Purple Monkey

Purple Monkey EA: Advanced Grid Trading System

Overview:
Purple Monkey EA is a sophisticated grid trading system that has been successfully operating on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are tailored to historical data, this EA is engineered to capitalize on existing market inefficiencies. It goes beyond a mere "hit and miss" approach, leveraging real market mechanics to generate consistent profits.

Supported Currency Pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • AUDNZD
  • NZDCAD

Recommended Timeframe:

  • M15

Key Features:

  • One Chart Setup: Trade all supported symbols from a single chart.
  • Multiple Currency Pairs: Designed to work seamlessly with the specified pairs.
  • Proven Performance: Solid backtesting and live trading results.
  • No GMT Adjustments Needed: Simplifies setup and usage.
  • User -Friendly: Follow three simple instructions to get started.
  • Cost-Effective: More affordable than many high-quality alternatives available.

Installation Instructions:

  1. Attach the EA to a single M15 chart; AUDCAD is recommended for optimal performance.
  2. If your broker uses a suffix (!,e, AUDCAD.a), update the symbol name in the Symbol parameter.
  3. Use only the recommended currency pairs. No .set files are required as all settings are internally stored within the EA.
  4. Ensure the EA has access to the news list website and time server for accurate news filtering and time detection. Refer to the guide for setup instructions (1:00 to 2:05).

Requirements:

  • The EA is robust against spread and slippage but is best used with a reliable ECN broker.
  • It should be run continuously on a VPS for optimal performance.
  • For accounts with 1:30 leverage, it is advisable to use low-risk settings with a minimum account balance of $2000. For 1:100 leverage, a $1000 account can accommodate up to significant risk settings.

Money Management & Risk Settings:

  • Allow Opening a New Grid: Toggle the opening of new grids without affecting existing ones.
  • Lot-sizing Method: Choose a method based on desired risk: Fixed Lots, Dynamic Lots, Deposit Load, or predefined presets for automatic risk calculation.
  • Fixed Lot: Set the fixed lot size for initial trades.
  • Dynamic Lot: Specify balance/equity per 0.01 lot.
  • Deposit Load %: Percentage of the deposit allocated for the initial trade.
  • Maximum Lot: Set a cap on the trading lot size.
  • Maximum Spread: Define the maximum allowable spread in pips.
  • Maximum Slippage: Set the maximum slippage for non-ECN accounts.
  • Maximum Symbols at a Time: Limit the number of concurrent open symbols.
  • Allow Hedging: Enable or disable multi-directional trades on the same symbol.
  • Allow Trading on Holidays: Control trading during the Christmas/New Year period.
  • Allow to Buy/Sell: Toggle buy/sell trading options.
  • Maximum Drawdown Percent: Set a threshold for closing positions based on floating drawdown.

Trading Strategy:

  • Symbols: Specify symbols separated by commas (custom if left empty).
