The Breakout King

Disclaimer: By prioritizing risk(1% per trade) management above all else, we ensure we stay in the game long enough for our edge to play out. USE THE EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT FIRST.

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. Shoot me a text when it's purchased. I have a gift for you!

⚠️ Risk Warning ⚠️ 

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." - Warren Buffett

Patience, Discipline, Execution. A sophisticated, multi-symbol Daily Breakout EA that systematically capitalizes on market momentum across your entire portfolio. For best results, risk no more than 1% per trade. Realistic performance targets are 1-2% monthly gains with 1-2% maximum drawdown. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk. This EA includes risk management tools, but it is not a guarantee against loss. It is imperative to test the EA thoroughly on a demo account and understand its functionality completely before using real capital. Always start with minimal risk.

Full Description

"The market is designed to fool most of the people, most of the time. The key is not to predict, but to prepare."

In trading, patience is not merely a virtue—it is a strategy. The Breakout King is built on this core philosophy. It does not chase the market; it waits for the market to come to it. By strategically placing orders at key psychological levels and employing rigorous filters, this EA embodies the disciplined approach of a seasoned trader, turning the daily rhythm of the markets into a systematic edge.

"The big money is not in the buying and selling, but in the waiting." - Jesse Livermore

Therefore, you can expect 1 to 2 quality trades per week.

This EA automates the art of waiting, allowing you to capitalize on high-probability breakout opportunities across multiple instruments without emotion or hesitation.


🚀 Core Strategy & How It Works

The EA operates on a proven daily breakout principle:

  1. Daily Level Calculation: At the start of each new trading day, it calculates the previous day's high and low for every symbol in your portfolio—the modern-day support and resistance.

  2. Order Placement: It patiently places Buy Stop orders above the previous day's high and Sell Stop orders below the previous day's low, waiting for confirmed momentum.

  3. Breakout Execution: When price breaks through these key levels, orders are triggered, capturing the momentum of the new move.

  4. Risk-Managed Exit: Each trade is protected by a stop loss and take profit, calculated either via a fixed pip value or dynamically using the Average Daily Range (ADR), ensuring risk is always defined before entry.


    Multi-Symbol DailyBreakout EA - Input Parameters

    Group Default Value Description
    Multi-Symbol Settings false Master switch: Enables or disables trading on multiple symbols.
    "EURUSD" List of symbols to monitor. Provide as a comma-separated string (e.g.,  "EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD" ).
    3 Maximum number of symbols to trade simultaneously. Limits the number of symbols used from the  SymbolList .
    Basic Settings 0.0 Risk management: Percentage of account equity to risk per trade. If  >0 , overrides  FixedLotSize .
    0.01 Fixed trade volume. Used if  RiskPercentage  is  0.0 .
    1392510 Unique identifier for orders placed by this EA. Crucial for managing multiple EAs on one account.
    3 Allowed slippage in pips for order execution.
    "TheBreakOutKing" Comment attached to every order placed by the EA.
    SL/TP Settings true Use Average Daily Range: If  true , calculates SL/TP based on the ADR. If  false , uses fixed pip values.
    70 Lookback period (in days) used to calculate the Average Daily Range.
    0.5 Multiplier for Stop Loss: SL distance = ADR value × this multiplier.
    3.0 Multiplier for Take Profit: TP distance = ADR value × this multiplier.
    50 Fixed Stop Loss in pips (used only if  UseADR = false ).
    100 Fixed Take Profit in pips (used only if  UseADR = false ).
    Position Management false Enables the trailing stop functionality.
    30 Distance in pips to maintain between the price and the trailing stop level.
    50 Profit in pips required before the trailing stop is activated.
    false Enables breakeven stop. Moves SL to entry price once a profit level is hit.
    30 Profit in pips required to move the stop loss to the breakeven price.
    Time Management 12 Frequency (in hours) for the EA to check and recreate pending orders.
    18 Hour (server time) to cancel all pending orders for the day.
    true Cancel opposite order: If a BUY order is triggered, automatically cancels the SELL order, and vice versa.
    23 Hour (server time) to close all open positions. Set to  -1  to disable.
    true Recreate orders each new day. If  false , orders are only replaced if they are missing.
    Trading Days false Enable/disable trading on Sunday.
    true Enable/disable trading on Monday.
    true Enable/disable trading on Tuesday.
    true Enable/disable trading on Wednesday.
    false Enable/disable trading on Thursday.
    false Enable/disable trading on Friday.
    false Enable/disable trading on Saturday.
    Market Filter Settings true Master switch for the market condition analysis filter.
    PERIOD_D1 Timeframe used for all market analysis (Bollinger Bands, ATR, EMA).
    20 Period for the Bollinger Bands indicator.
    2.0 Deviation for the Bollinger Bands indicator.
    0.3 Threshold for "squeeze" detection. Lower values mean a tighter squeeze is required.
    5 Period for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.
    50 Period for the Trend EMA.
    2 Trend strength threshold. A higher value requires a stronger trend.
    100 Lookback period (in bars) to check for nearby support/resistance levels.
    10 Tolerance in pips for considering the price "near" a support/resistance level.
    Dashboard Settings true Toggles the on-screen information dashboard on or off.
    20 X-coordinate for the dashboard's position on the chart.
    30 Y-coordinate for the dashboard's position on the chart.
    clrWhite Default text color for the dashboard.
    9 Font size for the dashboard text.
    true Toggles the display of performance metrics (P&L, Win Rate, etc.) on the dashboard.


