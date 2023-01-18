Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading

This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs.

Here you can see more details about our EA.

 

Entry Logic:

  1. Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling.
  2. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band.
  3. Also we check the market trend.
  4. We use reverse trend strategy

Exit Logic:

Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit.

Also we have trailing stop function, Break Even function as well.

Money Management Logic:

We have used several effective money management logic here.

  1. We use at least 1:2 Risk Reward ratio.
  2. Lot size multiplier for a loss trade.
  3. We have lot size multiplier.
  4. We have break even and trailing stop system. So you can lock your profit in a running trade.
  5. Max loss can be set per day. so you can protect your equity.

Currently the price $80 is a discounted price. the actual price is $400 and it will changed soon.


Before test it or use it on live, know the parameters and set the correct inputs.

EA Start time(Start hour): it should be 8 as per GMT+3 time zone. this time(hour) should input according to mt4's server time.

If you are using XM,FXTM,OCTAFX broker, then you don't need to change anything here. for others,

change the time. first know your server time(Hour) when the time is 8:00am based on GMT+3.

EA end time: It should be 15 as per GMT+3 timezone. same as above.

TakeProfit and Stoploss: Use 1:2 or 1:1/2. That means 30 pips SL and 60 pips TP or 40 pips SL and 60 pips TP.

Initial Lot Size: Default lot size when EA starts.

Increase Lot: If you use, it will increase lot size when there is a loss trade.

Lot Size Martingale: The amount it will increase, input that.

Rsi period: 10 is okay. You can test it with different values.

Break Even: It will lock the profit when price goes in profit.

Break Even in points: The amount it will lock, input that. it should be in points. 1 pip = 10points.

Max equity loss: You can protect your equity using this.

Usetrailling SL: if you wish to use trailing stop.

Trailvalue: The amount it will lock every time. 5-7pips is fine.

AutoAdjustTo5Digits: If you are using a 5digit broker, then it should be true. check the EURUSD price on your broker. if you can see 5 digits after dot, then its a 5 digit broker. example: 1.26353


