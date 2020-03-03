Equity Compounder

Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically move the hidden stop loss (a market stop) after each profit target is reached. The system itself consists of multiple profit targets to maximize gains, but the updating stop loss helps prevent draw downs once profit targets start getting filled.

This algo has been tested on all major FX pairs, indices, commodities and common crypto pairs with significant gains made on almost all of them – you can see the screenshots on this page for verification. Please note that all screenshots were done on default settings, optimization is recommended (levels and risk, as the Target Profits are not same on 1m, 1h


Note: 'WORKS BEST WITH NASDAQ.'


Optimization:

As traders, we know that just because something has worked in the past does not mean it will work in the future, but we also know that statistical analysis will often give us an edge, which is what the optimization settings in this EA will allow you to do – search for an edge and leverage that edge for the best results. 


Key Advantages of the EA

  • Always have a hidden stop loss in play
  • User-friendly
  • Use Multiple Profit Targets
  • Automatically updates stop loss after profit targets get hit
  • Tested on all major pairs/indices/commodities/crypto
  • Very good Risk/Reward ratio
  • Works on all brokers
  • Works on basic setting, but can be optimized for more profit
  • Can be used on accounts as small as 1000$
  • Free optional updates as the EA is modified

Requirements:

  • Account Type: Any - but works best on Hedge







