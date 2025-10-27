Potencialmente Gold

A MetaTrader 4 (MT4) expert advisor that uses pending orders for price breakouts is an automated tool designed to capture profits during sharp market movements. Its primary function is to place pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at predetermined levels, which are then activated when the price breaks through these levels, indicating a potential trend.



One of the key advantages of such expert advisors is the ability to automate trading, allowing traders to use breakout strategies even when they are away from their monitor. The expert advisor automatically identifies support and resistance levels (or uses other indicators to determine entry points), calculates the position size in accordance with the set risk and money management parameters, and places pending orders.



However, there are also some drawbacks to consider. False breakouts are common in the market. The expert advisor may activate an order when the price slightly breaks through the set level, only to have the price reverse, resulting in a loss. To minimize risks, it's important to properly configure the expert advisor: determine optimal order placement levels based on market volatility, set stop-losses and take-profits, and use filters to eliminate false signals.



Therefore, an expert advisor with pending orders for price breakouts can become a valuable tool in a trader's arsenal, provided it's configured correctly and the principles of its operation are understood. It allows you to automate the trading process, utilize breakout strategies, and potentially profit from market volatility.

Key Features:



+ No trading grid

+ No Martingale strategy

+ No risky money management

+ Fully automated – just "set it and forget it"



Recommendations:



Currency pair: XAUUSD vs GOLD



Timeframe: Any



Minimum deposit: $50



Account type: Any



Risk warning:



Please understand the associated risks before purchasing Smart Gold. Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA may also incur losses. The backtests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, and therefore the results cannot be directly applied to real trading. This strategy will always use a stop-loss, but its execution is still dependent on your broker.