Benj hybrid EA mararm
- Experts
- Benjamin Allip
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm)
Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard
Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting.
🚀 Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA
BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system. Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade automation with manual precision control. Whether you prefer hands-free trading or like to fine-tune every decision, BENJ HYBRID EA puts power and clarity at your fingertips.
With its optional single-step martingale arm, mapped ATR scaling, slope-flip logic, and robust daily profit/loss guard, this is your all-in-one solution to trade Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and CFDs with structure, speed, and confidence.
🔥 Key Features
🔹 Dual-Limit Smart Seeding (0.6× / 0.8× ATR)
-
Two-stage pending orders per side with precision sizing.
-
Instant cancel/reseed logic adjusts to volatility shifts.
-
Slope-flip intelligence cancels opposite-side trades automatically.
🔹 Optional Martingale Arm (Controlled Recovery)
-
One-step martingale available only when needed.
-
Designed to minimize risk exposure while improving drawdown recovery.
🔹 ATR-Mapped Risk & Scaling
-
Consistent distance scaling across multiple timeframes:
-
M15 → H1
-
H1 → H4
-
H4 → D1
-
-
Ensures your risk and reward are market-adaptive.
🔹 Daily Profit & Loss Guard
-
Set your Target Gain % and Max Loss %.
-
EA automatically locks trading when limits are hit and resets the next day.
-
Built-in flattening logic closes trades instantly on daily lock trigger.
🔹 Intuitive Dashboard Panel
-
One-click execution buttons: Buy, Sell, Close All, BE toggle, Cancel Pending Orders, Cut Loss, Close Winners.
-
Live trade stats: Floating P&L, Win/Loss count, equity changes, ATR levels, session status.
-
Persistent tracking: Trade cycles, equity ATH/ATD metrics, and trade states survive restarts or VPS moves.
🔹 Tester & Market Ready
-
Built-in Kickstart mode ensures clean backtesting and smooth MQL5 Market validation.
-
Fully broker-compliant with fallback order handling (error 133 bypass).
🎯 Perfect For
✅ Traders who want full automation with manual override options.
✅ DCA/grid traders looking for a structured, ATR-based system.
✅ Professionals who enforce strict daily limits to protect capital.
✅ Traders seeking clarity, transparency, and professional-grade workflow in one EA.
💡 Why BENJ HYBRID EA Wins
Unlike traditional panels or grid bots that focus only on visuals or aggressive scaling, this EA offers:
-
🔐 Institutional-level risk control with daily guard and volatility-based seeding.
-
⚡ Fast, intuitive execution through a clean, resizable dashboard.
-
📊 Honest win-rate analytics (break-even trades filtered out).
-
🧩 Adaptive logic that scales seamlessly across different instruments and timeframes.
-
🛡️ Safe & stable: Passed MQL5 Market validation, ready for real-world deployment.
📌 Quick Highlights:
-
Dual-limit ATR smart entries
-
Optional one-step martingale for controlled recovery
-
Daily profit & loss lock with auto-reset
-
Cancel Pending Orders & Close Winners shortcut buttons
-
Live performance tracking (ATH/ATD)
-
Kickstart backtest mode for accurate testing
-
Multi-asset compatibility: Forex, Gold, Crypto, CFDs
⚡ Take Control of Your Trading
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) isn’t a gimmick or a one-size-fits-all bot—it’s a battle-tested cockpit for traders who demand discipline, transparency, and adaptability.
Whether you’re scalping intraday volatility or running swing setups, this EA gives you the structure you need to succeed.
🔹 BENJ HYBRID EA – Your edge, your strategy, fully empowered.