The Breakout King

Disclaimer: By prioritizing risk(1% per trade) management above all else, we ensure we stay in the game long enough for our edge to play out. USE THE EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT FIRST.

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. Shoot me a text when it's purchased. I have a gift for you!

⚠️ Risk Warning ⚠️ 

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." - Warren Buffett

Patience, Discipline, Execution. A sophisticated, multi-symbol Daily Breakout EA that systematically capitalizes on market momentum across your entire portfolio. For best results, risk no more than 1% per trade. Realistic performance targets are 1-2% monthly gains with 1-2% maximum drawdown. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk. This EA includes risk management tools, but it is not a guarantee against loss. It is imperative to test the EA thoroughly on a demo account and understand its functionality completely before using real capital. Always start with minimal risk.

Full Description

"The market is designed to fool most of the people, most of the time. The key is not to predict, but to prepare."

In trading, patience is not merely a virtue—it is a strategy. The Breakout King is built on this core philosophy. It does not chase the market; it waits for the market to come to it. By strategically placing orders at key psychological levels and employing rigorous filters, this EA embodies the disciplined approach of a seasoned trader, turning the daily rhythm of the markets into a systematic edge.

"The big money is not in the buying and selling, but in the waiting." - Jesse Livermore

Therefore, you can expect 1 to 2 quality trades per week.

This EA automates the art of waiting, allowing you to capitalize on high-probability breakout opportunities across multiple instruments without emotion or hesitation.


🚀 Core Strategy & How It Works

The EA operates on a proven daily breakout principle:

  1. Daily Level Calculation: At the start of each new trading day, it calculates the previous day's high and low for every symbol in your portfolio—the modern-day support and resistance.

  2. Order Placement: It patiently places Buy Stop orders above the previous day's high and Sell Stop orders below the previous day's low, waiting for confirmed momentum.

  3. Breakout Execution: When price breaks through these key levels, orders are triggered, capturing the momentum of the new move.

  4. Risk-Managed Exit: Each trade is protected by a stop loss and take profit, calculated either via a fixed pip value or dynamically using the Average Daily Range (ADR), ensuring risk is always defined before entry.


    Multi-Symbol DailyBreakout EA - Input Parameters

    Group Default Value Description
    Multi-Symbol Settings false Master switch: Enables or disables trading on multiple symbols.
    "EURUSD" List of symbols to monitor. Provide as a comma-separated string (e.g.,  "EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD" ).
    3 Maximum number of symbols to trade simultaneously. Limits the number of symbols used from the  SymbolList .
    Basic Settings 0.0 Risk management: Percentage of account equity to risk per trade. If  >0 , overrides  FixedLotSize .
    0.01 Fixed trade volume. Used if  RiskPercentage  is  0.0 .
    1392510 Unique identifier for orders placed by this EA. Crucial for managing multiple EAs on one account.
    3 Allowed slippage in pips for order execution.
    "TheBreakOutKing" Comment attached to every order placed by the EA.
    SL/TP Settings true Use Average Daily Range: If  true , calculates SL/TP based on the ADR. If  false , uses fixed pip values.
    70 Lookback period (in days) used to calculate the Average Daily Range.
    0.5 Multiplier for Stop Loss: SL distance = ADR value × this multiplier.
    3.0 Multiplier for Take Profit: TP distance = ADR value × this multiplier.
    50 Fixed Stop Loss in pips (used only if  UseADR = false ).
    100 Fixed Take Profit in pips (used only if  UseADR = false ).
    Position Management false Enables the trailing stop functionality.
    30 Distance in pips to maintain between the price and the trailing stop level.
    50 Profit in pips required before the trailing stop is activated.
    false Enables breakeven stop. Moves SL to entry price once a profit level is hit.
    30 Profit in pips required to move the stop loss to the breakeven price.
    Time Management 12 Frequency (in hours) for the EA to check and recreate pending orders.
    18 Hour (server time) to cancel all pending orders for the day.
    true Cancel opposite order: If a BUY order is triggered, automatically cancels the SELL order, and vice versa.
    23 Hour (server time) to close all open positions. Set to  -1  to disable.
    true Recreate orders each new day. If  false , orders are only replaced if they are missing.
    Trading Days false Enable/disable trading on Sunday.
    true Enable/disable trading on Monday.
    true Enable/disable trading on Tuesday.
    true Enable/disable trading on Wednesday.
    false Enable/disable trading on Thursday.
    false Enable/disable trading on Friday.
    false Enable/disable trading on Saturday.
    Market Filter Settings true Master switch for the market condition analysis filter.
    PERIOD_D1 Timeframe used for all market analysis (Bollinger Bands, ATR, EMA).
    20 Period for the Bollinger Bands indicator.
    2.0 Deviation for the Bollinger Bands indicator.
    0.3 Threshold for "squeeze" detection. Lower values mean a tighter squeeze is required.
    5 Period for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.
    50 Period for the Trend EMA.
    2 Trend strength threshold. A higher value requires a stronger trend.
    100 Lookback period (in bars) to check for nearby support/resistance levels.
    10 Tolerance in pips for considering the price "near" a support/resistance level.
    Dashboard Settings true Toggles the on-screen information dashboard on or off.
    20 X-coordinate for the dashboard's position on the chart.
    30 Y-coordinate for the dashboard's position on the chart.
    clrWhite Default text color for the dashboard.
    9 Font size for the dashboard text.
    true Toggles the display of performance metrics (P&L, Win Rate, etc.) on the dashboard.


