EA Risk Guardian PRO

EA Risk Guardian v76

EA Risk Guardian represents a new generation of automated trading robots, designed to deliver a professional and secure approach to algorithmic trading. This system stands out thanks to its multi-level validation architecture, which analyzes each market opportunity from several angles before making any decision.

The robot operates through an intelligent three-phase workflow. First, it evaluates the main market trend by analyzing the ADX across three different timeframes, providing highly reliable confirmation of the market’s direction. Next, it enriches this analysis with confirmation indicators such as EMA and RSI to ensure that entry timing is optimal. Finally, it calculates a quality score for each potential setup, and only executes a trade if this score exceeds a user-defined threshold.

What makes EA Risk Guardian particularly effective is its ability to refuse trades when conditions are not met. Unlike robots that try to multiply positions, this one prioritizes quality over quantity. The system also includes a sophisticated risk management module that continuously monitors drawdown and daily losses to protect your capital. An integrated economic news filter avoids periods of unpredictable volatility, while trailing stop and breakeven functions automatically lock in your profits.

A major strength of the robot lies in its transparent scoring system. Each parameter contributes positively or negatively to the final score, making it clear why a trade was taken or rejected. This educational approach turns the robot into a genuine learning tool for traders who want to understand the logic behind each decision.

Usage Recommendations

EA Risk Guardian has been specifically optimized for trading gold (XAUUSD/GOLD) on the H1 timeframe (hourly). This choice is deliberate: gold exhibits clear and durable trends, making it easier for ADX to identify quality setups. The H1 timeframe offers the best balance between responsiveness and signal reliability, avoiding the noise of shorter timeframes and the sluggishness of daily charts.

For an optimal start, it is recommended to use the robot with an account funded between $1,000 and $5,000. This range allows for dynamic position sizing while maintaining safe margins. Risk per trade should be kept between 1% and 2%, which are the robot’s default settings.

It is strongly advised to run the robot on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure a stable, continuous market connection. Since gold is a global market trading nearly 24/7, a disconnection could result in missed opportunities or improper position management.

As for trading sessions, focus on the overlap between the European and U.S. sessions, roughly 1 PM to 9 PM Paris time. These hours provide the best liquidity and most exploitable moves. The robot includes a configurable trading session filter to help avoid inactive periods.

Always enable the economic news filter. Major events such as Fed decisions, U.S. employment data, or inflation reports can trigger erratic movements that defy technical logic. The robot automatically pauses before and after such events to safeguard your positions.

Configuration Tips by Profile

Conservative Setup:

If you prioritize capital protection over performance, set Risk Percent to 1%, Max Concurrent Trades to 1, Validation Score to 6 or 7, and enable all available filters. Use Long Trades only (true) and Short Trades (false) to trade only gold’s natural bullish direction. This approach generates fewer trades but of higher quality.

Balanced Setup:

For a compromise between safety and opportunity, keep most default parameters. Set Risk Percent to 1.5%, Validation Score to 5, Max Concurrent Trades to 2, and keep both trade directions active. Enable both news and session filters to avoid risky periods while maintaining a reasonable trading frequency.

Aggressive Setup:

If you seek more opportunities and can tolerate higher volatility, set Risk Percent to 2%, Validation Score to 4, Max Concurrent Trades to 3, and disable Prevent Opposite Trades to allow simultaneous bi-directional positions. Slightly reduce Fibo Tolerance to 2% for quicker entries. Caution: this setup requires closer monitoring and is best suited to experienced traders.

Full documentation is available on my blog:

https://eariskgardian5.wordpress.com/documentation-ea-rg-pro/

Maintenance and Monitoring

To keep the robot running smoothly over time, adopt a few simple habits. Review your trading history weekly to analyze the reasons for wins and losses. Each trade comment includes the quality score, allowing you to determine if threshold adjustments are needed. If many trades with a score of 5 or 6 end up as losses, consider raising the Validation Score for greater selectivity.

Check monthly that your news API key is working properly by reviewing the robot logs. If you notice recurring error messages or no pauses around major announcements, the key may have expired or the service may be temporarily unavailable. In that case, generate a new key or contact jblanked support.

Also monitor the average volatility of gold. If ATR shifts significantly over several weeks, you may need to adjust the SL ATR Multiplier or trailing stop/breakeven distances. Markets evolve constantly, and today’s optimal setup may require fine-tuning in a few months.

Keep track of success rates per setup. If you use multi-level Fibonacci mode, analyze which retracement level works best. Some periods favor entries at 0.618, others at 0.500. Such insights will help you progressively refine your understanding of the robot’s behavior and optimize its parameters to match changing market conditions.

Important Warnings

Automated trading carries significant risks and is not suitable for all investors. EA Risk Guardian is a sophisticated decision-support tool, but it cannot guarantee profits and may generate substantial losses—potentially exceeding your initial capital if high leverage is used. Each investor should carefully assess their financial situation and risk tolerance before using this system.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Outcomes from backtesting or demo accounts may differ significantly from live trading due to factors such as slippage, widened spreads during news events, or technical issues.

Although optimized for gold on the H1 timeframe, the robot can technically run on other assets and timeframes. However, using untested setups greatly increases risks. Always begin with thorough demo testing before committing real capital.

No trading system, no matter how advanced, can completely eliminate risk. The robot includes multiple safeguards, but extreme market conditions such as flash crashes, major gaps, or technical failures may bypass protections. Always maintain reasonable account oversight, even in automated mode.

Support and Resources

For technical questions about installation or configuration, consult the full documentation first, as it covers most common issues. If specific difficulties persist, verify that your MetaTrader 5 version is up to date and that your broker allows automated trading on your account type.

Debug logs are your best ally to understand robot behavior. Temporarily enable Debug Mode if you notice unexpected actions, then analyze the log messages to identify the cause. Every robot decision is recorded, including the reasons for trade acceptance or rejection.

Experiment with settings on a demo account before applying changes to live trading. MetaTrader’s built-in backtesting also allows you to quickly test parameter adjustments on historical data. This methodical approach will help you avoid costly mistakes from impulsive tweaks.

Remember that successful trading relies as much on discipline and emotional management as on technical system quality. The robot eliminates emotional bias from execution, but it is up to you to maintain the discipline to follow your trading plan and avoid interfering counterproductively with automated positions.