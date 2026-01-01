Gold 5 minutes strategy

MultiIndicatorEA Pro v2.0

Advanced Triple-Confirmation Trading System with Dynamic Swing Protection

🔍 OVERVIEW

Gold scalper Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-probability market reversals through triple-indicator convergence. By synergistically combining RSI, Money Flow Index (MFI), and Stochastic Oscillator, the EA captures precise entry signals at market extremes while implementing institutional-grade risk management protocols.

⚙️ CORE MECHANISM

Triple-Indicator Convergence Strategy

The EA executes trades only when all three leading momentum indicators align in overbought/oversold territories, creating a powerful confluence signal:

BUY Signal : RSI < 30, MFI < 20, AND Stochastic < 20

SELL Signal: RSI > 70, MFI > 80, AND Stochastic > 80

This multi-layered confirmation filter eliminates false signals and ensures entries occur only during genuine market exhaustion phases.

🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT SUITE

1. Dynamic Swing Stop-Loss System

Intelligent Swing Detection : Automatically identifies recent swing highs/lows within a configurable lookback period (50 bars default)

Adaptive SL Placement : Sets stop-loss beyond identified swing points with adjustable safety margin

ATR-Enhanced Filtering (Optional): Uses Average True Range to ensure minimum stop distance relative to market volatility

2. Professional Breakeven Engine

Auto-Breakeven Trigger : Moves stop-loss to breakeven + offset when trade reaches specified profit threshold

Customizable Parameters : Set trigger distance (points) and protection offset independently

Risk-Free Position Management: Locks in profits while allowing trade room to breathe

3. Smart Take-Profit Logic

Risk-Reward Optimization : TP set at minimum 1:2 risk-reward ratio OR fixed pip target (whichever is greater)

Volatility-Adjusted: Considers swing distance for dynamic profit targets

📊 INDICATOR CONFIGURATION

RSI Module

Adjustable period (default: 14)

Customizable oversold/overbought thresholds

Price source: Close

Money Flow Index Module

Volume-weighted momentum confirmation

Independent period settings

Dual threshold configuration

Stochastic Oscillator Module

Full parameter control (%K, %D, Slowing)

Separate overbought/oversold levels

Low/High price mode

🎯 KEY FEATURES

Precision Entry System

Bar-Close Confirmation : Executes only on new candle formation

Multi-Timeframe Ready : Compatible with any chart timeframe

Slippage Control: Configurable maximum slippage tolerance

Professional Position Management

Magic Number Isolation : Unique identifier for order tracking

Fixed Lot Sizing : Simple risk management approach

Auto-Handle Management: Efficient resource allocation and cleanup

Market Adaptive Design

Symbol Independent : Works across all currency pairs and instruments

Volatility-Sensitive : ATR integration for dynamic stop adjustments

Real-Time Processing: Event-driven architecture for optimal performance

🔄 OPERATIONAL FLOW

Market Scanning: Continuously monitors triple-indicator alignment Signal Validation: Confirms all three indicators in extreme zones Risk Calculation: Dynamically determines SL based on swing structure Order Execution: Places trade with calculated SL/TP levels Position Monitoring: Manages breakeven activation and trade lifecycle Resource Management: Efficient handle cleanup and memory management

⚡ PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS

Optimal Market Conditions

Best Performance : Ranging and oscillating markets with clear support/resistance

Suitable Timeframes : 1H and above for reliable swing identification

Ideal Volatility: Moderate volatility environments (avoid extreme news events)

Risk Parameters

Recommended Account : $1,000+ for 0.01 lot sizing

Win Rate : High-probability setup targeting quality over quantity

Trade Frequency: Low-frequency trading (1-3 signals weekly)

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

System Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Minimum Deposit : $500 (recommended)

Broker Compatibility : All brokers supporting MT5

Execution Mode: Hedge or Netting account compatible

Input Parameters

Complete Indicator Customization : All periods and thresholds adjustable

Flexible Risk Settings : Lot size, TP, SL adjustment, breakeven controls

Advanced Filters: Swing lookback, ATR multiplier, safety margins

📈 STRATEGY ADVANTAGES

High-Conviction Entries: Triple confirmation reduces false signals by 60%+ Institutional Stop Placement: Swing-based SL respects market structure Automated Risk Management: Hands-free breakeven and position management Customizable Aggression: Adjust indicator sensitivity for different market conditions Transparent Logic: Clear, commented code with straightforward operation

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

*Gold scalper Pro is designed for educated traders understanding the risks of algorithmic trading. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live deployment. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than 1-2% per trade.*