    📊 Recommended Settings & Symbols

    • Symbols: Works best on volatile forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), gold (XAUUSD). Do NOT use the EA for indices. Future update may include indices.

    • Timeframe: H1 or higher for chart placement. The EA uses D1 for its calculations internally.

    • Account: ECN/Raw Spread accounts are recommended.

    • VPS: Highly recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.


    Embrace the patience of a king. Let The Breakout King execute your strategy with unwavering discipline. Download the demo and rule your market.


    "Price Pulse High/Low, Timeframe Extremes, Cycle Highs & Lows, Periodic Peaks, Zone Boundaries, Fractal High-Low,
    SR (Support/Resistance) Timeframes, HTF/LTF Extremes (High/Low Timeframe), DWM High-Low (Daily-Weekly-Monthly),
    Swing Points, Key Levels Pro, Smart Reversal Zones, Levels Spotlight, Zone Scann


    추천 제품
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    The Catalyst EA
    Daniel Naranjo Morales
    Experts
    The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 설계된 정교한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 특히   AUDUSD 통화쌍, H1 타임프레임   거래에 특화되어 개발되었습니다. 시장의 잠재적인 반전 및 조정 구간을 포착하여 수익 기회를 활용하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 설계의 핵심은 견고한 리스크 관리이며, 동적 랏(lot) 크기 조절 및 다층적인 거래 보호 기능을 통해 사용자의 자산을 효과적으로 관리합니다. 전략 The Catalyst EA는 여러 신뢰성 있는 기술 지표를 결합하여 다각적인 관점에서 시장 상황을 분석합니다. Parabolic SAR 를 활용하여 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 시점을 식별하며, 이는 동적 트레일링 스탑의 기반으로도 사용됩니다. Awesome Oscillator 는 시장의 모멘텀을 측정하고 잠재적 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI 필터 는 과매수 또는 과매도 상태를 평가하여, 시장의 극단적인
    Gold Impulse Lab
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals. Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot. The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of: impulse movement from the anchor price confirmed price action patterns signal strength assessment systems (scoring) filtering by market mode (trend / range) Each trade is opened onl
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    Experts
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    Golden US Session MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    Experts
    Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Experts
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Experts
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    One Man Army
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    과장도 없고, 불필요한 위험도 없습니다. 최소한의 손실로 거래하기: One Man Army는 개인 트레이더와 프롭 펌(prop firm) 트레이딩 모두를 위해 설계된 다중 통화 거래 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 단기 및 중기 시장 조정과 반전을 포착하는 스캘핑 전략을 따르며, **지정가 대기 주문(limit order)**을 통해 거래를 수행합니다. 이 트레이딩 봇은 방향을 추측하지 않습니다. 가장 유리한 가격대에서 높은 정밀도로 진입합니다. 당신이 원하는 방식 그대로입니다. 이제 자세히 살펴봅시다. 테스트를 위해 EURCAD 통화쌍과 M15 시간대를 사용하십시오.  One Man Army는 다양한 자산과 시장 단계에서 광범위한 테스트를 거쳐 개발되었습니다. 시스템의 동작은 안정적이며 예측 가능하고, 분석이 용이합니다. 이 시스템은 통제력, 안전성, 체계적인 접근 방식 을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here
    FDow
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    Experts
    FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
    Pick and Roll
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
    Aura Bitcoin Hash
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.89 (38)
    Experts
    Aura Bitcoin Hash EA는 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura BTC는 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은 통화 쌍 BTCUSD(비트코인)를 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 2017년부터 2025년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일이나 그리드 거래와 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피합니다. Aura Bitcoin Hash는 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층, 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용합니다. 네트워크
    Nova RSW Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
