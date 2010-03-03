AuX

🟡 AuX – Precision Gold EA with Luxury Engineering

AuX is a finely engineered trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for traders who value both precision and sophistication, AuX combines adaptive algorithmic logic with responsive execution tailored for the dynamic behavior of gold.

Inspired by the speed and elegance of a Rolls-Royce, AuX moves with intelligence—analyzing market structures, reacting to range shifts, and aligning with directional bias through advanced candle recognition. Its internal architecture reflects deep attention to technical detail, providing a balanced approach that adapts to a wide range of gold trading conditions.

🔹 Built-in risk controls and adjustable trade logic
🔹 Time-based execution aligned with volatility windows
🔹 Clean integration with red and blue candlestick formations
🔹 Streamlined for low-latency, high-accuracy responses
🔹 Designed with a gold-class interface and smooth chart visuals

Whether you trade manually or use AuX as part of a broader strategy, it’s crafted to deliver structure, clarity, and refined execution in gold trading.


Prodotti consigliati
Boom and Crash EA pro
Godbless C Nygu
1 (3)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO  BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS Lot size 0.2 Stop loss 5000 take profit 10000 Recommended pairs BOOM1000,CRASH1000 Recommended TimeFrame 15m Recommende
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
News Trading Ultimate Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Scopri il potere del trading automatizzato con **SimpleTradeGioeste**, un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per ottimizzare le tue operazioni di trading sul mercato Forex. Questo EA innovativo combina strategie di trading avanzate con indicatori tecnici collaudati, offrendo un'esperienza di trading senza pari. ****Punti di Forza**** - **Strategia Multi-Indicatore**: SimpleTradeGioeste utilizza un approccio integrato che combina quattro indicatori tecnici principali: RSI, ADX, DeMarker e Awesome
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
FlashTrader Pro – Expert Advisor per Scalping sul Forex Descrizione Generale FlashTrader Pro è un EA automatizzato progettato per lo scalping e il trading a breve termine sul Forex. Reagisce ai movimenti improvvisi dei prezzi aprendo trade quando sono soddisfatte le condizioni impostate su tempo e volatilità. Utilizza un piccolo grid di ordini, trailing stop per proteggere i profitti e controllo dello spread per ridurre i costi. Ottimale per coppie con spread basso (EURUSD, GBPUSD, ecc.).
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Protezione Automatica del Conto Limiter Drawdown EA è uno strumento leggero di gestione del rischio per MetaTrader 5. Monitora in tempo reale il drawdown del conto e chiude automaticamente tutte le posizioni quando viene raggiunta la soglia impostata. Una protezione semplice e affidabile per qualsiasi strategia di trading. Cosa fa Monitora costantemente equity vs bilancio Chiude tutte le posizioni al raggiungimento del livello di drawdown impostato Può eliminare gli ordin
FREE
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
Experts
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Auto sl tp settings MT5
Kaijun Wang
Experts
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.24 (37)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA delivers t
FREE
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
Questo robot è uno strumento di trading automatizzato che utilizza questi due popolari indicatori per identificare opportunità di trading sul mercato Forex. L'indicatore RSI (Relative Strength Index) è un indicatore tecnico che misura la forza relativa di un asset rispetto ad altri asset presenti sul mercato. Le Bollinger Bands sono un indicatore che misura la volatilità del mercato e aiuta a determinare i limiti di prezzo per un determinato asset. Il robot di trading con gli indicatori RSI e B
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA si basa su questo articolo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIZIONI COMMERCIALI - Cerca che la coppia di valute scambiata al di sotto dell'EMA e del MACD del periodo X sia in territorio negativo. - Attendi che il prezzo superi l'EMA del periodo X, quindi assicurati che il MACD sia in procinto di passare da negativo a positivo o sia passato in territorio positivo entro cinque barre. - Vai long 10 pip sopra l'EMA a 20 periodi. - Ven
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Vampira Trend
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
MQL5 Market Listing Description: "Vampira Trend" – Smart Trading EA for EURUSD (1H) Domina il mercato con "Vampira Trend"! Un assistente di trading automatizzato progettato per EURUSD (1H), che combina strategie contro-tendenza (Opposite Trend) e di follow-trend (Follow Trend) con una gestione avanzata del rischio. Caratteristiche principali Due modalità di trading in un unico strumento: Mode_Opposite_Trend : Opera contro la tendenza nelle zone di ipercomprato/ipervenduto. Mode_Follow
Mean Reversion Jutsu
Kevin Kofi Afeku
Experts
Mean Reversion Jutsu è un EA di strategia di reversone alla media progettato per il trading delle bande di Bollinger e delle tendenze RSI. Un segnale di vendita si verifica quando il prezzo si estende sopra l'RSI e anche sopra la banda di Bollinger. Questo EA utilizza un approccio basato su griglia per trarre profitto dall'averaging dei costi in dollari, puntando a guadagni costanti nel tempo. Incorpora misure rigorose di stop-loss e breakeven per controllare le perdite potenziali per operazione
FREE
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Experts
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor con valutazione 5 stelle — FundPass Pro Presentazione di FundPass Pro: il sistema di trading AI definitivo per tutti i tipi di conto e le sfide delle prop firm ️ Importante : Per funzionare con tutti i tipi di conto (inclusi conti personali e conti di valutazione delle prop firm), è essenziale attivare l'opzione "Modalità Prop Firm" nelle impostazioni utente. Se questa opzione non è attivata, si rischia di violare le regole imposte dalle società di trading finanziato. Panor
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
QfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
QfG is highly risky be wise Made from chatgpt tested over 1000 times for two and half years. Only one person made this not a team of experts. The price is not worth it's value  Take cautious of losses made. Doesn't work over strategy tester dues to many ai incorporated materials Best professional outlook  Best for get quick fast scheme Happy trading pals QfG Expert Advisor – Setup and Usage Guide QfG is a streamlined Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader, specifically configured for precision
Scaltrix
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format. With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or
Goldora
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Goldora EA is a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , combining the power of smart automation, real-time analysis, and adaptive trade execution. Built for traders who demand consistency and control, Goldora intelligently detects high-probability scalping and swing opportunities using advanced algorithms fine-tuned for gold's unique volatility. It dynamically adapts to market conditions, executing with millisecond precision and managing risk with built-in
Volta Spike
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
[IMPORTANT NOTICE — READ FIRST] THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS VOLTA SPIKE Introduction VOLTA SPIKE is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for experienced algorithmic traders seeking a system capable of adapting to highly volatile, data-rich trading environments. Designed around
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
ArcaneX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS ArcaneX — Quantum-Grade Expert Advisor for Real-Time Market Execution Introduction ArcaneX is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for advanced traders and institutions seeking a fully adaptive, machine-learning-driven market e
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione