Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA ★★★★★

Overview

Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic.

Key Facts (MQL5-compliant)

Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes.

High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, test in demo first, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

Optimized for Gold only — not recommended for other instruments without re-optimization.

What You Get

The Revivalist.ex5 Expert Advisor file, ready for MetaTrader 5.

Adjustable inputs for range hours, stop management, and volatility filters.

User documentation and demo testing recommendations.

Recommendation

Start on a demo account to observe Revivalist’s behavior in different conditions. Tune your lot sizing and risk parameters carefully — responsibility for account safety lies with the trader.

