⚡ FlowMaster EA – Precision Trend Trading with EMA Logic

FlowMaster EA is a fully automated trading system designed for traders who want structured setups, controlled risk, and consistency. Built on proven multi-EMA trend logic with intelligent candle confirmation, FlowMaster adapts to dynamic market conditions while enforcing disciplined risk-reward rules.

This Expert Advisor automatically scans the charts, filters weak signals, and executes trades only when strong confluence appears – ensuring trades follow momentum, not noise.

📈 Buy Setup (Long Trades)

✅ First candle forms bullish structure: opens below the fast EMA and closes above it.

✅ Second candle confirms strength with another bullish close.

✅ Trend filter: EMA1 > EMA2 > EMA3 (clear bullish alignment).

✅ EMA1 and EMA2 are separated by the minimum distance (configurable).

📌 Entry: At the close of the second bullish candle.

📌 Stop Loss: At the open of the first bullish candle.

📌 Take Profit: Automatically calculated by your chosen Risk-Reward ratio.

📉 Sell Setup (Short Trades)

✅ First candle forms bearish structure: opens above the fast EMA and closes below it.

✅ Second candle confirms weakness with another bearish close.

✅ Trend filter: EMA1 < EMA2 < EMA3 (clear bearish alignment).

✅ EMA1 and EMA2 are separated by the minimum distance (configurable).

📌 Entry: At the close of the second bearish candle.

📌 Stop Loss: At the open of the first bearish candle.

📌 Take Profit: Automatically calculated by your chosen Risk-Reward ratio.

🔑 Key Features

Customizable EMA Settings – Fast, Medium, and Long EMAs with separation filter.

Smart Risk Management – Automatic SL/TP based on Risk-Reward ratio.

Trailing Stop Logic – Lock in profits dynamically (fully optional).

Trading Window Control – Limit activity to your preferred market hours.

Broker Safety Filters – Auto-adjusts SL to meet broker requirements.

Max Trades per Symbol – Prevents overexposure and keeps risk balanced.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a trading tool. Performance depends on market conditions, broker environment, and user configuration. Always test on a demo account before going live and use appropriate risk management.