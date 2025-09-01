TendencyView

TendencyView is an MQL5 indicator/expert designed to display and analyze the trend of a financial asset (the current symbol) across multiple timeframes in parallel: H1, H4, and D1.

It calculates fast and slow moving averages for each timeframe, compares their crossovers, and determines the trend:

  • TREND_UP (bullish) -> Fast MA > Slow MA

  • TREND_DOWN (bearish) -> Fast MA < Slow MA

  • TREND_SIDEWAYS (sideways) -> No clear consensus

On the chart, regardless of the timeframe, it displays color panels with an arrow ▲ (bullish), ▼ (bearish), or ● (sideways), along with the trend strength expressed in %.

Practical guide to interpreting trend strength (%)

  • 0 – 0.5 % → Weak / Negligible
    Not a real trend, more like market noise.
    Generally, it’s better to avoid entering the market here, unless for scalping.

  • 0.5 – 2 % → Weak trend
    Early stage of a trend with an emerging signal.
    Needs confirmation from other indicators.

  • 2 – 5 % → Medium / Clear trend
    Trend is well established with a valid crossover.
    This is the most interesting zone for day trading.

  • 5 – 10 % → Strong trend
    Clear acceleration and strong momentum.
    Good potential, but beware of excessive volatility.

  • > 10 % → Extreme trend
    An overextension or excess (often after news, a pump, etc.).
    Risk of a sharp reversal is very high and can be violent.

This display provides real support in making your trading decisions


