% of account balance per trade.

$500 account = $5-10 risk = 0.01-0.02 lots

$1,000 account = $10-20 risk = 0.02-0.05 lots

$5,000 account = $50-100 risk = 0.1-0.2 lots

Q: Why do I need a Raw/Zero spread account?

A: Gold trading with tight stops and frequent trailing requires low spreads to be profitable. High spread accounts (3-5 pips) will significantly reduce performance. Exness Raw accounts typically have 0.1-0.3 pip spreads with small commissions.

Q: Can both Buy and Sell orders trigger the same day?

A: Yes. If price breaks the high (Buy Stop fills), then later breaks the low (Sell Stop fills), both trades can be active simultaneously. Each manages independently with its own trailing stop.

Q: What's the difference between Take Profit and Trailing Stop?

A:

Take Profit (1000 pips) : Maximum profit target - rarely reached

: Maximum profit target - rarely reached Trailing Stop (20 pips) : Dynamic stop that follows price - this is how most trades exit

: Dynamic stop that follows price - this is how most trades exit The trailing stop typically closes trades with 20-50 pips profit, not the full 1000 pip TP

Q: Orders keep getting deleted - why?

A: Orders are automatically deleted at 23:30 (configurable) to prevent stale orders from the previous day triggering unexpectedly. This is normal behavior. New orders are placed the next trading day.

Q: EA shows "Insufficient free margin" - what do I do?

A: Your account balance is too small for the lot size you're using. Either:

Decrease lot size (e.g., from 0.02 to 0.01)

Increase account balance

Close other trades to free up margin

Q: Can I run this EA alongside other EAs?

A: Yes. The EA uses a Magic Number (2443) to identify its own trades. It won't interfere with other EAs that use different magic numbers. You can run multiple strategies simultaneously.

Q: How do I backtest before going live?

A:

Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester or Ctrl+R) Select the EA from dropdown Choose XAUUSD symbol Set date range (minimum 6 months recommended) Use "1 minute OHLC" mode for 90%+ quality Adjust inputs to your preferred settings Click "Start" and review results

I mportant Reminders

✓ Always start with minimum lot sizes on live accounts ✓ Backtest first with your broker's data ✓ Use a VPS for 24/7 operation without interruptions ✓ Monitor for the first week to ensure everything works correctly ✓ Keep your platform updated to the latest MT5 version ✓ Check your broker's margin requirements for Gold ✓ Past performance doesn't guarantee future results ✓ Never risk money you can't afford to lose

Getting Support

If you experience issues:

Check the "Experts" tab in MT5 for error messages Screenshot your settings and the error Contact through MQL5 Market messaging system Include your account type, broker, and MT5 version

Legal Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading. Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.



