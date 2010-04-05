SignalFxPro Breakout Multi Pairs EA

SignalFxPro Gold Bear EA is a fully automated multi-pair trading system designed for professional traders who seek precision, safety, and scalability in the forex market. Built with institutional-grade coding standards, this EA combines candlestick breakout detection, martingale loss recovery, and trailing profit optimization into one powerful package.

🔑 Key Features

✅ Multi-Pair Trading – Runs on all instruments in your MT4 Market Watch, with independent risk and martingale tracking per symbol.

✅ Smart Entry Logic – Uses breakout confirmations and engulfing candle patterns to trigger high-probability trades.

✅ Martingale Loss Recovery – Adaptive lot-doubling system with user-defined maximum steps, ensuring quick recovery from losing trades.

✅ Dynamic Lot Control – Auto-fits lot sizes to account equity, margin, and broker conditions, preventing.

✅ Broker-Safe Execution – ECN/STP safe, with automatic stop-level and freeze-level checks before order submission.

✅ Profit Trailing TP (new in v1.13) – Converts static Take Profit into a dynamic trailing TP system, locking in gains as trades move in your favor.

✅ Risk Controls – Equity buffer protection, maximum lot cap, day-filter trading (Mon–Fri), and per-symbol “only one trade at a time” safeguard.

✅ Global State Tracking – Uses MT4 global variables to persist martingale step data across restarts and backtests.

⚙️ How It Works

Pattern Recognition Detects bullish or bearish engulfing formations.

Confirms breakouts above highs (for buys) or below lows (for sells). Trade Execution Sends orders with SL/TP in pips.

ECN brokers handled safely with post-send OrderModify. Martingale Management If a trade closes in loss, the lot size doubles (up to MaxMartingaleStep).

If a trade closes in profit, martingale resets back to base lot. Profit Trailing TP System Activates once floating profit exceeds a user-set trigger (TrailTP_TriggerPips).

Extends TP dynamically, always keeping TP_Pips distance ahead of price.

Works independently for buys and sells, ensuring profits are maximized.

📊 Best Use Cases