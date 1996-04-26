Close All Pro

Tired of manually closing dozens of charts or managing multiple positions one by one?
With Close All Pro, you can clear your workspace in a flash—saving time, reducing clutter, and streamlining your trading workflow.

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

Try "The Breakout King":
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835

⚠️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE!

Description:

Close All Pro is designed for fast and efficient trade management with instant closing functions.
Whether you need to lock in profits, cut losses, or clean up your workspace, this EA provides lightning-fast execution with just one click.

If you're actively trading or analyzing multiple assets, you might end up with dozens—or even 100+—chart tabs open in MT5.
Manually closing each one can be tedious and time-consuming. Fortunately, "Close All Pro" allows you to close all open charts instantly with just one click.

Key Closing Features:

 Close All Positions – Instantly liquidate all open trades in a single click
💰 Close Only Profitable Trades – Secure gains without manually checking each position
💸 Close Only Losing Trades – Cut losses quickly to protect your capital
 Delete All Pending Orders – Clear pending orders with zero effort
📊 Close Other Charts – Declutter your trading workspace instantly

Why Traders Love It:

 Ultra-Fast Execution – No delays, no manual hassle
✅ Saves Time – No more manual closing of trades or charts one by one
✅ Customizable Buttons – Adjust colors, text, and positioning to fit your style
✅ Works on Any Pair & Timeframe – Universal utility for all trading strategies
✅ Lightweight & Simple – No complex setup, just pure efficiency

Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and anyone who needs rapid trade management!

Download now and take control of your trades with a single click! 🚀


*Compatible with MetaTrader 5 | One-Click Installation | Free Lifetime Updates*

⚠️ *This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use.
      Trade at your own discretion.*

"Close All Trades & Charts Master", "Master Closer EA", "Trade & Chart Closer", "One-Click Closer", "Close All Master"
"Close Chart", "Close All Charts", "Close Charts", "Close All"