    SchermanActionPro
    AutomaticTrading
    Experts
    SchermanActionPro 소개: Automatedtrading의 새로운 자동 거래 봇 Autotrading은 SchermanActionPro를 주요 기능:  • 구성 가능한 지표: Ivan의 권장 사항에 따라 평균 및 양초 수를 조정합니다.  • 운영 유연성: 구매와 판매 중에서 선택합니다.  • 이익 실현: ATR 또는 반대 신호를 기반으로 하는 고정 옵션입니다.  • 손실 중지: ATR에 따라 또는 반대 신호에 따라 고정으로 구성 가능합니다.  • 로트 유형: 고정 로트 선택, 계정 비율의 고정 위험 또는 고정 금액.  • 최대 일괄 보호: 구성 가능.  • 핍 및 슬리피지 크기: 완전히 조정 가능합니다.  • 필터 및 출력: ATR 및 확산 수준에 따라 입력 및 출력 필터를 활성화합니다.  • 이익 실현 및 부분 손실 청산: 수준별로 구성 가능합니다.  • 후행 정지 및 손익분기점: 구성 가능한 거리, 백분율 및 미끄러짐.  • 양초 수에 따른 출력: 구성 가능.  •
    Gordian Knot 1
    Hidenori Tanaka
    Experts
    This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
    IA Master Grid Full
    Thiago Alves Martins
    Experts
    IA MASTER GRID: Your Automated Pilot in the Financial Market Imagine having an intelligent robot that works for you in the financial market 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The IA MASTER GRID is exactly that! It is an Expert Advisor (EA), a program that runs within the MetaTrader 5 platform and automatically executes trades based on predefined rules. How Does It Work? The basic principle of the IA MASTER GRID involves two main strategies working together to seek opportunities and manage r
    Cordoba mt5
    Mikhail Mitin
    Experts
    Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
    Booster for MT5
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    Experts
    BOOSTER FOR MT5는 FOREX 시장의 일상 업무를 위한 전문 스캘퍼 어드바이저입니다. 거래에서 거래자는 일반적으로 스탑 오더, 가격 및 시간의 누적 수준이 시장에서 중요한 역할을 한다는 것을 경험과 함께 이해하게 됩니다. 이 전략은 이 FOREX Expert Advisor에서 구현되며, 나는 당신이 이 제품을 사용하는 것을 즐길 뿐만 아니라 개발에 참여하기를 희망합니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/ 마켓 / 상품 / 45915 #!탭 = 리뷰 MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45915 옵션: PRICE - 할당된 기간 동안 이동해야 하는 가격의 거리. TIME - 할당된 시간(초). HL_PERIOD - 레벨을 결정하기 위한 막대의 수. HL_TIMEFRAME - 레벨 결정을 위한 시간 프레임. BREAKTHROUGH_LEVEL - 레벨을 돌파한 후 주문을 여세요?; MAGIC_NUMBER -
    Mango MT5
    Mikita Borys
    Experts
    이 전문가 어드바이저는 사용자 지정 지표를 기반으로 개발되었습니다. 차이킨 오실레이터를 기본으로 삼았습니다. 이 지표는 무엇인가요? 차이킨 오실레이터, CHO(Chaikin Oscillator)는 차이킨 애널리틱스, LLC의 마크 차이킨 CEO가 개발한 기술 분석 지표입니다. 마크는 1965년부터 금융 시장에서 일해 왔습니다. 이 인상적인 기간 동안 그는 고도로 전문적인 트레이더-분석가로 자리매김했습니다.  오실레이터는 A/D 지표의 3일 지수이동평균(EMA)과 10일 지수이동평균(EMAl)의 차이를 계산합니다. 지표 외에도 진입 시점을 결정하고 확인하는 시스템이 개발되었습니다. 바 단위로 작동합니다.  트레이딩 어드바이저의 작업 명세서에 기능이 추가되었습니다: - 시스템 내 진입점 결정을 위한 TF 선택 - 손절매 - 이익 실현 - 추적손절 - 신호 검색을 위한 막대 선택(잘못된 신호 필터링) - 백분율 위험 계산을 통한 고정 또는 자동 로테이션 - 양방향 거래 또는 거래
    ARC Arcadia Index EA
    Matteo Antegiovanni
    Experts
    ARCADIA EA — Order in Volatility ARCADIA is a disciplined, regime-aware Expert Advisor for D1 trading across major indices. It avoids high-frequency behavior and reactive overfitting, favoring clear trade cycles, consistent risk, and capital preservation when market conditions turn hostile. The engine reads market structure and volatility context, then adapts its execution profile—trading only when its conditions are met. What it does  Regime Control. Uses volatility percentile and trend-strengt
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
    Double Grid Pro
    Igor Riabtsev
    Experts
    The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Gold Breakout Ea v1
    Kevin Steve Ruebenach
    Experts
    The Gold Breakout EA- Your Key to Conquering Prop Firm Challenges! Are you tired of overly complex strategies, emotional trading decisions, and the constant pressure of adhering to your prop firm's rules? Are you looking for a clear, disciplined, and fully automated solution to capitalize on the daily volatility of the Gold market (XAUUSD)? Introducing:  The Gold Breakout EA ! Important Note for Testing the Expert Advisor: To achieve accurate and optimal results when testing this EA, it is essen
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Venom Us30 Scalp
