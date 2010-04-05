Blue Space EA: Comprehensive Automated Forex Trading Solution

Overview Blue Space EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on pullback strategies in the Forex market, with a focus on major currency pairs that exhibit consistent pullback behavior. The EA seeks to exploit the patterns of price reversal following significant market moves, allowing traders to benefit from targeted entry points. Blue Space EA leverages advanced algorithms to monitor these opportunities, making it ideal for traders aiming for steady gains in pullback-friendly markets.

Key Features

Timeframe : M15 for precision in pullback strategies

: M15 for precision in pullback strategies Primary Currency Pairs : AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Additional Currency Pairs : EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD

: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD Multi-Pair Functionality : Trade multiple pairs from a single chart through the OneChartSetup feature

: Trade multiple pairs from a single chart through the OneChartSetup feature Minimal Sensitivity to Broker Variables: Effective performance regardless of spread, slippage, or latency

Live Signals & Support

Blue Space EA does not rely on specific signal sources for trade execution. However, upon purchasing the EA, customers are invited to join a private group for exclusive resources, settings, and guidance. All customers receive tailored support, with tutorials on how to install, configure. Novice traders are especially encouraged to reach out, as comprehensive instructions and real-time assistance are available to ensure optimal use.

Setup and Configuration

To initiate the Blue Space EA:

OneChartSetup: Use a single chart setup to trade all supported pairs simultaneously. Simply place the EA on one M15 chart and select preferred currency pairs. Automatic Lot Calculation: Blue Space EA adjusts lot sizes based on the account’s balance or equity, offering customizable risk management options. Risk Options: The EA supports both fixed and automated lot sizing. The user can choose between conservative or aggressive settings, depending on the AutoMM level.

Input Parameters

OneChartSetup : Enables multiple currency pairs from a single chart (input currency codes separated by commas).

: Enables multiple currency pairs from a single chart (input currency codes separated by commas). For_Magic : Unique identifier for trades; must be between 0 and 99.

: Unique identifier for trades; must be between 0 and 99. Only_One_Symbol? : When enabled, the EA will only open trades on one currency at a time.

: When enabled, the EA will only open trades on one currency at a time. For_Autolot_Use : Set to calculate lots based on account balance or equity.

: Set to calculate lots based on account balance or equity. Or_Use_Fix_Balance : Set a specific balance level for fixed-lot trading.

: Set a specific balance level for fixed-lot trading. AutoMM : Use values to control trade aggressiveness (e.g., AutoMM <= 1000 for high risk, AutoMM >= 5000 for conservative risk).

: Use values to control trade aggressiveness (e.g., AutoMM <= 1000 for high risk, AutoMM >= 5000 for conservative risk). Fix_Lot_if_AutoMM=0 : Sets a fixed lot size if AutoMM is set to 0.

: Sets a fixed lot size if AutoMM is set to 0. Recovery_Mode : When enabled, trades are closed only at a profit; otherwise, the EA will follow its logic and may close trades at a loss.

: When enabled, trades are closed only at a profit; otherwise, the EA will follow its logic and may close trades at a loss. Martin_Ratio : Martingale multiplier for additional trades in the sequence.

: Martingale multiplier for additional trades in the sequence. First_Real_Deal: Higher values reduce trade frequency but improve entry quality.

EA Testing and Performance

Blue Space EA includes extensive testing features to ensure traders can accurately assess its effectiveness:

Multi-Currency Testing Mode : Use the MT5 strategy tester to evaluate EA performance across all recommended pairs simultaneously.

: Use the MT5 strategy tester to evaluate EA performance across all recommended pairs simultaneously. Historical Testing Recommendations : Test for extended periods (5-10 years) to observe the EA's performance across different market conditions.

: Test for extended periods (5-10 years) to observe the EA's performance across different market conditions. Backtesting on "Open Prices": For faster testing, Blue Space EA can be backtested on open prices, as it relies on open prices for calculations internally.

Recommended Parameters

Balanced Risk Setup: Pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

Only_One_Symbol? = False

For_Autolot_Use: equity

AutoMM = 2000

Recovery_Mode = True

First_Real_Deal = 3

Minimum Balance : $1,000

: $1,000 Leverage: 1:200 or higher Expanded Currency Setup: OneChartSetup = AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,EURGBP0.5,EURUSD0.5,GBPUSD0.5,USDCAD0.5,GBPCAD0.5,EURCAD0.5

Only_One_Symbol? = False

For_Autolot_Use: equity

AutoMM = 3000

Recovery_Mode = True

First_Real_Deal = 3

Minimum Balance : $5,000

: $5,000 Leverage: 1:200 or more

Note: Run Blue Space EA on an M15 chart with recommended settings for optimal results.

Final Considerations

Blue Space EA is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, low-risk approach to Forex trading. By using a levels strategy, the EA ensures high accuracy, low drawdown, and consistent profit potential. Each purchase includes access to detailed tutorials, and a private support network.



