Neutron Pro
- Experts
- Jerome Osa
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The EMA Multi-Entry Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, trend-following trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points using a combination of exponential moving averages (EMAs). It supports both single-entry and multi-entry grid-based recovery logic for enhanced flexibility and drawdown management.
Using four EMAs for trend confirmation and retracement logic, the EA enters trades when price pulls back into short-term trend support/resistance, allowing for precise re-entry opportunities.
⚙️ Core Features:
-
✅ Multi-EMA Trend Detection
Uses 4 configurable EMAs to identify strong bullish or bearish trends.
-
✅ Retracement Entry Logic
Enters trades only on pullbacks within a confirmed trend using EMA separation and price retracement filters.
-
✅ Single or Multiple Entry Mode
-
✅ Risk Management
-
Configurable lot size with broker compliance validation.
-
Maximum drawdown control via max loss in points after 5 entries.
-
Net profit targets for closing all positions at a gain.
-
-
✅ News Day Filter
Option to avoid trading on high-impact days (e.g., Wednesdays and Fridays).
-
✅ Slippage & Margin Checks
Incorporates slippage control and margin requirement checks before opening trades.
📊 Inputs Overview:
-
Trade Settings: Lot size, slippage, TP/SL distance, max drawdown limits.
-
Grid Settings: Distances between multiple entries, profit thresholds.
-
EMA Settings: Periods, shift, separation tolerance.
-
Behavior Filters: Toggle for news day avoidance, multi-entry enable/disable.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This EA includes grid-style trade management, which may increase exposure in prolonged drawdowns. Use appropriate risk settings and always test thoroughly on a demo account or in a controlled environment.