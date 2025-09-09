Gold Batukaru Propfirm
- Experts
- Yudi Sri Warsito
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 20
Performance :
- Gold Batukaru Propfirm has been tested at various backtest levels, but past results don't guarantee future performance. Please do your own research!
- Suggested use cent account if balance is not enough, because this EA need huge balance.
- This EA is designed for longterm, just set and forget.
- I am never guarantee for passing challenge like propfirm/ FTMO (please send me inbox after purchase if use this EA for 'challenge')
Benefit :
- No History Reader : EA result doesn't manipulation data or scam.
- Single Entry with SL & TP : Uses Daily Range for setting stop loss and take profit levels.
- No Grid, No Martingale : Minimizes risk by avoiding grid and martingale strategies.
- Low Risk : Suitable for traders looking for a relatively safe trading experience.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $2000 ($3000 recommended)
- Account type: Cent, Micro/ mikro, Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts
- Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended
Tested broker : ICMARKETS, EXNESS, ROBOFOREX
Report Backtest (html) :
- You can deep analyst with this report https://c.mql5.com/31/1520/report-batukaru-html.zip
You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' for faster calculations.
Setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1520/Batukaru-H1-1.2-UPL.set
Backtest for propfirm !
Please do this if you want use for propfirm (looking minimal drawdown) :
- Load setfile
- Change fixed lotsize to 'false'
- Change dynamic lotsize to 'true'
- Change risk percent to '0.13' (or below)
Special setfile for challenge (propfirm/ FTMO) :
Please send me chat inbox after purchase, I will send you special setfile for challenge like propfirm/ FTMO.
EA Follow Trend yang bagus, entri dan exitnya lebih terukur jadi lebih maksimal profitnya dan minimal lossnya...selain itu harganya itu lhooo super murah mas, lanjutkan karyamu mas.