    📊 Recommended Settings & Symbols

    • Symbols: Works best on volatile forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), gold (XAUUSD). Do NOT use the EA for indices. Future update may include indices.

    • Timeframe: H1 or higher for chart placement. The EA uses D1 for its calculations internally.

    • Account: ECN/Raw Spread accounts are recommended.

    • VPS: Highly recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.


    Embrace the patience of a king. Let The Breakout King execute your strategy with unwavering discipline. Download the demo and rule your market.


    "Price Pulse High/Low, Timeframe Extremes, Cycle Highs & Lows, Periodic Peaks, Zone Boundaries, Fractal High-Low,
    SR (Support/Resistance) Timeframes, HTF/LTF Extremes (High/Low Timeframe), DWM High-Low (Daily-Weekly-Monthly),
    Swing Points, Key Levels Pro, Smart Reversal Zones, Levels Spotlight, Zone Scann


    おすすめのプロダクト
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    エキスパート
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    The Catalyst EA
    Daniel Naranjo Morales
    エキスパート
    The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EAは、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム用に設計された、高度な自動売買ソフト（EA）です。特に AUDUSD通貨ペア の H1タイムフレーム での取引に特化して開発されました。このEAは、複数のインジケーターを組み合わせた戦略を採用し、市場の潜在的な反転や調整を特定して利益を得ることを目的としています。 その設計の主眼は堅牢なリスク管理にあり、動的なロットサイズ計算と多層的な取引保護機能を用いて、お客様の資金を効果的に管理します。 戦略 The Catalyst EAは、評価の高い複数のテクニカルインジケーターを組み合わせ、多角的な視点から市場環境を分析します。 パラボリックSAR を利用して、潜在的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを特定します。これは、動的なトレーリングストップロスの基盤としても機能します。 オーサムオシレーター は、市場のモメンタム（勢い）を測定し、潜在的な値動きの強さを確認するために使用されます。 RSIフィルター が、買われすぎ・売られすぎの状態を評価し、市場の極端な状況でのエントリーを回避す
    Gold Impulse Lab
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals. Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot. The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of: impulse movement from the anchor price confirmed price action patterns signal strength assessment systems (scoring) filtering by market mode (trend / range) Each trade is opened onl
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    エキスパート
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    Golden US Session MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    エキスパート
    Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    エキスパート
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    エキスパート
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    One Man Army
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.71 (7)
    エキスパート
    誇張もなく、無謀なリスクもなし。最小限のドローダウンでトレードする：One Man Army は、個人トレードにもプロップファームトレードにも対応したマルチカレンシー自動売買システムです。 短期および中期の市場調整や反転を狙うスキャルピング戦略を採用し、**指値の保留注文（リミットオーダー）**で取引を行います。 このトレーディングボットは方向を予想しません。最も有利な価格帯で高精度にエントリーします。まさにあなたが求めていたスタイルです。では、詳しく見ていきましょう。 テストには、EURCAD通貨ペア、M15時間枠を使用してください.  One Man Army は、複数の資産とさまざまな市場局面における広範なテストに基づいて開発されました。このシステムの動作は安定的で予測可能、そして分析しやすい設計です。コントロール、安全性、そして体系的なアプローチを重視するトレーダーのために作られています。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setu
    FDow
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    エキスパート
    FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
    Pick and Roll
    Marta Gonzalez
    エキスパート
    Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
    Aura Bitcoin Hash
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.89 (37)
    エキスパート
    Aura Bitcoin Hash EA は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura BTC は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは、通貨ペア BTCUSD (ビットコイン) を取引するように設計されています。2017 年から 2025 年にかけて、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲールやグリッド トレーディングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避します。Aura Bitcoin Hash は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、市場のトレンドと動きを予測するために利用しています。MLP は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は、「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力層、隠し
    Nova RSW Trader
    Anita Monus
    エキスパート
    Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
    SchermanActionPro
    AutomaticTrading
    エキスパート
    SchermanActionPro のご紹介:Automatictrading の新しい自動取引ボット Automatictrading は、SchermanActionPro をご紹介できることを誇りに思っています。 注目の機能:  • 設定可能なインジケーター: Ivan の推奨に従って、平均とローソク足の数を調整します。  • 運用の柔軟性: 購入か販売かを選択します。  • 利益確定: ATR または逆シグナルに基づく固定オプション。  • Loss Stop: ATR または逆の信号に従って固定に設定可能。  • ロットタイプ: 固定ロットの選択、アカウントの % または固定金額での固定リスク。  • 最大バッチ保護: 設定可能。  • ピップと滑りのサイズ: 完全に調整可能。  • フィルタと出力: ATR およびスプレッド レベルに従って入力フィルタと出力フィルタをアクティブにします。  • 利益確定と部分損失決済: レベルごとに設定可能。  • トレーリングストップと損益分岐点: 距離、パーセンテージ、スリッページを設定可能。  • キャンドルの数による出力: 設定可能
    Gordian Knot 1
    Hidenori Tanaka
    エキスパート
    このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
    IA Master Grid Full
    Thiago Alves Martins
    エキスパート
    IA MASTER GRID: Your Automated Pilot in the Financial Market Imagine having an intelligent robot that works for you in the financial market 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The IA MASTER GRID is exactly that! It is an Expert Advisor (EA), a program that runs within the MetaTrader 5 platform and automatically executes trades based on predefined rules. How Does It Work? The basic principle of the IA MASTER GRID involves two main strategies working together to seek opportunities and manage r
    Cordoba mt5
    Mikhail Mitin
    エキスパート
    Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
    Booster for MT5
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    エキスパート
    BOOSTER FOR MT5は、FOREX市場での日常業務のためのプロのスカルパーアドバイザーです。取引では、経験とともに、トレーダーは通常、ストップ注文の蓄積レベル、価格、時間が市場で重要な役割を果たすことを理解するようになります。この戦略は、このFOREX Expert Advisorで実装されており、この製品の使用を楽しむだけでなく、その開発にも参加していただければ幸いです。フィードバックは、https：// www.mql5.com/en/に残してください 。市場/製品/ 45915＃！タブ=レビュー MT4バージョン：https：// www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45915 オプション： 価格-割り当てられた期間内にトラバースする必要がある価格の距離。 TIME-割り当てられた時間（秒単位）。 HL_PERIOD-レベルを決定するためのバーの数。 HL_TIMEFRAME-レベルを決定するための時間枠。 BREAKTHROUGH_LEVEL-レベルを突破した後に注文を開きますか？; MAGIC_NUMBER-取引のマジックナンバ
    Mango MT5
    Mikita Borys
    エキスパート
    このExpert Advisorは、カスタムインジケーターをベースに開発されました。チャイキンオシレーターがベースとなっています。 チャイキンオシレーターとは？ Chaikin Oscillator, CHO (チャイキンオシレーター)は、Chaikin Analytics, LLCのCEOであるMark Chaikinが考案したテクニカル分析指標です。マークは1965年から金融市場に携わっている。この素晴らしい期間に、彼は高度に専門的なトレーダー・アナリストとしての地位を確立した。 このオシレーターは、A/Dインジケーターの3日指数移動平均（EMAs） と10日指数移動平均（EMAl）の差を計算します。 インジケータに加えて、エントリー・ポイントを決定・確認するシス テムも開発されています。バー・バイ・バーで機能。 トレーディング・アドバイザーの機能追加： - システム内でエントリーポイントを決定するためのTFの選択 - ストップ・ロス - 利益確定 - トレーリングストップ - シグナルを検索するバーの選択（偽シグナルをフィルターするため） - パーセンテージリスク計算によ
    ARC Arcadia Index EA
    Matteo Antegiovanni
    エキスパート
    ARCADIA EA — Order in Volatility ARCADIA is a disciplined, regime-aware Expert Advisor for D1 trading across major indices. It avoids high-frequency behavior and reactive overfitting, favoring clear trade cycles, consistent risk, and capital preservation when market conditions turn hostile. The engine reads market structure and volatility context, then adapts its execution profile—trading only when its conditions are met. What it does  Regime Control. Uses volatility percentile and trend-strengt
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone CopyTrading   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょ
    Double Grid Pro
    Igor Riabtsev
    エキスパート
    The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    エキスパート
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Gold Breakout Ea v1
    Kevin Steve Ruebenach
    エキスパート
    The Gold Breakout EA- Your Key to Conquering Prop Firm Challenges! Are you tired of overly complex strategies, emotional trading decisions, and the constant pressure of adhering to your prop firm's rules? Are you looking for a clear, disciplined, and fully automated solution to capitalize on the daily volatility of the Gold market (XAUUSD)? Introducing:  The Gold Breakout EA ! Important Note for Testing the Expert Advisor: To achieve accurate and optimal results when testing this EA, it is essen
