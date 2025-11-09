BOX Zone Recovery System

🚀 Smart Zone-Based Recovery Trading EA for MT5

BOX Zone Recovery System is a powerful and intelligent trading algorithm that automatically manages your trades using a zone-based recovery strategy.

It helps recover from losing positions and lock in consistent profits through dynamic hedge and recovery orders — all fully automated.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Smart Zone Recovery Logic – Opens hedge orders when price moves against your position, allowing for efficient loss recovery.

📦 Dynamic Box Zones – Automatically defines and manages recovery zones based on market movement.

💰 Automatic Profit Closure – Closes all trades when your overall basket profit reaches the target (fixed amount or percentage).

🔄 Dual Direction Trading – Supports independent Buy and Sell sequences.

⚙️ Flexible Settings – Adjustable grid step, recovery distance, profit target, and lot multiplier.

📢 Notifications & Auto Reset – Alerts on key events and resets automatically after profit closure.

📊 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 – H1

Initial Balance: Minimum $50000-$100000 Cent

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread

💡 Advantages

✨ Works effectively in both trending and ranging markets

🧠 Smart position management minimizes drawdown

🔐 Supports safe and consistent profit accumulation

⚡ No manual intervention required – fully automated

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a professional trading tool.

Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Please use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.