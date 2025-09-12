OPS Optimized Parameter Selector

If you optimize your EA with backtest+forward, this is the script you need.

Imagine this: you have 10k simulations in the Optimization step (the back test), and you get another 10k in the Forward step. Each pair of simulation is done with a set of input parameters for your EA. Then the question are: Which set of parameters should you select for live trading? What criteria should I use to select such set? How much weight should I put to profit versus draw down or versus recovery factor? 

OPS helps you to select the few parameter sets that are the "best" to simulate and finally select (by the user) a single set of parameters for the live trading.

What does "the best" mean? OPS present to you all sets that are on the Pareto front for the following metrics:

Profit,   Draw Down,    Recovery Factor,    Sharpe Ratio,    Profit Factor.

Prior to running this script, go to each table of results (optimization and forward) and create two separate CSV files by first exporting each table to a XML format files, then saving such files in CSV format. It takes one minute to do that.

Once you have the two csv files, run this script and read the results from the "Expert" tab in the Metatrader 5 terminal. Examples are given in the User manual linked below.

User Manual available in this blog post.

