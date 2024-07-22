Equity Protector SL TP MT4

5

This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors. If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting).


How to use :

  • attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle
  • make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle
  • entry magic number '0' if you need handle to manually order
  • setting what do you want

Features :

  • Moving Average for exit
  • Trailing Stop
  • Break Even
  • Basket SL TP
  • SL TP by $$$ (individual OP)
  • SL TP by points (individual OP)
  • Max Trade Holding Time
  • Profit Loss $$$ (Basket) > complete features
  • Profit Loss %%% (Basket) > complete features


Recensioni 1
Aionar
93
Aionar 2024.10.21 09:50 
 

Está herramienta es muy buena,me ayuda mucho a abrir operaciones rápidamente.

Prodotti consigliati
Trade Manager Basic Breakeven and Trailing
Luca Enrico Mattei
1 (1)
Utilità
Trade Manager Basic – Utility per Breakeven e Trailing su MetaTrader 4 Trade Manager Basic è un Expert Advisor di utilità leggera per MetaTrader 4, progettato per gestire operazioni già aperte senza aprirne di nuove. Gestisce automaticamente: Lo spostamento dello Stop Loss a breakeven dopo aver raggiunto un certo livello di profitto L’attivazione di uno stop dinamico (trailing) al superamento di una soglia definita Caratteristiche principali: Funziona con posizioni aperte manualmente Parametri
FREE
Complete Pending Orders Grid System
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Utilità
Complete Pending Orders Grid System opens any combinations of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings – if true , then all pending orders (for current currency) will be deleted. BuyStop – if true , BuyStop order is opened. SellStop – if tr
Partial Close Expert Advisor
HITESH ARORA
Utilità
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Partial Close EA is used to partially close running trades. EA has an option to filter out the trades and works only on specific trades. Following are the filters for the EA: 1.     Magic Number: Have an option to works on all orders with the given magic number 2.     Order Number: Can work specifically on the single order with the given order number 3.     Chart: Can work for all the trades of the current attached chart Example : Let’s say
Telegram Signal Sender
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Eleva la tua capacità di condividere segnali forex con il Telegram Signal Sender MT4, un potente strumento progettato per automatizzare e semplificare il processo di invio di segnali di trading al tuo canale Telegram, perfetto sia per i fornitori di segnali principianti che per quelli affermati. Molto apprezzato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e messo in evidenza nelle discussioni su Investopedia e nei forum MQL5 per la sua efficienza nella distribuzione dei segn
NotifyMe Plus for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilità
Overview The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or plays a sound in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert does not trade, it only monitors your account. Launching the Expert Advisor For the Expert Advisor to work, pl
Modify SELL orders
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Utilità
Modify SELL orders v1.0    Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  the script Modify SELL orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters script : Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
Close Assistant
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (1)
Utilità
Close Assistant (CA)  is a full featured utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or candle patterns or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance or equity or margin. CA only monitors and works on filtered po
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilità
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Multilevel virtual trailing
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilità
Advisor for semi-automatic trading with a virtual multi-level trail of take profit and stop loss, a trail of target profit, martingale functions, manual opening of orders, managing third-party orders, counting trading instruments, displaying current information and statistics on a chart. It is possible to set several levels of trailing take profit and stop loss and to each level to assign the percentage of partial closing of the order. The percentage of the lot when closing the level is calculat
MT4 Trading Control Panel
Ludo Frisch
Utilità
The Trading Control Panel EA let you: - Calculated lot size based on the (% or $ risk) - Place multiple (Market/Limit/Stop) trades at same time - Manage all open trades (move SL to BE, take partial profit, close all trades) This is a handy tool for those who wont to open multiple orders without spending time on lot calculations. When opening multiple orders the first order has the first TP and all other orders get the second TP.
Waddah Attar Anti Limit Brokers Slippage
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilità
Most of brokers make slippage for your orders (stop orders or market orders). When you make limit orders (Buy or Sell), they don't make slippage for you. Because it is for your advantage. This EA will resolve limit slippage problem for you with any brokers. Slippage Problem Example: The price now is 1.31450, you put sell limit at 1.31500. If the price jumps to 1.31550. The Broker will execute your sell limit at 1.31500 NOT 1.31550. If you put buy stop, the Broker will execute it at 1.31550 (or m
Modify BUY order
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Utilità
Modify BUY orders_v1.0 Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  THE SCRIPT Modify BUY orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters SCRIPT; Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
HungrySpiderMulti
Aleksandr Hudilainen
Utilità
HungrySpiderMulti - is an easy-to-use multi-currency trading panel allowing you to trade 28 trading pairs in one window . The panel also allows you to use grid, and trailing stop. Using this panel trader will receive a push-notification about new events. Opening an order: Opening an order occurs in one click. Near the required currency pair, in the Open section, click on the Sell or Buy button. Grid: Near required pair, there is a Grid button. The button has two states, green - on, orange - off
Trailing Complex v02
Clim Fandeev
Experts
Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components: Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line. Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan a
Trailing Complex
Andrei Fandeev
4 (1)
Experts
Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components: Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line. Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan
Ea Statistic EurUsd GbpUsd UsdJpy
Santi Quagliana
Experts
