Auric GOLD Gap EA

Thia gap trading system designed for NY market hours with controlled risk management and fixed risk-reward ratios.

Detailed Description

Overview

The Auric "Gold" Gap Trader is a sophisticated automated trading system that identifies and trades specific price patterns that form during market opening hours. This professional-grade EA is designed for traders who want to capitalize on early morning market inefficiencies with precise risk management.

Key Features

  • Market Opening Specialist: Specifically designed to trade patterns that occur during market opening sessions
  • Multiple Entry Methods: Choose between midpoint, edge, or market entries
  • Advanced Risk Management: Fixed risk-reward ratios with multiple stop loss calculation methods
  • Time-Based Trading: Trades only during optimal market hours (customizable start times)
  • Multi-Asset Compatible: Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, and other CFD instruments
  • Built-in Filters: Spread filtering and time-based restrictions
  • Professional Visualization: Optional gap highlighting on charts

Trading Strategy

The EA detects specific 3-candle patterns that create price gaps during market opening hours. It analyzes:

  • Price gaps between consecutive candles
  • Market structure inefficiencies
  • Optimal entry points within detected patterns
  • Risk-reward optimized exits

Risk Management Features

  • Position Sizing: Percentage-based or fixed lot sizing
  • Stop Loss Protection: Multiple calculation methods including candle-based and gap-based
  • Take Profit: Fixed risk-reward ratio targeting
  • Daily Limits: Maximum trades per day control
  • Time Restrictions: Customizable trading hours and cutoff times

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M2 (2-minute charts)
  • Risk-Reward Ratio: 2.0 or higher
  • Risk Percentage: 1-2% per trade
  • Start Time: 9:30 EST (adjustable)
  • Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) for optimal performance

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • VPS recommended for consistent execution
  • Minimum account balance: as low as $100
  • Low-spread broker preferred

Input Parameters

Trading Settings

  • Detection Timeframe: Chart timeframe for pattern detection
  • Start Hour/Minute: Trading session start time (EST)
  • Broker GMT Offset: Timezone synchronization
  • Max Trades Per Day: Daily trade limit
  • Magic Number: Order identification

Entry Settings

  • Entry Method: Choose how orders are placed (Midpoint/Edge/Market)

Risk Management

  • Stop Loss Calculation: Method for SL placement
  • SL Buffer Type: Additional safety buffer options
  • SL Buffer Points: Buffer size in points
  • Risk-Reward Ratio: Target profit multiplier

Position Size

  • Use Risk Percentage: Enable percentage-based sizing
  • Risk Percentage: Account risk per trade
  • Fixed Lot Size: Alternative fixed sizing

Filters

  • Spread Filter: Maximum allowed spread
  • Daily Cutoff: End trading at specific time

Display

  • Show Gaps: Visualize detected patterns
  • Color Settings: Customizable chart display

Installation Guide

  1. Download: Purchase and download the EA file
  2. Install: Copy to MetaTrader 5 /MQL5/Experts/ folder
  3. Restart: Restart MetaTrader 5 platform
  4. Attach: Drag EA to chart or use Navigator
  5. Configure: Set parameters according to your risk tolerance
  6. Enable: Ensure "Allow automated trading" is checked

Recommended Broker Requirements

  • Execution type: Market execution preferred
  • Spread: Low spread environment (under 2 pips for XAUUSD)
  • Slippage: Minimal slippage brokers
  • Commission: Low commission structure
  • Server location: Close to your VPS for optimal latency

Performance Notes

  • Backtested on XAUUSD with 1:2.5 risk-reward ratio
  • Designed for trending market conditions
  • Performance may vary based on market volatility
  • Regular monitoring recommended for optimal results

Support

For technical support and questions, please contact through MQL5 marketplace messaging system.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning

TRADING INVOLVES SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.

Important Notices

  • No Guarantee: This EA does not guarantee profits. All trading involves risk of loss.
  • Market Conditions: Performance depends on current market conditions which can change.
  • Backtesting Limitations: Historical results do not guarantee future performance.
  • Demo Testing: Always test on demo account before live trading.
  • Risk Management: Never risk more than you can afford to lose.
  • Professional Advice: Consider seeking professional financial advice.
  • Market Knowledge: Ensure you understand the markets before using automated systems.
  • Continuous Monitoring: Automated systems require regular supervision.
  • Broker Dependency: Performance may vary significantly between brokers.
  • Technical Risks: Software, internet, and hardware failures can affect performance.

Liability Limitation

The seller provides this EA "as is" without warranties of any kind. The seller shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising from the use of this product.

User Responsibility

By purchasing and using this EA, you acknowledge that you understand the risks involved in forex trading and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and results.

This EA is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks of automated trading systems.