Prodotti consigliati
Close All Indicators Script for MT5
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilità
Indicator Removal Script for MetaTrader 5 (Version 1.4) The Delete  All Indicators Script is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to instantly remove all indicators from the main chart, sub-windows, or both, with a single click. Developed by Louis MattFX , this script (Version 1.4) simplifies chart management, saving traders time and effort when resetting their workspace for fresh analysis or new trading strategies. Key Features Flexible Removal Options : Choose to c
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.74 (47)
Utilità
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
LT Easy Trade Manager
Thiago Duarte
4.39 (33)
Utilità
LT Easy Trade Manager is a tool in EA type that makes operation more intuitive. As in other programs, Meta Trader lacks graphical information, even though it is an excellent program. With that in mind we have created this tool. It makes it easy to view the entry point, Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as the floating profit from operation. It also automatically corrects the SL and TP price (optional) and highlights the price and opening time of the operation (optional). Plus, you can close par
FREE
Panel Orders Easy MT5
Maksim Novikov
Utilità
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. Panel Orders Easy is a Lite version of the Panel Orders program. Opening and closing positions in it is not available. You can see the full version among my other products. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the depos
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and nett ing accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL
FREE
Manual Trade Helper
Vipul Gautam
5 (1)
Utilità
This Utility Bot is for New Traders, that struggle to spot the Trend direction. It also make you conscious about different Timeframes Bar Status.  Utility have 3 Moving Averages totally configurable by input parameters. 3MA Based Trend is shown for the current Timeframe selected on the chart. (Line 1) 3MA Based Trend for Daily Timeframe. (Line 2nd) Also provide quick information about the currently Hourly Daily and Weekly Candle Status.  Utility work on 1 Min Bar control, so comment section info
FREE
Delete all objects from chart
Flavio Machado
Utilità
Simply deletes all objects from a chart, at once. Q: Shouldn't I remove the indicator(s) from the chart instead, if I want to get rid of those objects? A: Absolutely. There are rare cases though, when you might end up with residual objects that don't programatically get removed from your chart, due to bugs or some other reason. Q: Why use this script, when I can press Ctrl+B, list all objects, then manually select and delete each one? A: To save time, really. Maybe you have too many unwanted o
FREE
Trade Panel R3d
Eduardo Terra
Utilità
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This TRADE PANEL R3d will only work on Demo Accounts. You can purchase the TRADE PANEL R3p for Live Accounts. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With t
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT5: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 5. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caratteristiche principali: Automazione senza sforzo: Monitora automaticamente le operazioni sul N
FREE
FXTrade Panel
Sakariya Bhaskar Nitinbhai
Utilità
FXTrade Panel – Gestore di Trading MT5 Intelligente e Veloce FXTrade Panel è uno strumento di trading avanzato ma facile da usare per MetaTrader 5, progettato per aumentare l’efficienza del tuo trading con esecuzione e gestione degli ordini con un clic. Funzionalità principali: • Panoramica del conto: mostra numero di conto, leva, saldo e spread corrente.   • Controllo della dimensione lotto: dimensione lotto regolabile con comodi pulsanti +/−.   • Gestione del rischio: imposta Stop Loss (SL)
FREE
QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Utilità
QuickClose EA: Manage Trades Quickly and Efficiently QuickClose EA is a tool designed to help traders manage orders on the current chart easily and quickly. It provides full control over your trading status with clear feedback. Key Features of QuickClose EA: User-Friendly Control Panel: Clearly displays essential information such as the current symbol name, total profit/loss for Buy and Sell positions, and open lot sizes, giving you an immediate overview of your trading status. Precise Lot Size
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicatori
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Strategia Tecnica 1. Come Funziona l'Indicatore Combina il RSI classico con il rilevamento automatico di pattern armonici ABCD . Componenti Principali RSI standard (periodo regolabile) Marcatori di massimi e minimi (frecce) Pattern ABCD (linee verdi/rosse) Filtri ipercomprato (70) e ipervenduto (30) 2. Configurazione su MT5 period = 14 ; // Periodo RSI size = 4 ; // Dimensione massima del pattern OverBought = 70 ; // Livello ipercomprato OverSold = 30 ; // Livello iperve
FREE
PZ Time Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (6)
Utilità
This expert advisor can enter and exit trades at specific times and on specific weekdays, expressed in GMT Time. It offers weekday selection, trade management settings, a martingale function and money management features. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable entry and exit times (up to 5 trades) Enable or disable trading weekdays in inputs Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop setting
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Smart Trading Copilot:   È un assistente di trading intelligente che ti aiuterà nella gestione quotidiana delle tue operazioni. Lo Smart Trading Copilot è dotato di un pannello di trading intuitivo, con design moderno e tecnologia all'avanguardia. Smart Trading Copilot offre numerose funzionalità: 1. Supporto per la gestione del rischio: calcola automaticamente la dimensione del lotto appropriata in base alla percentuale di rischio specificata e allo stop loss, aiutando i trader a gestire eff
FREE
Dow theory Snowball Martingale
Rachyut Senakool
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for take profit, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on price ac
FREE
Time Trading Indicator AWT
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicatori
Overview The Time Trading Indicator AWT is designed for traders who often miss or overlook their trading opportunities. This tool helps users stay on top of their trading windows by providing timely alerts. Key Features User-friendly interface: Simple and intuitive design for easy navigation. Easy to use:   Set it up quickly and start receiving notifications instantly. Alert and Push Notifications:   Stay informed with real-time alerts and push notifications. Customizable Objects:   Adjust the i
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
Utilità
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
SmartLotEA
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilità
SmartLotEA – Auto Lot Size Calculator for All Pairs SmartLotEA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to calculate trading lot sizes automatically based on account balance. It helps traders maintain consistent risk control across all trading pairs with minimal configuration. Built for precision and simplicity, SmartLotEA is fully compatible with all symbols — including forex majors, minors, exotics, and synthetic instruments — and adapts its lot sizing logic to your account
FREE
AllClosedMT5
Andrey Spiridonov
Utilità
The AllClosedMT5 utility in the form of an expert. The utility is designed for closing all open positions simultaneously based on the total profit (in the deposit currency) of all open positions. The utility can be attached to any chart with any trading instrument. Parameters Profit - the total positive profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (profit). Stop - the total negative profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (loss). The valu
