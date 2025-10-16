Trade Vision
- Utilità
- Arnaud Soulas
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 16 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
TradeVision is a simple and elegant performance indicator for MetaTrader 5. It was designed to give traders a clear and instant overview of their results. Gone are the days of digging through your account history! TradeVision displays a comprehensive and visually intuitive dashboard directly on your trading chart.
At a glance, you can assess your efficiency and make more informed decisions. The widget displays your real-time performance statistics, segmented by key periods for a detailed and relevant analysis. Its clean interface, with its color codes and dynamic progress bars, transforms your raw data into actionable insights.
Key Features
Multi-Period Tracking: Analyze your profits and losses for the current day, the current month, the previous month, and the entire year . You can enable or disable each section according to your needs .
Essential Performance Indicators: For each period, TradeVision automatically calculates and displays:
Profit/Loss in percentage and amount .
The total number of trades .
Win and loss rates in percentage .
The Profit Factor, a crucial indicator of your strategy's profitability .
Average win and loss per trade .
Customizable Position: You can place the Widget in any corner of your chart for perfect integration into your workspace .
Intuitive Visualization: Colors guide you instantly: green for profits, red for losses , and distinct colors for the Profit Factor to quickly assess its quality . A visual performance bar gives you an immediate idea of the magnitude of your results
Automatic Updates: The data is refreshed at a regular interval, ensuring you always have the most recent information at a glance without overloading your platform .
Whether you are a day trader looking to optimize your daily performance or a swing trader analyzing monthly trends, TradeVision is the essential tool to stay in control and trade with a clear vision.
Parameters Documentation
Here is the description of the parameters you can configure in the "Inputs" tab of the indicator on MetaTrader 5.
Widget Position: Determines in which corner of the chart the dashboard will be displayed .
Top Left: Displays the widget in the top left corner .
Top Right: Displays the widget in the top right corner .
Bottom Left: Displays the widget in the bottom left corner .
Bottom Right: Displays the widget in the bottom right corner .
Default value: Top Left .
Refresh Interval (seconds): Specifies the frequency, in seconds, at which the widget's statistics are updated . A lower value provides more "live" data but may consume slightly more resources.
Value type: Integer (e.g., 60 for one minute).
Default value: 60 .
Use Color Separation: Enables or disables a distinct background color for each period section (Day, Month, Year) to improve readability .
true: Each section will have its own colored background .
false : All sections will have the same background color as the main panel.
Default value: true .
Show Today Statistics: Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the current day .
Options: true (show), false (hide).
Default value: true .
Show Current Month: Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the current month .
Options: true (show), false (hide).
Default value: true .
Show Previous Month: Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the previous month .
Options: true (show), false (hide).
Default value: true .
Show Year to Date: Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics since the beginning of the current year .
Options: true (show), false (hide).
Default value: true
