The Breakout King

Disclaimer: By prioritizing risk management above all else, we ensure we stay in the game long enough for our edge to play out. This is a fundamental principle of THE BREAKOUT KING.

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated.

⚠️ Risk Warning ⚠️ 

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." - Warren Buffett

Patience, Discipline, Execution. A sophisticated, multi-symbol Daily Breakout EA that systematically capitalizes on market momentum across your entire portfolio. For best results, risk no more than 1% per trade. Realistic performance targets are 1-2% monthly gains with 1-2% maximum drawdown. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk. This EA includes risk management tools, but it is not a guarantee against loss. It is imperative to test the EA thoroughly on a demo account and understand its functionality completely before using real capital. Always start with minimal risk.


      Full Description

      "The market is designed to fool most of the people, most of the time. The key is not to predict, but to prepare."

      In trading, patience is not merely a virtue—it is a strategy. The Breakout King is built on this core philosophy. It does not chase the market; it waits for the market to come to it. By strategically placing orders at key psychological levels and employing rigorous filters, this EA embodies the disciplined approach of a seasoned trader, turning the daily rhythm of the markets into a systematic edge.

      "The big money is not in the buying and selling, but in the waiting." - Jesse Livermore

      Therefore, you can expect 2 to 3 quality trades per week.

      This EA automates the art of waiting, allowing you to capitalize on high-probability breakout opportunities across multiple instruments without emotion or hesitation.


      🚀 Core Strategy & How It Works

      The EA operates on a proven daily breakout principle:

      1. Daily Level Calculation: At the start of each new trading day, it calculates the previous day's high and low for every symbol in your portfolio—the modern-day support and resistance.

      2. Order Placement: It patiently places Buy Stop orders above the previous day's high and Sell Stop orders below the previous day's low, waiting for confirmed momentum.

      3. Breakout Execution: When price breaks through these key levels, orders are triggered, capturing the momentum of the new move.

      4. Risk-Managed Exit: Each trade is protected by a stop loss and take profit, calculated either via a fixed pip value or dynamically using the Average Daily Range (ADR), ensuring risk is always defined before entry.


        Multi-Symbol DailyBreakout EA - Input Parameters

        Group Default Value Description
        Multi-Symbol Settings false Master switch: Enables or disables trading on multiple symbols.
        "EURUSD" List of symbols to monitor. Provide as a comma-separated string (e.g.,  "EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD" ).
        3 Maximum number of symbols to trade simultaneously. Limits the number of symbols used from the  SymbolList .
        Basic Settings 0.0 Risk management: Percentage of account equity to risk per trade. If  >0 , overrides  FixedLotSize .
        0.01 Fixed trade volume. Used if  RiskPercentage  is  0.0 .
        1392510 Unique identifier for orders placed by this EA. Crucial for managing multiple EAs on one account.
        3 Allowed slippage in pips for order execution.
        "TheBreakOutKing" Comment attached to every order placed by the EA.
        SL/TP Settings true Use Average Daily Range: If  true , calculates SL/TP based on the ADR. If  false , uses fixed pip values.
        70 Lookback period (in days) used to calculate the Average Daily Range.
        0.5 Multiplier for Stop Loss: SL distance = ADR value × this multiplier.
        3.0 Multiplier for Take Profit: TP distance = ADR value × this multiplier.
        50 Fixed Stop Loss in pips (used only if  UseADR = false ).
        100 Fixed Take Profit in pips (used only if  UseADR = false ).
        Position Management false Enables the trailing stop functionality.
        30 Distance in pips to maintain between the price and the trailing stop level.
        50 Profit in pips required before the trailing stop is activated.
        false Enables breakeven stop. Moves SL to entry price once a profit level is hit.
        30 Profit in pips required to move the stop loss to the breakeven price.
        Time Management 12 Frequency (in hours) for the EA to check and recreate pending orders.
        18 Hour (server time) to cancel all pending orders for the day.
        true Cancel opposite order: If a BUY order is triggered, automatically cancels the SELL order, and vice versa.
        23 Hour (server time) to close all open positions. Set to  -1  to disable.
        true Recreate orders each new day. If  false , orders are only replaced if they are missing.
        Trading Days false Enable/disable trading on Sunday.
        true Enable/disable trading on Monday.
        true Enable/disable trading on Tuesday.
        true Enable/disable trading on Wednesday.
        false Enable/disable trading on Thursday.
        false Enable/disable trading on Friday.
        false Enable/disable trading on Saturday.
        Market Filter Settings true Master switch for the market condition analysis filter.
        PERIOD_D1 Timeframe used for all market analysis (Bollinger Bands, ATR, EMA).
        20 Period for the Bollinger Bands indicator.
        2.0 Deviation for the Bollinger Bands indicator.
        0.3 Threshold for "squeeze" detection. Lower values mean a tighter squeeze is required.
        5 Period for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.
        50 Period for the Trend EMA.
        2 Trend strength threshold. A higher value requires a stronger trend.
        100 Lookback period (in bars) to check for nearby support/resistance levels.
        10 Tolerance in pips for considering the price "near" a support/resistance level.
        Dashboard Settings true Toggles the on-screen information dashboard on or off.
        20 X-coordinate for the dashboard's position on the chart.
        30 Y-coordinate for the dashboard's position on the chart.
        clrWhite Default text color for the dashboard.
        9 Font size for the dashboard text.
        true Toggles the display of performance metrics (P&L, Win Rate, etc.) on the dashboard.


        📊 Recommended Settings & Symbols

        • Symbols: Works best on volatile forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), gold (XAUUSD). Do NOT use it at the moment for indices.

        • Timeframe: H1 or higher for chart placement. The EA uses D1 for its calculations internally.

        • Account: ECN/Raw Spread accounts are recommended.

        • VPS: Highly recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.


        Embrace the patience of a king. Let The Breakout King execute your strategy with unwavering discipline. Download the demo and rule your market.


        "Price Pulse High/Low, Timeframe Extremes, Cycle Highs & Lows, Periodic Peaks, Zone Boundaries, Fractal High-Low,
        SR (Support/Resistance) Timeframes, HTF/LTF Extremes (High/Low Timeframe), DWM High-Low (Daily-Weekly-Monthly),
        Swing Points, Key Levels Pro, Smart Reversal Zones, Levels Spotlight, Zone Scann