Prodotti consigliati
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automatizza la tua strategia Fimathe su MT4: commercia con efficienza e precisione Descrizione: La strategia Fimathe è ampiamente riconosciuta per la sua redditività, ma è anche nota per richiedere lunghe ore di monitoraggio di mercato. Per affrontare questo problema, presentiamo Fimathe MT4, un robot che automatizza l'esecuzione della tua strategia. Come funziona: Fimathe MT4 opera in modalità "semiautomatica". Effettui la tua analisi e il robot esegue le operazioni in base ad essa. Vantaggi
Gold Scanner EA
Md Atiqul Islam
Experts
Gold Scannar CI Averaging Martingale EA   Smart. Adaptive. Powerful. Built for Professionals. The CCI Averaging With TP, Equity Protect, Martingale EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on market momentum shifts using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) signals. It intelligently scales into positions using an adaptive martingale strategy , with built-in hedging logic and equity protection for enhanced risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who underst
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
Turbo pivot levels
Ugur Oezcan
4.5 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on pivot points. Users can choose entry level and direct themselves. Expert use martingale strategy to recover unsuccessful trades. When going into drawdown it starts its slipping mode in which it always tries to keep the whole set of trades on a steady course level. In hedging mode, all take profits will be deleted and the basket will try to close at breakeven price. EA can also be used as normal with Stop loss. Please test before using with Stop loss. The EA can tr
SMartingaleEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Simple Martingale system EA, You will choose the type of starting order according to the market situation. You will specify the grid range and the take profit value. The Take profit value will be automatically modified according to the number of orders opened and the average opening price. Remember that Martingale systems are always at risk and should be kept under control. Or you must have a large deposit.
GND Robot Scalping
Nguyen Dang Giang
4 (1)
Experts
‌This is a trading idea without further study analysis. Just use the capital management methods + be brave enough. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades. Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down) Market Business multi-dimensional order martingale Please note that: you always responsible for your account management Requirements and recommendations Digit 4 (usage Spread small
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Experts
Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Complete Scalper
Pavel Yakovlev
3.5 (4)
Experts
Complete Scalper is a scalper EA that combines the strategies of three Expert Advisors - Yogi EA, Scalper GBP and Cross Scalper . The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15. Advantages of Complete Scalper Trading strategy for t
Synergy EA
Paul Crooks
Experts
Syn3rgy is a multicurrency scalping EA trading on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF on a M15 timeframe. Syn3rgy has a unique entry and exit strategy combining both time and filtering mechanism to manage trades. Features Fully automated Forex trading robot A safe, accurate and unique trading strategy Developed with over 5 years of data Effective Money Management, Exponential growth Start with as low as $50 Works on all brokers preferable low spread brokers. Parameters No_of_Tra
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
BDLionEA
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
Experts
BDLionEA – The Lion of the Forex Market Version: 1.00 Author: BDRahim Creation Date: 22 August 2025 Take control of the market with BDLionEA , a powerful and adaptive trading Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and growth. Inspired by the lion’s strength and strategy, this EA is designed to dominate every market condition with smart trade management and fully automated execution. Key Features Smart Candle-Based Trading Logic – Automatically detects bullish a
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Scalp Bot EURUSD
Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
3.33 (9)
Experts
15% Discount Going on Previous Price 350$ Current    Price 299$ Contact @mahicmc21 telegram  EA Strategy Take scalp Positions in Higher Time Frame Trend with safe Pips Distance Major Pair EurUsd Major & Safe TF is H1 / Minor & Aggressive TF is M1 Minimum Deposit is 500$ / SAFE Deposit is 1000$ For each 500$ you can add 1 Major Pair I am running this EA 24 Hour with all high impact news. About Setting : Do not Change settings. I putted best Numbers in source code and this numbers working well
ProTradeBot
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
ProTradeBot is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a trade when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable trades. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trad
Platinum Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The EA opens two opposite orders, one of which is always closed with a profit , then the next pair of orders is placed. If the price goes in one direction, the adviser starts to increase profits, and losing trades increase the next lot, thereby closing all trades at the minimum profit. The Expert Advisor is well suited for overclocking a deposit on a cent account. Can be used on any pair. Options: Max Spread - Spread limit for opening the first orders. Lot - initial lot. MaxLot - Maximum lot. P
Go Long Hedge
Jermaine Wedderburn
Experts
https://youtu.be/Z80jgxFsCdM Product Name: GoLongHedge EA Tagline: "Automated Trading Mastery: Harnessing Mean Reversion, Range, and Trend for Consistent Profits" Description: Introducing GoLongHedge EA, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes automated trading. This sophisticated algorithm combines the strengths of mean reversion, range markets, and trend following to deliver consistent profits with minimal manual intervention. Key Features: 1. Advanced Algorithm: Proprietary lo
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
Night Smart Grid
Gennady Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Experts
Night Smart Grid Night Smart Grid is an expert Advisor working at night (Asian session) according to its own algorithm. The EA can open from 1 to several orders depending on the market situation in the Asian session. The EA trades GBPUSD profitably. Timeframe M15 To trade you need to correctly set the GMT of the broker. Minimum Deposit 250$, lot 0.01   The parameters of the EA: Lot; Lots from Deposit - true/false; Max Lots (0-auto); Min Lots (0-auto); % from Deposit; GMToffset; MagicNu
HedgingMartingale MT4
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.46 (13)
Experts
HedgingMartingale EA Conti raccomandati: Standard ad alta leva, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading che combina hedging e gestione intelligente del rischio con la strategia Martingale. È progettato per fornire prestazioni stabili in condizioni di mercato forti dove non è possibile prevedere la direzione del trend. Quando si utilizza un file set appropriato, può funzionare su qualsiasi strumento. I risultati di ottimizzazione hanno fornito prestazioni di successo su strum
FREE
Big Trend Catcher MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
4 (1)
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working time
FREE
Dumangan MT4
Jose Lagayan
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest  ( MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98640 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan M
FREE
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Candles Power
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Experts
This adviser analyzes the candles, determines their strength and volume. It trades when there is a high probability of continuing a trend that has formed a little earlier (based on several candles, the number of which is adjustable). Has the ability to use several methods for analyzing the strength of movement by candlelight. Many options are customizable. Input parameters Lots  - lot size; MinProfitForAutoClose - automatic closing of a transaction upon a return signal when the profit in points
FREE
Sarah EA MT4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
Sarah EA Mt4 Ea is so Unique rich EA with amazing different parameters like lot sizing , auto lot sizing , risk % , maximum lot size slippage in points , tp and sl also maximum spread control , it has many sections in parameters like trading settings , technical settings , strategy settings , risk management and drawdowns also sessions and trading settings also news filter and visual settings it will make trading so easy for you  it has amazing trading recovery  system it works with any pair but
Purple Monkey
Md Anawar Hossain
Experts
Purple Monkey EA: Advanced Grid Trading System Overview: Purple Monkey EA is a sophisticated grid trading system that has been successfully operating on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are tailored to historical data, this EA is engineered to capitalize on existing market inefficiencies. It goes beyond a mere "hit and miss" approach, leveraging real market mechanics to generate consistent profits. Supported Currency Pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Recommended Timef
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
Altri dall’autore
Precision Prop Trading Bot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
Precision Prop Trading Bot is an automated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to meet prop firm evaluation criteria and maintain disciplined risk management. The EA incorporates multiple trading principles such as liquidity sweeps, break of structure (BOS), and smart money concepts, including order block detection. It uses ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit levels, allowing adaptation to changing market conditions. Users can configure session-based filters, moving average trend
Auto pivot Pro indicator for forex stocks indices
FXRaid UK Ltd
Indicatori
This is MetaTrader 4 Professional Auto Pivot Indicator that you can use for any currency pairs. It's very professional strategy and it has higher accuracy if you know how to use it. It is built with mql4 language. Features: It will change Pivot types according to your Timeframe. It has good accuracy to find out signals Daily Pivot is for H1 Timeframe. It has Daily Pivot with 3 Daily Support Resistance Level. It has Weekly Pivot with 3 Weekly Support Resistance Level. It has Monthly Pivot with 3
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Unstoppable Trendy Robot for Mt4
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
The Unstoppable Trendy Robot for Mt4 is a scalping EA (Expert Advisor) designed for the Metatrader 4 trading platform. This scalping robot is specifically optimized for trading gold, making it a highly effective gold robot. The robot uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and make trades based on real-time data, making it a powerful tool for forex traders. It is also designed to be highly customizable, allowing users to adapt it to their specific trading strategies. With its scalping
News Trading Ultimate Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione