SignalFxPro Breakout Multi Pairs EA
- Experts
- Md Mainul Islam
- Versione: 1.15
- Attivazioni: 20
SignalFxPro Gold Bear EA is a fully automated multi-pair trading system designed for professional traders who seek precision, safety, and scalability in the forex market. Built with institutional-grade coding standards, this EA combines candlestick breakout detection, martingale loss recovery, and trailing profit optimization into one powerful package.
🔑 Key Features
✅ Multi-Pair Trading – Runs on all instruments in your MT4 Market Watch, with independent risk and martingale tracking per symbol.
✅ Smart Entry Logic – Uses breakout confirmations and engulfing candle patterns to trigger high-probability trades.
✅ Martingale Loss Recovery – Adaptive lot-doubling system with user-defined maximum steps, ensuring quick recovery from losing trades.
✅ Dynamic Lot Control – Auto-fits lot sizes to account equity, margin, and broker conditions, preventing.
✅ Broker-Safe Execution – ECN/STP safe, with automatic stop-level and freeze-level checks before order submission.
✅ Profit Trailing TP (new in v1.13) – Converts static Take Profit into a dynamic trailing TP system, locking in gains as trades move in your favor.
✅ Risk Controls – Equity buffer protection, maximum lot cap, day-filter trading (Mon–Fri), and per-symbol “only one trade at a time” safeguard.
✅ Global State Tracking – Uses MT4 global variables to persist martingale step data across restarts and backtests.
⚙️ How It Works
-
Pattern Recognition
-
Detects bullish or bearish engulfing formations.
-
Confirms breakouts above highs (for buys) or below lows (for sells).
-
-
Trade Execution
-
Sends orders with SL/TP in pips.
-
ECN brokers handled safely with post-send OrderModify.
-
-
Martingale Management
-
If a trade closes in loss, the lot size doubles (up to MaxMartingaleStep).
-
If a trade closes in profit, martingale resets back to base lot.
-
-
Profit Trailing TP System
-
Activates once floating profit exceeds a user-set trigger (TrailTP_TriggerPips).
-
Extends TP dynamically, always keeping TP_Pips distance ahead of price.
-
Works independently for buys and sells, ensuring profits are maximized.
-
📊 Best Use Cases
-
Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) but works on all major forex pairs.
-
Performs best during high-volatility sessions (London & New York overlaps).
-
Ideal for traders who want hands-free breakout trading with built-in recovery logic.