Candle Countdown Pro

Candle Countdown Pro – Real-Time Timeframe & Spread Tracker

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

Try "The Breakout King":
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835

Never miss a candle close again! Candle Countdown Pro is an essential trading tool that displays real-time countdowns for multiple timeframes,
live spread monitoring, and key trading information—all in one clean, customizable panel.


🔹 Key Features:

 Multi-Timeframe Countdowns – Track remaining time for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 candles
 Live Spread Monitoring – Displays current spread in points & pips for better trade execution
 Symbol Info – Quickly view the trading instrument directly on your chart
 Customizable Display – Choose from 4 panel locations (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right)
 Chart Countdown – Optional on-chart timer for the current timeframe’s candle close
 Clean Interface – Minimalist design with adjustable colors, fonts, and spacing
 Grid Removal Option – Reduce chart clutter with a single click

🔹 Why Traders Love It:

 Perfect for scalpers & day traders – Never get caught in mid-candle volatility
 Helps with trade timing – Enter/exit positions before key candle closes
 Works on all symbols & timeframes – Forex, stocks, crypto, and more
 Lightweight & efficient – No lag, no redraw issues

📌 Ideal for:

  • Swing traders planning entries around daily/weekly closes
  • Scalpers optimizing entries on lower timeframes
  • Algorithmic traders needing precise candle timing
  • All traders who want spread visibility at a glance

⚙ Customizable Settings:

  • Adjust colors, fonts, and panel position
  • Toggle between timeframes & features
  • Enable/disable chart countdown and grid removal

📥 Download Now & Trade Smarter!

Upgrade your trading workflow with Candle Countdown Pro—the ultimate candle timing assistant.

⚠️ *This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use.
      Trade at your own discretion.*

Filtro:
Jag068
51
Jag068 2025.09.19 14:53 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

- Md Rashidul Hasan
2331
Risposta dello sviluppatore - Md Rashidul Hasan 2025.09.19 14:54
Thank you too. 👍
Rispondi alla recensione