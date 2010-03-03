Smart EMA Pro EA

📈 Smart EMA Trend EA – Precision Trend Trading with Dynamic Risk Management

Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: Supports both netting and hedging accounts
Timeframe: M5 (adjustable)
Strategy Type: Trend-following based on dynamic EMA crossover and alignment
Risk Management: Fully integrated with custom SL/TP, risk-reward settings, and lot validation

🔍 Description:
Smart EMA Trend EA is a powerful algorithmic trading solution designed to identify high-probability entries using a multi-EMA trend-following strategy. It executes trades only when there is both a valid crossover and trend confirmation using a 4-tier EMA alignment system (Fast to Slow).

With a robust risk-reward engine, automated SL/TP calculation, adaptive filling modes, and margin safety checks, this EA is built for consistency, safety, and adaptability in various market conditions.

✅ Key Features:
📊 EMA Strategy: Uses 4 EMAs (default: 9, 21, 75, 100) to detect momentum and confirm trend direction.

🟢 Buy Logic: EMA9 crosses above EMA21, with EMA21 > EMA75 > EMA100 (bullish confirmation).

🔴 Sell Logic: EMA9 crosses below EMA21, with EMA21 < EMA75 < EMA100 (bearish confirmation).

💰 Risk:Reward-Based Take Profit: Dynamically calculates TP based on SL distance and your chosen ratio (e.g., 1:4).

🔒 Stop Loss Validation: Ensures SL respects broker’s minimum stop level and your custom MinSLPoints.

🧮 Lot Size Verification: Checks and adjusts lot size to comply with broker rules (min, max, step).

🔄 Automatic Trade Closure: Closes opposite positions before entering a new one (clean switching).

🔄 Netting-Friendly: Automatically limits MaxOpenTradesPerPair to 1 for netting accounts.

⚙️ Robust Order Execution: Uses FOK/IOC filling modes based on symbol support.

📉 SL/TP Filtering: Prevents opening trades with invalid SL/TP distances or directions.

⚙️ Inputs:
Input Description
RiskRewardRatio Set risk-to-reward ratio (e.g., 4.0 = 1:4)
LotSize Lot size per trade
Slippage Max slippage in points
MaxOpenTradesPerPair Limit of concurrent trades per symbol
Timeframe Timeframe used for EMA calculation (default: M5)
EMA1Period to EMA4Period EMA periods (Fastest to Slowest)
EMAShift Shift for all EMAs
MinSLPoints Minimum SL in points (0 = broker’s minimum)

📌 Recommendations:
Use on major Forex pairs with low spreads.

Best results during active trading hours (e.g., London/New York session overlaps).

Consider using a VPS for 24/5 execution.

Test with default EMA settings, then optimize per instrument if needed.

🧪 Backtest Tip:
Enable visual mode to watch the EA’s logic in action—especially how it reacts to EMA crossovers and adjusts SL/TP.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
This EA is a tool, not a guarantee of profit. Always backtest and forward-test using a demo account before live deployment. Trading involves risk.
Altri dall'autore
CloudEdge Gold Algo EA
Jerome Osa
Experts
Ichimoku + Bollinger Bands + LWMA with 3 Partial Take Profits Overview This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for precision trading using a combination of Ichimoku Cloud , Bollinger Bands , and Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) indicators. It integrates smart trade management , partial take profits , and dynamic stop-loss adjustments for optimized risk management. Key Features Advanced Entry Conditions : Uses Ichimoku (Tenkan-sen breakout above/below the cloud), Bollinger Bands, an
Neutron Pro
Jerome Osa
Experts
The EMA Multi-Entry Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, trend-following trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points using a combination of exponential moving averages (EMAs). It supports both single-entry and multi-entry grid-based recovery logic for enhanced flexibility and drawdown management. Using four EMAs for trend confirmation and retracement logic, the EA enters trades when price pulls back into short-term trend support/resistance, allowing for precise re-entry oppor
EMA Crossover
Jerome Osa
Experts
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor The EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a fast/slow EMA crossover strategy combined with configurable risk management tools to identify potential trading opportunities. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer systematic execution without manual intervention, with built-in parameters to fine-tune performance according to different market conditions. Key Features: EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bulli
EMA Retrace
Jerome Osa
Experts
EMA Retrace Strategy Overview The   EMA Crossover Pro EA   is a sophisticated MQL5 trading robot that combines   trend-following   principles with   advanced risk management   to execute automated trades based on Exponential Moving Average crossovers with multiple confirmation filters. Core Trading Logic EMA Crossover System Dual EMA Configuration : Fast EMA (6-period) : Quick trend detection Slow EMA (15-period) : Overall trend direction Trend Alignment : Trades only in the direction of t
EMA Bollinger Fusion EA
Jerome Osa
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want a structured, rule-based system with smart money management. It combines EMA crossovers and Bollinger Bands filters to identify strong market trends and executes trades with strict risk–reward control. Key Features: EMA Crossover Logic – Confirms bullish/bearish entries using EMA alignment and candle confirmation. Bollinger Bands Filter – Enhances signal accuracy by avoiding false breakouts. Custom Risk:Reward Ratio – Set your own R:R (defa
EMA BB Fusion
Jerome Osa
Experts
EMA BB Fusion EA  EMA BB Fusion EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want precision, adaptability, and risk control in one automated system. It combines the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) to identify strong momentum setups and manage trades with advanced risk management features. Key Features: EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bullish and bearish momentum shifts with confirmation filters. Bollinger Band Integration – Adds volatilit
