OPS Optimized Parameter Selector

If you optimize your EA with backtest+forward, this is the script you need.

Imagine this: you have 10k simulations in the Optimization step (the back test), and you get another 10k in the Forward step. Each pair of simulation is done with a set of input parameters for your EA. Then the question are: Which set of parameters should you select for live trading? What criteria should I use to select such set? How much weight should I put to profit versus draw down or versus recovery factor? 

OPS helps you to select the few parameter sets that are the "best" to simulate and finally select (by the user) a single set of parameters for the live trading.

What does "the best" mean? OPS present to you all sets that are on the Pareto front for the following metrics:

Profit,   Draw Down,    Recovery Factor,    Sharpe Ratio,    Profit Factor.

Prior to running this script, go to each table of results (optimization and forward) and create two separate CSV files by first exporting each table to a XML format files, then saving such files in CSV format. It takes one minute to do that.

Once you have the two csv files, run this script and read the results from the "Expert" tab in the Metatrader 5 terminal. Examples are given in the User manual linked below.

User Manual available in this blog post.

Prodotti consigliati
TradeKeeper
Kenneth Berry Cunningham
Utilità
TradeKeeper - Your Ultimate Trading Journal Enhance Your Trading Experience with TradeKeeper! TradeKeeper is a powerful and intuitive notepad designed specifically for traders. Seamlessly integrated into your trading chart, TradeKeeper allows you to save, recall, and manage your trading notes with ease. Whether you're tracking market trends, recording trade ideas, or analyzing your performance, TradeKeeper ensures you never miss a crucial detail. Key Features: Seamless Chart Integration : Acces
KopierMaschineMT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilità
KopierMaschine - локальный копировщик сделок между различными счетами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 в любом направлении расположенных на одном компьютере с интуитивно понятным интерфейсом. Направления копирования: MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 для копирования между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и   MetaTrader   5 необходимо приобрести версию продукта   KopierMaschine  для    MetaTrader  4 Особенности Программа работает в двух режимах Master и Slave На один подчиненный счет можно копир
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilità
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilità
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilità
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
Utilità
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trail Stops by Custom Indicator
Andrej Nikitin
2.67 (3)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor modifies the Stop Loss orders of positions opened for the instrument of the current chart based on the custom indicator values. It is possible to use both the default settings or your own. Integrates NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) , Moving Average indicators and linear regression channel. Attention! To use the adviser, you must have minimal knowledge! Namely, to be able to look into the indicator code. You need to know the indicator buffer number in which support values a
Help Panel
Bogdan Kupinsky
Utilità
Данная панель предназначена для удобного совершения сделок в платформе Metatrader. Она позволяет с легкостью открывать позиции, устанавливать стоп лосс и тэйк профит, использовать трейлинг стоп и тд.. Входные параметры : Magic - уникальный номер эксперта Lot step - шаг изменения лота Custom - произвольная сумма для высчитывания риска Risk Value  - тип поиска значения риска (в %) Функции панели : Открытие sell и buy позиций Возможность установки profit / loss для позиции, в том числе и графичес
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
Utilità
Close Buttons Utility è un'utility MQL5 compatta e flessibile per la gestione manuale di posizioni e ordini pendenti direttamente dal grafico. Il pannello consente di chiudere gruppi di ordini e posizioni sul simbolo corrente o su un gruppo di simboli selezionati con un solo clic. Può funzionare con tutti gli ordini, così come con un elenco specificato di Magic Number o con ordini manuali. Il pannello può essere ridotto a icona o spostato sullo schermo. Sono supportati temi chiari e scuri, dime
Anti Grid Position Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilità
Anti Grid Position Protector   è uno strumento di utilità progettato per proteggerti dalla tentazione di incrementare una posizione in perdita nella speranza di un recupero dal drawdown, o di cercare di proteggerti quando non sei previsto. -------------------Ingressi----------------------- ---- Consentire la copertura sulle posizioni in perdita? -   È un input vero/falso   (doppio clic per cambiarne il valore)   che consente/impedisce l'apertura di un'operazione (ordine pendente o esecuzione d
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilità
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Utilità
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
CAP Strategy Builder EA MT5
MEETALGO LLC
4.33 (36)
Utilità
The top-selling EAs on the market cost a lot and one day they are suddenly gone. This is because one strategy will not work in the forex market all the time. Our product is unique from all others in the MQL Marketplace because our EA comes with 34+ built-in indicators that allow develop strategies every time.  You build your strategy and keep updating it. If one strategy does not work, simply build another all using only one EA. This is All-In-One EA   in this market place. You can use as trade
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilità
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Trade Panel R3p
Eduardo Terra
Utilità
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Risk control with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to avoid possible loss abov
Telegram to mt5 trade executor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilità
Telegram to MT5 Trade Executor The Telegram to MT5 Trade Executor is a reliable desktop application designed to automatically execute trade signals received from your Telegram channels or groups directly into your MetaTrader 5 platform. It streamlines your trading workflow by eliminating manual trade placement and ensures faster market execution. Key Features: Secure Telegram Integration: Seamlessly connects to your Telegram account using your API ID and API Hash. Automatic Trade Parsing: Detec
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Tp and Sl for all open trades
Dhashan Naidoo
Utilità
This Utility EA is a simple solution for editing many trades with ease , good for traders that ladder into positions. Syncs TP and SL Across All Trades Detects the TP and SL any trade. Updates all trades to match the highest trade's TP and SL if they change. Calculates Expected Profit and Loss Computes the total expected profit and loss in USD by considering TP, SL, lot size, and tick value.
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Utilità
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilità
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Riskometer Risk Calculator
Mpendulo Chiliza
Utilità
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilità
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilità
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA apre automaticamente buy o sell in base alle impostazioni: profit, stoploss, volume. Gestione volume: numero totale di ordini e dimensione fissa 2 – Auto take profit: take profit con profitto minimo in base alle impostazioni, pulsante take profit in base a profitto minimo e massimo 3 – Elaborazione ordine: ci sono 3 livelli di stoploss di posizione, in base al numero di pip impostat
Quantum Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Tayyab Pirzada
Utilità
Quantum Order Manager is a professional trading utility built for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and strict risk control. It offers an intuitive interface for managing trades, calculating position sizes, and automating essential trading functions, without relying on manual calculations or external scripts. Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders, it helps streamline trading workflows while maintaining full control over strategy and execution. Key Advantages: 1. Efficie
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilità
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilità
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro è un sistema di trading automatizzato progettato per MetaTrader 5. Utilizza livelli di prezzo basati su Fibonacci combinati con analisi di trend e struttura per definire punti di ingresso e di uscita. L'EA supporta posizioni sia lunghe che corte e include parametri di gestione del rischio integrati. Caratteristiche principali: • Utilizza la logica di ritracciamento ed estensione di Fibonacci per tracciare punti di ingresso, SL e TP. • Dimensione del lotto e
FREE
Riskimeter Premium
Mpendulo Chiliza
Utilità
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. And also place future orders. Premium Fetaure: 1. Set pending order 2. Set Profit in Cash (RR) Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è attualmente in versione beta. Alcune funzioni sono ancora in sviluppo e potrebbero esserci piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, segnalali — i tuoi feedback aiuteranno a migliorare il prodotto. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo il rilascio ufficiale. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram al tuo account MetaTrader 5 . Supporta canali pubblici e privati e consente di collega
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilità
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni   ] [   DEMO   ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazion
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inver
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilità
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Altri dall’autore
PA Super Robot
Better Trader Every Day
5 (1)
Experts
Price Action Super Robot UPDATED VERSION 1.4 with multiple enhancements ! Link to Guide and User Manual Before running the free demo version of this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. This is a price-action expert advisor that detect patterns such as: doji, engulfing, reversal, gaps, fractals, and more, to decide entry prices and timing. It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. Use major ones: combinatio
HMM a Hidden Markov Model EA
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
HMM Latest version: v1.3 User Manual, Guide and set file  FEATURES - HMM uses the famous Hidden Markov Model to predict the price trend. - It uses the algorithms of Baum-Welch and Viterbi to train the model and predict price trend. - This implementation of Hidden Markov Models is a self-adjusting online learning algorithm that processes up to 160 bars from the latest data to readjust its parameters at the arrival of every new bar. - It trades ANY Forex pair, ANY metal symbol. We recommend majo
BO an Expert Advisor based on Breakout Price
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
BO FEATURES   (User Manual, Guide and Set File) Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. - BO is based on the symbol’s price actions after a defined period of time and making a B reak O ut. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations of USD,GBP,JPY,EUR,AUD,CAD,XAU. - User may run any number of symbols in parallel by running an instance of this robot on eac
AHA an Expert Advisor based on Heikin Ashi Filter
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
aHA FEATURES Latest update: v1.2 Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. User Manual, Guide and Set files  -   aHA   i s based on the symbol’s price actions after processed with Heikin Ashi and fractal filters. - A Heikin Ashi fractal followed by a strong trend will signal an entry in the direction of the trend. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations
ZING an EA based on Multiple Stochastics
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
USER MANUAL, GUIDE and SET FILE LINK Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. ZING FEATURES - ZING is an expert advisor that uses four stochastic indicators and two time frames to predict the price trend and trigger a trade. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations of USD, GBP, JPY, EUR, AUD, CAD, XAU. - User may run any number of symbols in parallel
Lynx Expert Advisor with Stochastic MACD and RSI
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
Before running the Demo version of this EA, make sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. USER MANUALS, AND SET FILE LINK LYNX FEATURES - LYNX i s an expert advisor that combines Stochastic, MACD and RSI indicators to signal the entry of a trade. It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. Use major ones: combinations of USD, GBP, JPY, EUR, AUD, CAD, XAU. User may run any number of symbols in parallel by running an instance
Risk Parity Portfolio
Better Trader Every Day
Utilità
The RPP script computes the optimum weights of a portfolio of symbols (stocks, forex pairs, indices, etc.) using the Risk Parity Algorithm. You can read the theory of the Risk Parity algorithm in this Wikipedia page . Inputs : 1) Symbols in the portfolio. 2) Time frame you are interested in. 3) Number of past bars to compute the correlations. 4) Print the covariance matrix (true/false) 5) Print the correlation matrix (true/false) Output : Optimum weights for each symbol in the portfolio. These
PEF Portfolio Efficiency Front
Better Trader Every Day
Utilità
A more detailed explanation with examples of PEF input/output is found in   this blog page. 1. Overview The PEF script is a tool for portfolio optimization. It computes the Pareto E fficient F rontier between portfolio return and risk (either CVaR or Standard Deviation ) using Monte Carlo simulations and bootstrapping methods. The script enables traders and quantitative analysts to: Load historical price data for multiple instruments. Simulate portfolio outcomes with random or custom weight al
PARTy a Particule Filter EA
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
PARTy FEATURES Before running the free demo version of this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. Complete User Manual is in this blog . PARTy is an expert advisor that uses the Particle Filter algorithm to predict the trend and make the decision of buy or sell.  The Particle Filter algorithm is a Monte Carlo approximation of the probability density function (PDF) of the future symbol price. The advantage is th a
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione