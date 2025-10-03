SignalFxPro Algo EA
- Experts
- Md Mainul Islam
- Versione: 1.6
- Attivazioni: 20
SignalFxPro Auto EA is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor that automates your trading with a clean, rules-based system built around SuperTrend + MA filters. It scans all MarketWatch symbols on your chosen timeframe, auto-enters on fresh signals, manages ATR-based Take Profit/Stop Loss, and applies smart step-locking (BE at TP1, lock at TP2, lock at TP3). Position sizing can be risk-percentage or fixed lot, with an optional martingale that doubles lot size only after a stopped-out trade.
Why traders choose SignalFxPro
-
Proven building blocks: SuperTrend momentum + SMA/EMA filters to avoid chop.
-
Robust exits: ATR-anchored TP1/TP2/TP3 with automatic SL step-ups as targets are crossed.
-
Portfolio mindset: Multi-symbol scanning from a single chart (MarketWatch).
-
Adaptive sizing: Risk % per trade or fixed lot; cap with MaxLot.
-
Discipline on reversal: Optional Close & Reverse on opposite signals.
-
Broker-friendly: Slippage control, spread filter, and one position per symbol (by Magic).
Core Strategy Logic
-
Signal detection
-
Bullish when price crosses above SuperTrend and passes the SMA(13) gate.
-
Strong bullish when additionally aligned with EMA(200) trend.
-
Mirror conditions for bearish / strong bearish.
-
Signal Modes: All (Normal + Strong), Normal only, Strong only.
-
-
Trade management
-
SL = ATR-based (linked to TP1 distance × SL multiplier).
-
TP1/TP2/TP3 = ATR(14) multiples (configurable).
-
Step-locking (if enabled):
TP1 → move SL to BE →
TP2 → lock SL at TP1 →
TP3 → lock SL at TP2 (you can still place a hard TP or let it run).
-
-
Sizing & progression
-
Risk % money management with dynamic lot from SL distance, or fixed lot.
-
Optional Martingale: next trade on that symbol uses previous lot × multiplier only if the last closed trade was a loss (per Magic).
-
Key Features (at a glance)
-
✅ MT4 EA (Expert Advisor) — attach to one chart; trades all MarketWatch pairs if enabled
-
✅ SuperTrend + MA logic (SMA/EMA/WMA/HMA* filter option; VWMA approximated)
-
✅ ATR-based TP/SL with TP1/TP2/TP3 and auto step-lock trailing
-
✅ Risk % position sizing + MaxLot cap
-
✅ Optional Martingale (after SL only)
-
✅ Close & Reverse on opposite signal (configurable)
-
✅ Spread filter & slippage control
-
✅ One position per symbol (Magic-separated)
*HMA uses a lightweight approximation in MT4.
Inputs (most popular)
-
Trading: TradeAllPairs, SignalTF, Slippage, MagicNumber
-
Money Management: Lots, RiskPercent, MaxLot
-
Martingale: EnableMartingale, Multiplier
-
Signals/Filters: SignalMode (All/Normal/Strong), SigSensitivity, ST_ATRLen, SMA/EMA lengths, UseMAFilter, MA_FilterType, MA_FilterLen
-
Exits: TPStrength, UseTP1/2/3, SL_Multiplier, EnableTrailing
-
Protections: MaxSpreadPoints, CloseAndReverse
How to Use
-
Add symbols you want to trade to MarketWatch.
-
Attach SignalFxPro Auto EA to one chart (any symbol/timeframe).
-
Choose your SignalTF (e.g., H1) and risk/money-management preferences
Backtesting & Optimization Tips
-
Optimize SignalTF, SigSensitivity, TPStrength, SL_Multiplier per symbol group (majors vs crosses).
-
Consider separate sets for Normal vs Strong mode depending on market regime.
-
Validate spread filter for your broker’s typical session spreads.
-
If using Martingale, keep Multiplier modest and cap MaxLot prudently.
Frequently Asked (Quick)
Q: Does it trade all pairs automatically?
A: Yes—when TradeAllPairs=true, it scans all MarketWatch symbols on the SignalTF you set.
Q: Can I use it on just one pair?
A: Yes—set TradeAllPairs=false and attach the EA to that pair’s chart.
Q: What’s the trailing method?
A: Step-lock: BE at TP1, lock TP1 at TP2, lock TP2 at TP3 (hard TP can still be set).
Q: Do I have to use Martingale?
A: No—EnableMartingale=false disables it. The EA works perfectly with standard sizing.
Who is it for?
-
Traders who want a rule-driven, ATR-anchored system,
-
Portfolio users running multi-symbol trend/momentum,
-
Users seeking hands-off management with clear risk and exit logic.
