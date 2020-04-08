SignalFxPro Breackout
- Indicatori
- Md Mainul Islam
- Versione: 1.12
- Attivazioni: 20
📌 SignalFxPro Breakout — Non-Repainting Indicator
Overview:
The SignalFxPro Breakout is a non-repainting breakout arrow indicator designed to capture explosive price moves after consolidation. It automatically marks Buy (green arrow) and Sell (red arrow) signals directly on the chart, giving traders a clear and reliable visual cue for potential entries.
✨ Key Features
-
✅ Non-Repainting Logic – signals confirmed only on closed bars, ensuring reliability.
-
✅ Dynamic Breakout Detection – identifies breakouts of recent high/low ranges over a user-defined lookback period.
-
✅ ATR Filter (optional) – filters false breakouts by requiring price to exceed a minimum ATR-based threshold.
-
✅ Customizable Arrows – choose vertical offset in pips or ATR-based spacing for better chart readability.
-
✅ Flexible Settings – adjust lookback bars, ATR multiplier, and minimum breakout range to fit your strategy.
⚙️ Inputs
-
LookbackBars – number of bars to define breakout range.
-
UseATRFilter – enable/disable ATR confirmation filter.
-
ATRPeriod / ATRMultiplier – fine-tune ATR calculation for filtering weak breakouts.
-
MinRangePips – minimum range (in pips) required before a breakout is valid.
-
ArrowOffsetPips – controls how far arrows are plotted from the bar.
-
ShowOnlyOnClose – ensures signals only appear after bar close (non-repaint).
📊 How It Works
-
The indicator scans the previous N candles to calculate the highest high and lowest low.
-
A bullish breakout is signaled if price closes above the high.
-
A bearish breakout is signaled if price closes below the low.
-
Optional ATR filter ensures the breakout has sufficient volatility strength.
-
Buy/Sell arrows are then drawn clearly on the chart.
🎯 Use Cases
-
Scalping breakout zones
-
Swing trading after consolidation
-
Confirmation tool for existing strategies
-
Works on all symbols & timeframes