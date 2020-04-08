SignalFxPro Breackout

📌 SignalFxPro Breakout — Non-Repainting Indicator

Overview:
The SignalFxPro Breakout is a non-repainting breakout arrow indicator designed to capture explosive price moves after consolidation. It automatically marks Buy (green arrow) and Sell (red arrow) signals directly on the chart, giving traders a clear and reliable visual cue for potential entries.

✨ Key Features

  • Non-Repainting Logic – signals confirmed only on closed bars, ensuring reliability.

  • Dynamic Breakout Detection – identifies breakouts of recent high/low ranges over a user-defined lookback period.

  • ATR Filter (optional) – filters false breakouts by requiring price to exceed a minimum ATR-based threshold.

  • Customizable Arrows – choose vertical offset in pips or ATR-based spacing for better chart readability.

  • Flexible Settings – adjust lookback bars, ATR multiplier, and minimum breakout range to fit your strategy.

⚙️ Inputs

  • LookbackBars – number of bars to define breakout range.

  • UseATRFilter – enable/disable ATR confirmation filter.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRMultiplier – fine-tune ATR calculation for filtering weak breakouts.

  • MinRangePips – minimum range (in pips) required before a breakout is valid.

  • ArrowOffsetPips – controls how far arrows are plotted from the bar.

  • ShowOnlyOnClose – ensures signals only appear after bar close (non-repaint).

📊 How It Works

  1. The indicator scans the previous N candles to calculate the highest high and lowest low.

  2. A bullish breakout is signaled if price closes above the high.

  3. A bearish breakout is signaled if price closes below the low.

  4. Optional ATR filter ensures the breakout has sufficient volatility strength.

  5. Buy/Sell arrows are then drawn clearly on the chart.

🎯 Use Cases

  • Scalping breakout zones

  • Swing trading after consolidation

  • Confirmation tool for existing strategies

  • Works on all symbols & timeframes