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilità
Ciao, campioni di trading! Spero che stiate andando bene. Vi è mai capitato di entrare in una posizione in cui il mercato inizialmente si muoveva a vostro favore o di avvicinarvi al vostro takeprofit per poi improvvisamente invertirsi? Beh, mi è successo numerose volte e oggi ho deciso di reagire. Vi presento un trade manager che vi aiuta a proteggere le vostre posizioni. Questo progetto vi aiuta a impostare le vostre posizioni al pareggio al raggiungimento di un certo numero di pip da voi spe
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
LT Active Symbol Tool for our Trade Panel
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilità
Active Symbol is a tool that works together with our Trade Panel. Since version 1.2 our panel can manage multiple symbols without having to open it in all of them, just one. This tool make this possible, because with it the actual or remote symbol information are saved for our Trade Panel to use. Remember to enable the panel control mode in the all symbols function. If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode of Trade Panel try change the tickets digits option.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Net TP Net SL Setter MT5
Sajjad Ahmed
Utilità
This EA automatically closes all Open Trades and Pending Orders at your specified Net Profit or Net Loss. The TP and SL for a single trade can easily be set in Meta Trader, on individual basis and on hitting that TP or SL, the trade is automatically closed. However, if you have multiple trades and you want to set a Net TP and Net SL (in terms of profit & loss) for all of them, then Meta Trader cannot help you. Here comes this EA “Net TP Net SL Setter” using which you can set a Net TP and Net SL
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (23)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. -   Indicatori più utili L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'angolo in alt
FREE
EasyClose MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilità
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT4 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78601 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Trade Volume Copy MT5
Yuriy Bykov
4.57 (7)
Utilità
Una semplice utility per copiare i volumi di scambio da un conto MT5 o MT4 a un altro conto MT5. Puoi copiare le posizioni tra conti di compensazione e di copertura in qualsiasi combinazione. Per impostazione predefinita, verranno copiate le posizioni aperte da tutti i simboli corrispondenti con gli stessi volumi. Se i nomi dei simboli sono diversi o il volume delle posizioni copiate deve essere diverso o non tutte le posizioni devono essere copiate, è possibile specificare il comportamento desi
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Utilità
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
TrendLine Manager
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Utilità
TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you. What it does: Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines Works with sl
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è attualmente in versione beta. Alcune funzioni sono ancora in sviluppo e potrebbero esserci piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, segnalali — i tuoi feedback aiuteranno a migliorare il prodotto. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo il rilascio ufficiale. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram al tuo account MetaTrader 5 . Supporta canali pubblici e privati e consente di collega
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilità
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni   ] [   DEMO   ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazion
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inver
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del   OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT5 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 5. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultar
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Altri dall’autore
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicatori
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
The Breakout King
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL One Chart Multi Symbol Set File :   https://c.mql5.com/31/1524/The-Breakout-King-V4-MultiSym-1-Percent-Risk.set Disclaimer : By prioritizing risk management above all else, we ensure we stay in the game long enough for our edge to play out.  This is a fundamental principle of THE BREAKOUT KING. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. Shoot me a text when it's purchased. I have a gift for you! Limited Time Lau
Candle Countdown Pro
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicatori
Candle Countdown Pro – Real-Time Timeframe & Spread Tracker Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Never miss a candle close again!   Candle Countdown Pro is an essential trading tool that displays   real-time countdowns   for multiple timeframes, live spread monitoring , and key trading information—all in one clean, customizable panel. Key Features:
FREE
Daily Weekly Monthly High Low
- Md Rashidul Hasan
5 (1)
Indicatori
Daily Weekly Monthly High Low -  Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market Analysis Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Overview: Elevate your trading strategy with   Daily Weekly Monthly High Low , a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint critical price levels across multiple timeframes. Seamlessly track daily, weekly, and monthly highs/lo
FREE
Timed Exit Pro
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Utilità
Time-Based Trade Closer EA - Risk-Free Overnight? Yes! Time-Based Trade Closer Does It for You. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Overview The   Time-Based Trade Closer EA   is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically close all open positions and pending orders at
FREE
Symbol QuickSwitch
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Utilità
Ultimate Chart Navigator - Instant Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Tired of Wasting Time Switching Charts? Save time and supercharge your trading workflow with the   Ultimate Chart Navigator—the professional-grade tool that puts   instant symbol switching   at your fingertips. Perfect for forex traders, commodity
FREE
SpreadWatcher Pro
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Utilità
Professional Spread Monitoring & Analysis for Smarter Trading Decisions (specially for PROP FIRMS) SpreadWatcher Pro   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor   designed to track, analyze, and optimize trading conditions by monitoring   real-time and historical spreads   across multiple currency pairs and assets. Whether you're a   scalper, day trader, or swing trader , understanding spreads is crucial for maximizing profitability.  How to use it efficiently in your trading plan? Chec
Engulfing Fib Master
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicatori
70% OFF SALE! Now only $30   (originally $99) The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate] https://youtu.be/XiU9JHUM5NE?si=TRJzXKjfVNO4tdsh&t=422 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Engulfing Fib Master   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5   indicator designed to detect high-probability   bullish & bearish engulfing patterns   and automatically plot   Fibonacci retracement levels   for precise trad
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione