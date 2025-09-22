Revivalist

Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA ★★★★★

Overview
Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic.

Key Facts (MQL5-compliant)

  • Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes.

  • High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, test in demo first, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

  • Optimized for Gold only — not recommended for other instruments without re-optimization.

  • Price will increase — securing now ensures you get it at the current rate.

  • Rated ★★★★★ by early adopters — the best currently for Gold.

What You Get

  • The Revivalist.ex5 Expert Advisor file, ready for MetaTrader 5.

  • Adjustable inputs for range hours, stop management, and volatility filters.

  • User documentation and demo testing recommendations.

Recommendation
Start on a demo account to observe Revivalist’s behavior in different conditions. Tune your lot sizing and risk parameters carefully — responsibility for account safety lies with the trader.

★★★★★ (Five-Star Rated) — Revivalist stands out as the best EA for Gold trading today.


Produits recommandés
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Experts
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Experts
ForexM Trading entièrement automatisé EA ForexM EA négocie des actions en fonction d'une analyse de marché professionnelle en temps réel. Tous les ordres passés sont du type à exécution de marché et bien pondérés grâce au travail en temps réel des analystes de marché. EA est livré avec les paramètres initiaux les mieux notés et prêt à l'emploi. Caractéristiques: - Commerce entièrement automatisé. - Gestion des risques. - Fonctionne sur n'importe quel nombre d'instruments simultanément. - Pas
Swag EA
Joshua Didas Taban
Experts
Overview Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Key Features EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for s
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Experts
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Stratos Bora mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (127)
Experts
Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! D o you want a   powerful
FREE
Aether Algo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the EURUSD H1 chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your gift: Buy any E
SpeedMachines
Chuang Liu
Experts
AI Speed ​​Machine (MT5) is an EA that uses machine learning and transaction-derived risk assessment. It is a powerful tool for sniping EURUSD. It can make the best strategy based on fund management, market risk management, and indicator evaluation. It combines machine learning and data analysis to train and learn historical data to predict market price trends and accurately identify trading signals. It can maximize the profit of % under advantageous market conditions, which is more obvious in
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
Experts
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Almirante Gold EA MT5
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
Experts
Almirante Gold EA MT5 is a high-precision automated trading system designed to operate in financial markets with efficiency and discipline. This advanced solution implements an adaptive grid strategy that optimizes entries and manages risk intelligently. Key features: Dynamic position management with adaptive grid technology Customizable information panel for real-time monitoring Integrated capital protection system with multiple security levels Flexible lot configuration to adapt to different a
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Experts
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Custom Range Breakout EA
Alex Merino I Bello
Experts
Custom Range Breakout EA (CRB) is a highly configurable breakout trading system that lets you define any price range and automate trades based on your strategy. Whether you're targeting the London open, New York session, or a custom intraday level, CRB gives you complete control over how and when to enter trades, with advanced risk tools and precise timing filters. The EA includes trailing stop, break-even logic, news filtering, day-of-week control, and more. All dynamic trade management inputs
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ALG Trader is built around the legendary Alligator indicator — reimagined with modern execution and precision timing. This Expert Advisor harnesses the power of trend confirmation and directional bias using the proven logic of smoothed moving averages and market “sleep/wake” phases. Rather than reacting to price after the move has started, Nova ALG Trader positions you before the trend unfolds — capturing emerging momentum with clean, structure-based entries and dynamic trade management. Wh
Freya AI EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Freya AI est un assistant virtuel de pointe, conçu exclusivement pour le marché australien. Il exploite la puissance de l'intelligence artificielle avancée pour offrir des performances inégalées. Conçu avec des algorithmes de machine learning de pointe, Freya AI associe un traitement du langage naturel (TAL) sophistiqué à des modèles d'apprentissage profond pour offrir des expériences utilisateur fluides et intuitives. Entièrement automatisé, cet assistant IA est optimisé pour gérer un large év
Rango MT5
Mehdi Safar
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello to all the hardworking people in the trade field, smart people who are looking for the realization of their dreams.If you are looking for stable and continuous profit, we are proud to help you. Rango EA is a fully automated trading robot that utilizes complex calculations based on various strategies, including patterns and indicators, alongside trading skills developed over years of experience. It has been optimized for 28 currency pairs . Advantages over competitors: MultiCurrency in one