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    エキスパート
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Venom Us30 Scalp
    Antoine Melhem
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABSによる高精度なUS30スキャルピング 絶対に口座を飛ばさないEA（エキスパートアドバイザー） SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 異なるタイムゾーンのブローカー（Exnessなど）を使用している場合、ブローカーがGMT+3でない場合は最後の入力を TRUE に設定してください。 H1 分足のみを使用してください。 ️ 警告 ：タイムゾーンまたは時間足の設定が正しくないと、EAが正しく動作しない可能性があります。 エントリープライスは24時間限定！今すぐご購入を！ Venom US30 Scalpとは？ Venom US30 Scalpは、US30（ダウ・ジョーンズ指数）の H1 時間足での取引に最適化された、完全自動型のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 このEAは、インジケーター、ニューストレード、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用せず、独自の数学的アルゴリズムのみを利用しています。 Venom Labsによって開発されたこのEAは、リスクの高い戦
    Obor Pawai V75
    Suharmoko
    エキスパート
    Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
    Grid Averaging Pro MT5
    Mean Pichponreay
    エキスパート
    Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
    Gold Smiley Master
    Bojan Jokanovic
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    エキスパート
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (380)
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (23)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAU
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    エキスパート
    ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (89)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    エキスパート
    シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (85)
    エキスパート
    Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    エキスパート
    概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.64 (11)
    エキスパート
    Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    エキスパート
    新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    エキスパート
    重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.69 (29)
    エキスパート
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    エキスパート
    The Techno Deity — XAUUSD デジタル・ドミナンス ライブシグナルとモニタリング：こちらの公式リンクからリアルタイムのパフォーマンスを確認できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 プロモーション：Cryon X-9000 アドバイザーをプレゼントとして受け取ることができます。条件の確認とアクセスについては、直接お問い合わせください The Techno Deityは、ゴールド市場の混沌の中に構造的な秩序を求めるトレーダーのために開発されたハイテク・トレーディング・エコシステムです。価格を追うだけでなく、機関投資家の関心ゾーンや市場の不均衡を特定するデジタル直感アルゴリズムを搭載しています。 主なメリット リクイディティ・インテリジェンス：隠れた流動性をスキャンし、急激なインパルスの可能性が高いポイントでエントリーします。 ニューラル・トレンドフィルター：ノイズや偽の調整を排除し、真のトレンドを判別します。 ゼロ・グリッド哲学：ナンピン、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用しません。「ワン・エントリー、ワン・エグジット
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    エキスパート
    みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    エキスパート
    このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.21 (71)
    エキスパート
    SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    エキスパート
    Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    インディケータ
    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low -  Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market Analysis The   200 free download promotion   has ended. The price has now been updated. Thank you, everyone! Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Overview: Elevate your trading strategy with   Daily Weekly Monthly High Low , a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint c
    Smart FVG Stats
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    インディケータ
    The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
    FREE
    Candle Countdown Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    インディケータ
    Candle Countdown Pro – Real-Time Timeframe & Spread Tracker Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Never miss a candle close again!   Candle Countdown Pro is an essential trading tool that displays   real-time countdowns   for multiple timeframes, live spread monitoring , and key trading information—all in one clean, customizable panel. Key Features:
    FREE
    OverTrading Blocker
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    ユーティリティ
