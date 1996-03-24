Neutron Pro

The EMA Multi-Entry Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, trend-following trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points using a combination of exponential moving averages (EMAs). It supports both single-entry and multi-entry grid-based recovery logic for enhanced flexibility and drawdown management.

Using four EMAs for trend confirmation and retracement logic, the EA enters trades when price pulls back into short-term trend support/resistance, allowing for precise re-entry opportunities.

⚙️ Core Features:

  • Multi-EMA Trend Detection
    Uses 4 configurable EMAs to identify strong bullish or bearish trends.

  • Retracement Entry Logic
    Enters trades only on pullbacks within a confirmed trend using EMA separation and price retracement filters.

  • Single or Multiple Entry Mode

  • Risk Management

    • Configurable lot size with broker compliance validation.

    • Maximum drawdown control via max loss in points after 5 entries.

    • Net profit targets for closing all positions at a gain.

  • News Day Filter
    Option to avoid trading on high-impact days (e.g., Wednesdays and Fridays).

  • Slippage & Margin Checks
    Incorporates slippage control and margin requirement checks before opening trades.

📊 Inputs Overview:

  • Trade Settings: Lot size, slippage, TP/SL distance, max drawdown limits.

  • Grid Settings: Distances between multiple entries, profit thresholds.

  • EMA Settings: Periods, shift, separation tolerance.

  • Behavior Filters: Toggle for news day avoidance, multi-entry enable/disable.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This EA includes grid-style trade management, which may increase exposure in prolonged drawdowns. Use appropriate risk settings and always test thoroughly on a demo account or in a controlled environment.