Synergy EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Synergy EA MT5 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.75 (16)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot !!! AFTER BUY IT SEND ME A MESSAGE TO HAVE SET FILE !!! LIVE SIGNAL Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe) NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a lo
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
RR EA Investment Grade Swing Trading
Samuele Borella
Experts
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INVESTMENT TOOL. ATTACH TO THE CHART, LEAVE AND FORGET. VPS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED-INVESTMENT SYSTEM. (MQL5 VPS) RR_EA is an investment-grade swing trading EA with a built-in Artificial Intelligence decision engine. It has been specifically engineered to trade the US30(Dow Jones) and NASDAQ-100 index market. The internal AI trading logic is fully automated — no manual intervention is required after setup. The only input from the user is the lot size they wish to trade (based
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
False Break Portfolio MT5
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY , this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability. Key Features: False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the for
Kyron
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! KYRON is an intelligent trading robot designed to operate based on precise thousandths of a price level, exploiting reversal and breakout opportunities with extreme agility. It identifies key points on the chart and executes orders automatically with integrated risk management, ensuring greater discipline and operational consistency. Ideal for traders seeking efficiency, speed, and precision in Forex, without letting emotions interfere with decision-making.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une   réduction supplémentaire de 30 %   ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump   a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient   se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre   Israël et l’Iran   — ce qui pourrait influencer la haus
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.71 (56)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD, XAUUSD et AUDCAD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique,
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Plus de l'auteur
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor noté 5 étoiles — FundPass Pro Présentation de FundPass Pro : le système de trading IA ultime pour tous les types de comptes et les défis des prop firms ️ Important : Pour fonctionner avec tous les types de comptes (comptes personnels et comptes d’évaluation de prop firms inclus), il est impératif d’activer l’option « Mode Prop Firm » dans les paramètres de l'utilisateur. Si cette option n’est pas activée, vous risquez de ne pas respecter les règles strictes imposées par les
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
QfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
QfG is highly risky be wise Made from chatgpt tested over 1000 times for two and half years. Only one person made this not a team of experts. The price is not worth it's value  Take cautious of losses made. Doesn't work over strategy tester dues to many ai incorporated materials Best professional outlook  Best for get quick fast scheme Happy trading pals QfG Expert Advisor – Setup and Usage Guide QfG is a streamlined Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader, specifically configured for precision
Scaltrix
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format. With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or
Goldora
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Goldora EA is a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , combining the power of smart automation, real-time analysis, and adaptive trade execution. Built for traders who demand consistency and control, Goldora intelligently detects high-probability scalping and swing opportunities using advanced algorithms fine-tuned for gold's unique volatility. It dynamically adapts to market conditions, executing with millisecond precision and managing risk with built-in
AuX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
AuX – Precision Gold EA with Luxury Engineering AuX is a finely engineered trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for traders who value both precision and sophistication, AuX combines adaptive algorithmic logic with responsive execution tailored for the dynamic behavior of gold. Inspired by the speed and elegance of a Rolls-Royce, AuX moves with intelligence—analyzing market structures, reacting to range shifts, and aligning with directional bias through advanced candle recogn
Volta Spike
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
[IMPORTANT NOTICE — READ FIRST] THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS VOLTA SPIKE Introduction VOLTA SPIKE is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for experienced algorithmic traders seeking a system capable of adapting to highly volatile, data-rich trading environments. Designed around
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
ArcaneX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS ArcaneX — Quantum-Grade Expert Advisor for Real-Time Market Execution Introduction ArcaneX is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for advanced traders and institutions seeking a fully adaptive, machine-learning-driven market e
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis