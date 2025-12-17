Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT5
- Utilità
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Versione: 3.3
- Attivazioni: 10
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5
The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed based on spike detection, Breaker Block structures, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and the Unicorn trading methodology.
By integrating precise price action analysis with Poursamadi’s proprietary trading rules, this Expert Advisor identifies low-risk, high-probability entry and exit points, delivering structured and rule-based trading decisions directly on the chart.
This robot is designed to assist traders in capturing liquidity-driven market movements with improved accuracy and disciplined execution.
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot – Technical Specifications
|
Category
|
Details
|
Indicator Categories
|
Price Action MT5 Indicators
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Trading Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal Trading System
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Supported Markets
|
Forex
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot – Overview
The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot detects high-momentum price spikes, confirms Breaker Block breakouts, and evaluates Fair Value Gap alignment to determine optimal trade entries.
Core Functionalities:
- Identification of fast price spikes and liquidity zones
- Entry confirmation based on Breaker Block breakout combined with FVG
- Signal generation using green arrows for buy setups and red arrows for sell setups
- Full alignment with Poursamadi’s proprietary rules and Unicorn trading logic
Bullish Market Behavior
In bullish conditions, the robot:
- Detects bullish spikes aligned with Breaker Block breakout and FVG
- Highlights the spike area using colored boxes near key pivot zones
- Draws a yellow support line as a reaction level
- Issues a buy signal (green arrow) when price reacts positively during subsequent spikes
This process ensures that buy entries are aligned with liquidity and structure-based confirmation.
Bearish Market Behavior
In bearish trends, the Expert Advisor:
- Identifies bearish spikes accompanied by Breaker Block breakdown and FVG
- Highlights sell zones visually on the chart
- Draws a yellow resistance line in the pivot area
- Activates a sell signal (red arrow) when bearish price reaction is confirmed
This systematic approach helps traders enter sell positions with higher confidence.
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Settings
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Depth
|
Number of candles analyzed
|
Deviation
|
Allowed deviation value
|
Backstep
|
Backward step for calculation
|
Averaging Candles
|
Number of candles used for averaging
|
Top Percent
|
Upper candle range percentage
|
Break Candles
|
Number of candles required for breakout
|
Send Alert
|
Enable in-platform alerts
|
Send Notification
|
Enable mobile notifications
|
Auto Trade Execution
|
Enable automatic trade opening
|
Lot Size
|
Trade volume
|
Take Profit (Points)
|
Profit target
|
Stop Loss (Points)
|
Risk limit
Conclusion
The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is a powerful MetaTrader 5 trading solution designed to identify high-precision, low-risk trading opportunities through spike detection, Breaker Block analysis, and Fair Value Gap confirmation.
By merging Unicorn trading concepts with Poursamadi’s exclusive rules, this Expert Advisor delivers structured, liquidity-based entries that align with real market behavior—making it an effective tool for traders seeking disciplined and rule-driven automation.