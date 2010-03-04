FlowMaster EA

⚡ FlowMaster EA – Precision Trend Trading with EMA Logic

FlowMaster EA is a fully automated trading system designed for traders who want structured setups, controlled risk, and consistency. Built on proven multi-EMA trend logic with intelligent candle confirmation, FlowMaster adapts to dynamic market conditions while enforcing disciplined risk-reward rules.

This Expert Advisor automatically scans the charts, filters weak signals, and executes trades only when strong confluence appears – ensuring trades follow momentum, not noise.

📈 Buy Setup (Long Trades)

✅ First candle forms bullish structure: opens below the fast EMA and closes above it.
✅ Second candle confirms strength with another bullish close.
✅ Trend filter: EMA1 > EMA2 > EMA3 (clear bullish alignment).
✅ EMA1 and EMA2 are separated by the minimum distance (configurable).
📌 Entry: At the close of the second bullish candle.
📌 Stop Loss: At the open of the first bullish candle.
📌 Take Profit: Automatically calculated by your chosen Risk-Reward ratio.

📉 Sell Setup (Short Trades)

✅ First candle forms bearish structure: opens above the fast EMA and closes below it.
✅ Second candle confirms weakness with another bearish close.
✅ Trend filter: EMA1 < EMA2 < EMA3 (clear bearish alignment).
✅ EMA1 and EMA2 are separated by the minimum distance (configurable).
📌 Entry: At the close of the second bearish candle.
📌 Stop Loss: At the open of the first bearish candle.
📌 Take Profit: Automatically calculated by your chosen Risk-Reward ratio.

🔑 Key Features

  • Customizable EMA Settings – Fast, Medium, and Long EMAs with separation filter.

  • Smart Risk Management – Automatic SL/TP based on Risk-Reward ratio.

  • Trailing Stop Logic – Lock in profits dynamically (fully optional).

  • Trading Window Control – Limit activity to your preferred market hours.

  • Broker Safety Filters – Auto-adjusts SL to meet broker requirements.

  • Max Trades per Symbol – Prevents overexposure and keeps risk balanced.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a trading tool. Performance depends on market conditions, broker environment, and user configuration. Always test on a demo account before going live and use appropriate risk management.


