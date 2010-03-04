EMA Crossover Expert Advisor

The EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5.

It uses a fast/slow EMA crossover strategy combined with configurable risk management tools to identify potential trading opportunities.

This EA is ideal for traders who prefer systematic execution without manual intervention, with built-in parameters to fine-tune performance according to different market conditions.

✅ Key Features:

EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bullish/bearish crossovers for entry signals.

Risk:Reward Ratio Control – Adjustable (default 3:1).

Customizable Lot Size – Fixed lot configuration with validation against broker limits.

Stop Loss & Take Profit – Adjustable SL/TP with option to enforce StopLossPoints.

Trailing Stop (Optional) – Lock in profits once the market moves in your favor.

Max Open Trades per Symbol – Restrict exposure per instrument.

Flexible Timeframes & EMA Periods – Optimizable to fit your strategy preferences.

Automatic Closing of Opposite Positions – Keeps the strategy directional and clean.

Built-in Broker Compatibility Checks – Lot size validation, filling mode, margin checks.

⚙️ Recommended Use:

Best tested and optimized on liquid pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

Works across multiple timeframes (default M1, but adjustable).

Suitable for both demo and live accounts, but proper testing is strongly advised.

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged products involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this EA does not guarantee future results .

Always test on a demo account before running on live funds.

Use appropriate money management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

The developer of this EA is not responsible for financial losses incurred from using this software.

👉 This EA is a trading tool, not a promise of profits. Success depends on market conditions, settings, and trader discipline.