SignalFXPro Smart Exit EA
- Experts
- Md Mainul Islam
- Versione: 2.11
- Attivazioni: 20
SignalFXPro Smart Exit EA is a powerful multi-timeframe trading robot designed to generate reliable Buy/Sell signals using a combination of indicators (MA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, ADX, CCI).
The EA includes advanced Auto Money Management, Multi-Pair Trading, and a unique Smart Exit System (Stop Loss, Take Profit, BreakEven, and Trailing Stop) to secure profits efficiently.
🔹 Key Features
✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis – combines signals from up to three timeframes with weighted consensus.
✅ All Pairs Trading – trades automatically on all MarketWatch symbols.
✅ Smart Exit System – dynamic StopLoss, TakeProfit, BreakEven, and Trailing Stop management.
✅ Auto Money Management – risk-based lot sizing or equity scaling.
✅ Spread & Session Filters – avoid bad trades during high spreads or off-market hours.
✅ Trading Dashboard – real-time account and trade info displayed on the chart.
✅ One Trade Per Bar – prevents duplicate entries on the same bar.
🔹 Input Parameters
-
Indicators: MA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, ADX, CCI
-
Timeframes: TF1, TF2, TF3 with customizable weights
-
SL/TP: Fixed or ATR-based
-
Money Management: Risk % or AutoLot per Equity
-
Exit Controls: BreakEven, Trailing Start/Step
-
Filters: Spread limit, Session hours
🔹 Recommended Settings
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (or other low-spread majors)
-
Timeframes: M15 / H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $200+
🔹 Why Choose SignalFXPro Smart Exit EA?
👉 Not just entry signals – it focuses on smart exit strategies to lock in profits.
👉 Multi-pair, multi-timeframe, with auto-lot sizing makes it a complete hands-free trading solution.
