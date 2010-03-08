BDLionEA

🦁 BDLionEA – The Lion of the Forex Market

Version: 1.00
Author: BDRahim
Creation Date: 22 August 2025

Take control of the market with BDLionEA, a powerful and adaptive trading Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and growth. Inspired by the lion’s strength and strategy, this EA is designed to dominate every market condition with smart trade management and fully automated execution.

🔑 Key Features

  • Smart Candle-Based Trading Logic – Automatically detects bullish and bearish candles to place trades in the direction of momentum.

  • Profit-Protection System – Trades are closed only when they lock in profit, ensuring safe exits.

  • Adaptive Money Management – Works with fixed lots or lot multipliers, adjusting to your strategy and risk appetite.

  • Broker-Friendly Design – Optimized to avoid errors like “not enough money” or “too many orders,” making it fully compliant with all brokers.

  • Validation-Ready – Built to pass automatic validation on the MQL5 Market, with safe handling of margins, lot sizes, and order limits.

  • Universal Compatibility – Works on any time frame and supports all major Forex pairs, indices, commodities, and crypto instruments.

⚡ Why Choose BDLionEA?

  • Start growing even from a small account balance.

  • Avoids risky over-trading with built-in trade limit and equity protection.

  • Auto-adjusts to broker restrictions for smooth operation.

  • Simple yet powerful logic suitable for both beginners and professionals.

🛠️ Best Settings

  • Timeframes: H1 and above recommended.(Works on any time frame)

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and trending pairs.

  • Lot Management: Start with micro lots (0.01) and scale up.

📈 Trade Like a Lion

With BDLionEA, you’re not just running another trading robot—you’re deploying a fearless market predator. Whether you’re building equity slowly or hunting for aggressive profits, this EA gives you the power and flexibility to succeed.

👉 Unleash the Lion. Rule the Market.


