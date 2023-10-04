MetaProfitX utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades.

MetaProfitX stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, MetaProfitX employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit.

This unique strategy allows MetaProfitX to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: 1 minute

Minimum deposit : $1500 (with 1:300 leverage) or $200 (with 1:3000 leverage) or $5000 (with 1:100 leverage)

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : Roboforex Prime account for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Account type: Hedge

Setting to trade 0.01 lot per minimum deposit depending of the account leverage

Specifications:

Trade EURUSD

Default settings ONLY, I do not recommend changing them

Autolot function incorporated for basket trading

Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+3 server time.

VPS not essential but recommended

You can find backtest results in the attached pictures

Backtested using 99.9% modelling quality tick data