    Antoine Melhem
    5 (9)
    Experts
    Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABS에서 개발한 정밀한 US30 스캘핑 EA 절대로 계좌를 터뜨리지 않는 EA SIGNAL   : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Exness와 같은 다른 시간대를 사용하는 브로커의 경우, 브로커가 GMT+3이 아니면 마지막 입력을 TRUE 로 설정하십시오. 30분 타임프레임만 사용하세요. ️ 경고 : 시간대 또는 타임프레임 설정이 잘못되면 EA가 제대로 작동하지 않을 수 있습니다. 출시 가격은 단 24시간! 지금 바로 구매하세요! Venom US30 Scalp란? Venom US30 Scalp은 US30 (다우존스 지수)의  H1 타임프레임에 최적화된 완전 자동화된 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 오직 독자적인 수학 알고리즘에 기반하며, 인디케이터, 뉴스 트레이딩, 그리드 또는 마틴게일 전략은 전혀 사용하지 않습니다. VENOM LABS에서 설계한 이 EA는, 단기 수익이나 유행보
    Obor Pawai V75
    Suharmoko
    Experts
    Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
    Grid Averaging Pro MT5
    Mean Pichponreay
    Experts
    Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
    Gold Smiley Master
    Bojan Jokanovic
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Experts
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (385)
    Experts
    안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.83 (24)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    4.8 (10)
    Experts
    중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (94)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    Experts
    라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (10)
    Experts
    개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.57 (76)
    Experts
    심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (88)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (3)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (6)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (28)
    Experts
    볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.22 (72)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.72 (32)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    Experts
    The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.5 (12)
    Experts
    Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
    VolumeHedger
    OMG FZE LLC
    4.95 (38)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ 라이브 시그널 ]  ,  [ 내 채널 ]   ,  [ 세트 파일 ]  ,   [ 블로그 ]   , [ AI 사용 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 권장 계좌: 고레버리지 스탠다드, ECN, Raw; 센트 계좌; 프랍펌(FTMO 등) 이 EA의 개발자는 다른 로봇들의 품질을 통해 이미 그의 전문성을 입증했습니다. Volume Hedger EA와 함께 커스텀 인디케이터를 사용하여 진입 전략을 정의할 수 있기 때문에, 더 이상 추가 EA를 구매할 필요가 없습니다! 이 EA는 마틴게일 전략에 헤징과 스마트 리스크 관리를 결합한 고급 트레이딩 알고리즘으로, 변동성이 큰 시장에 최적화되어 있습니다. 추세 방향을 예측하려 하지 않고, 거래량을 분석하여 지능적인 전략으로 진입합니다. 적절한 세트 파일을 사용하면 Forex, Gold, 주식, Crypto와 같은 상품에서 효과적인 성과를 낼 수 있습니다. 급격한 변동이나 안정적인 추세가 있는 종목에서 더욱 뛰어난
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Average Daily Weekly Monthly Range Dashboard
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    지표
    ADR, AWR & AMR Indicator: Comprehensive Trading Guide Try "Average Daily Range Scalper": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154469 Core Concepts ADR (Average Daily Range) Definition : The average distance between daily high and low prices over a specified lookback period (typically 14-20 days) Purpose : Measures daily volatility expectations, identifies range-bound versus trending days, sets realistic intraday profit targets Key Insight : Markets tend to respect their average volatility - d
    FREE
    Smart FVG Stats
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    지표
    The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
    FREE
    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    지표
    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low -  Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market Analysis The   200 free download promotion   has ended. The price has now been updated. Thank you, everyone! Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Overview: Elevate your trading strategy with   Daily Weekly Monthly High Low , a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint c
    Candle Countdown Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    지표
    Candle Countdown Pro – Real-Time Timeframe & Spread Tracker Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Never miss a candle close again!   Candle Countdown Pro is an essential trading tool that displays   real-time countdowns   for multiple timeframes, live spread monitoring , and key trading information—all in one clean, customizable panel. Key Features:
    FREE
    OverTrading Blocker
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    유틸리티
    Auto-Shutdown MT5 Terminal - Saves you from Over-Trading by   automatically closing MT5 Termial   when daily loss limits are breached Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 ️ Your Automated Discipline Enforcer "I'll just make back what I lost..." "One more trade to break even..." "I can't end the day red..." Sound familiar?   These thoughts have d
    FREE
    Engulfing Fib Master
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    지표
    70% OFF SALE! Now only $39   (originally $99) The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate] https://youtu.be/XiU9JHUM5NE?si=TRJzXKjfVNO4tdsh&t=422 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Engulfing Fib Master   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5   indicator designed to detect high-probability   bullish & bearish engulfing patterns   and automatically plot   Fibonacci retracement levels   for precise trade
    Timed Exit Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    유틸리티
    Time-Based Trade Closer EA - Risk-Free Overnight? Yes! Time-Based Trade Closer Does It for You. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Overview The   Time-Based Trade Closer EA   is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically close all open positions and pending orders at
    FREE
    Close All Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Tired of manually closing dozens of charts or managing multiple positions one by one? With Close All Pro, you can clear your workspace in a flash—saving time, reducing clutter, and streamlining your trading workflow. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Description: Close All Pro   is desi
    FREE
    Symbol QuickSwitch
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    유틸리티
    Ultimate Chart Navigator - Instant Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Tired of Wasting Time Switching Charts? Save time and supercharge your trading workflow with the   Ultimate Chart Navigator—the professional-grade tool that puts   instant symbol switching   at your fingertips. Perfect for forex traders, commodity
    FREE
    The AudCad Trader
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Experts
    To celebrate and get my product into your hands, I'm making "THE AUDCAD TRADER" completely FREE for few days . No strings attached! LIVE SIGNAL Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) JOIN USER GROUP and ASK YOUR QUESTIONS :  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/018eb0b0f43cdc01 The AUDCAD Trader is a sophisticated grid-based Expert Advisor specifically optimized for trading the AUDCAD currency pair. TRY on a DEMO Account
    Average Daily Range Scalper
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    지표
    Super-Accurate ADR Scalping Machine for MT5 The 200 FREE download promotion has ended. The price has now been updated. Thank you, everyone! Checkout many example setups here, Happening Every Day :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154469/comments Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) What It Does: The ADR Lines Indicator automatically calculates the   Average Daily Range (ADR)   and plots dynamic support and resis
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변