    Auto-Shutdown MT5 Terminal - Saves you from Over-Trading by   automatically closing MT5 Termial   when daily loss limits are breached Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 ️ Your Automated Discipline Enforcer "I'll just make back what I lost..." "One more trade to break even..." "I can't end the day red..." Sound familiar?   These thoughts have d
    FREE
    Timed Exit Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    ユーティリティ
    Time-Based Trade Closer EA - Risk-Free Overnight? Yes! Time-Based Trade Closer Does It for You. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Overview The   Time-Based Trade Closer EA   is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically close all open positions and pending orders at
    FREE
    Engulfing Fib Master
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    インディケータ
    70% OFF SALE! Now only $39   (originally $99) The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate] https://youtu.be/XiU9JHUM5NE?si=TRJzXKjfVNO4tdsh&t=422 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Engulfing Fib Master   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5   indicator designed to detect high-probability   bullish & bearish engulfing patterns   and automatically plot   Fibonacci retracement levels   for precise trade
    Close All Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    5 (1)
    ユーティリティ
    Tired of manually closing dozens of charts or managing multiple positions one by one? With Close All Pro, you can clear your workspace in a flash—saving time, reducing clutter, and streamlining your trading workflow. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Description: Close All Pro   is desi
    FREE
    Symbol QuickSwitch
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    ユーティリティ
    Ultimate Chart Navigator - Instant Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Tired of Wasting Time Switching Charts? Save time and supercharge your trading workflow with the   Ultimate Chart Navigator—the professional-grade tool that puts   instant symbol switching   at your fingertips. Perfect for forex traders, commodity
    FREE
    The AudCad Trader
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    エキスパート
    To celebrate and get my product into your hands, I'm making "THE AUDCAD TRADER" completely FREE for few days . No strings attached! LIVE SIGNAL Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) JOIN USER GROUP and ASK YOUR QUESTIONS :  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/018eb0b0f43cdc01 The AUDCAD Trader is a sophisticated grid-based Expert Advisor specifically optimized for trading the AUDCAD currency pair. TRY on a DEMO Account
    Average Daily Range Scalper
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    インディケータ
    Super-Accurate ADR Scalping Machine for MT5 The 200 FREE download promotion has ended. The price has now been updated. Thank you, everyone! Checkout many example setups here, Happening Every Day :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154469/comments Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) What It Does: The ADR Lines Indicator automatically calculates the   Average Daily Range (ADR)   and plots dynamic support and resis
    Average Daily Weekly Monthly Range Dashboard
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    インディケータ
    ADR, AWR & AMR Indicator: Comprehensive Trading Guide Try "Average Daily Range Scalper": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154469 Core Concepts ADR (Average Daily Range) Definition : The average distance between daily high and low prices over a specified lookback period (typically 14-20 days) Purpose : Measures daily volatility expectations, identifies range-bound versus trending days, sets realistic intraday profit targets Key Insight : Markets tend to respect their average volatility - d
    FREE
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信