EMA Retrace
- Experts
- Jerome Osa
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
📊 Strategy Overview
The EMA Crossover Pro EA is a sophisticated MQL5 trading robot that combines trend-following principles with advanced risk management to execute automated trades based on Exponential Moving Average crossovers with multiple confirmation filters.
🎯 Core Trading Logic
EMA Crossover System
-
Dual EMA Configuration:
-
Fast EMA (6-period): Quick trend detection
-
Slow EMA (15-period): Overall trend direction
-
-
Trend Alignment: Trades only in the direction of the primary trend
Three-Step Signal Confirmation
-
Trend Alignment: EMA1 must be above/below EMA2 for trend direction
-
Separation Filter: Minimum 50-point distance between EMAs to avoid choppy markets
-
Price Trigger: Price crossover above/below Fast EMA for precise entry timing
⚙️ Advanced Risk Management
Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Bollinger Bands Integration: SL set at BB lower/upper bands for dynamic support/resistance
-
Risk-Reward Ratio: Configurable R:R (default 3:1) for consistent profitability
-
Minimum SL Distance: 60-point minimum stop loss protection
Position Control
-
One Trade Per Symbol: Prevents over-trading and over-exposure
-
Netting Account Support: Automatic adaptation to account type
-
Margin Checking: Ensures sufficient funds before trade execution
🛡️ Safety Features
Trade Validation
-
Lot Size Normalization: Automatically adjusts to broker requirements
-
Price Validation: Ensures SL/TP are correctly positioned
-
Error Handling: Comprehensive logging and error recovery
Risk Controls
-
Trailing Stop Option: Configurable trailing stop (200 points) to lock profits
-
Slippage Protection: 3-point slippage tolerance
-
Broker Compliance: Respects minimum stop levels and execution rules
📈 Trading Scenarios
Buy Signal Execution
1. EMA1 > EMA2 (Trend Up) 2. EMAs separated by ≥50 points (Strong Trend) 3. Price crosses above EMA1 (Entry Trigger) 4. SL: Bollinger Lower Band | TP: 3× risk distance
Sell Signal Execution
1. EMA1 < EMA2 (Trend Down) 2. EMAs separated by ≥50 points (Strong Trend) 3. Price crosses below EMA1 (Entry Trigger) 4. SL: Bollinger Upper Band | TP: 3× risk distance
🔧 Customization Options
Indicator Parameters
-
Timeframe: M1 to Monthly charts
-
EMA Periods: Adjustable fast/slow periods
-
Bollinger Bands: Customizable period and deviation
Risk Parameters
-
Lot Size: Fixed position sizing
-
R:R Ratio: 1:1 to 10:1 customizable
-
Trailing Stop: Enable/disable with adjustable distance
💡 Key Benefits
Strategy Advantages
-
Trend-Following: Captures sustained market movements
-
Filtered Signals: Reduces false entries in sideways markets
-
Risk-Adjusted: Consistent position sizing and risk management
Technical Robustness
-
MQL5 Optimized: Uses latest MetaTrader 5 features
-
Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers
-
Real-time Monitoring: Continuous position management
⚠️ Risk Considerations
Market Conditions
-
Best Performance: Trending markets with clear direction
-
Challenging Conditions: Sideways/choppy markets may generate false signals
-
Timeframe Sensitivity: M1 timeframe requires stable internet connection
Risk Disclosure
-
Leverage Risk: Use appropriate leverage for account size
-
Market Risk: Past performance ≠ future results
-
Testing Recommended: Always test in demo before live trading
🚀 Recommended Usage
Ideal Setup
-
Account Type: ECN/Raw spread accounts preferred
-
Currency Pairs: Major pairs with good liquidity (EURUSD, GBPUSD)
-
Trading Hours: Overlapping market sessions for maximum movement
Optimization Tips
-
Backtest: Optimize parameters for specific instruments
-
Monitor: Regular performance review and adjustment
-
Update: Keep EA updated with market condition changes
This EA represents a professional-grade automated trading system suitable for traders seeking a disciplined, rules-based approach to trend-following strategies with robust risk management controls.