STATISTIC EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy    how it works: the ea reads the last closed bar monthly, weekly, daily, 4 hours, 1 hour, 30 minutes, 15 minutes. it also reads the moving averages in the 30-minute time frames of: 5,10,20,50,100,200 periods). It also reads 5 indicators with 1 hour timeframes. It depends on the combination opens a Sell Stop or a Buy Stop at 0.20% of the price and eventually cancels the order if the price goes to the opposite side by 0.20%. Tested on EurUsd, UsdGbp, UsdJpy for a
Vantage
Waseem Raza
5 (1)
Utilità
Vantage is a one-click semi-automated tool which works with the user interface. The EA's base strategy is grid trading. The user can start first trade from chart buttons and the EA will do rest of the work. User can open grid to loss side, profit side or both sides same time, or can do a simple trade without the grid. Use low risk against balance and apply EA on VPS. With this, the EA can work properly without any interruption. To understand all functions watch the video below. Input parameters
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilità
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Core Features Auto SL to Entry – Set SL to breakeven automatically o
All Pending Orders with StopLoss MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilità
All Pending Orders with StopLoss opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. If boolSL = true then this Script will calculate one common StopLoss value as the StopLoss for a first/last orders and put this value in all pending orders. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pending orders (for
RiveRControl
Ruslan Losin
Utilità
A powerful assistant for manual trading. Execute a deal with one click and manage the trade volume, stop loss and take profit, according to your trading strategy, without being distracted from the chart. The product can also visually preview your levels of entry into the market, stop loss and take profit before placing an order. Advantages easy and intuitive interface the control panel in real time 3 modes of setting the order volume 6 stop loss setting modes 5 profit take setting modes calcula
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Semplifica il tuo trading con l’STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) user-friendly progettato per ottimizzare l’esecuzione e la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader 4, offrendo il posizionamento degli ordini con un solo clic e la chiusura automatica delle operazioni basata su soglie di profitto e perdita personalizzabili. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua interfaccia intuitiva e il controllo efficiente delle operazioni, questo EA è uno strumento indi
FREE
Aero Trade Panel New
Vratislav Tukal
Utilità
This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit. You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility. Settings Base Lot size Use automatic TP and SL in your currency  - set for calc automatic TP and SL TP and SL  - in pips or your broker currency Take Profit  - pips/currency Stop Loss  - pips/currency
AutoSLTP for ScalpersMT4
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SLTPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Sense
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicatori
SENSE è un sistema automatizzato che combina metodi GANN selezionati con calcoli frattali. Il sistema ci dice dove aprire e chiudere le operazioni. Non è più necessario perdere tempo in calcoli complessi: SENSE fa tutto per voi. Basta installare l'indicatore. Principi di base: Il mercato è rialzista quando il prezzo è al di sopra delle linee bianche. Comprate sopra le linee bianche, fermatevi sotto Le linee verdi sono obiettivi al rialzo Il mercato è ribassista quando il prezzo è al di sott
CalculateLotSizeEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilità
This expert is a utility to help any trader to find the right lot size according to the risk he wants to take. It calculates the lot size based on account equity and added stop loss. The utility can't to open or close position. Attach the expert in the same symbol as the one you want to open position. PARAMETERS LossPips - Stop loss in pips for your position. RiskPercent - Risk of equity you want to get.
FREE
Aero Trailed
Vratislav Tukal
Utilità
This type of EA does not open orders itself. (in backtest mode it open random orders for visualizing, how EA works) This utility is for manual trader, who like trading with Trailing Stops and want automatically trail stop loss of opened positions by preferred algorithm. This EA using one of the seven algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, Profit and Points) to catch the trend. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions. You can filter ope
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilità
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
DrawDown For Prop Firm
Jiju Jose J
Utilità
The "DrawDown For Prop Firm" is designed to manage drawdown levels for prop firm challenges using the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. The EA aims to monitor the drawdown of the trading account and take necessary actions when the drawdown exceeds a specified trigger percentage. Example Scenario: Assume you have a trading account with an opening balance of $5000. You decide to use the "DrawDown For Prop Firm" EA to manage your drawdown, and you set the drawdown trigger percentage to 4%. EA Configurat
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
Utilità
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Altri dall’autore
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (5)
Experts
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5   is a very accurate expert advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum divergence, RSI, Moving Average, and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. Propfirm & FTMO no longer supported, I am sorry about that. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own res
Gold Batukaru Propfirm
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Batukaru Propfirm   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  Gold Batukaru Propfirm has been tested at various backtest levels, but past results don't guarantee future performance. Please do your own research! Suggested use cent account if balance is not enough, because this EA need huge balance. This EA is designed for longterm, just set
Gold Gridscalping MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.73 (37)
Experts
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: standart, Raw, or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! se
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.83 (6)
Experts
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bea
FREE
Gold Gridscalping MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.65 (17)
Experts
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! set
FREE
Prototype Swinger MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Prototype Swinger use swing method (with long Takeprofit) for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index.  This EA is designed with candle breakout, Force index divergence, MFI, Moving Average and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. This EA use swing method (with long takeprofit), maybe make boring for waiting SL & TP. If you need more aggressive EA, you can try Master Nasdaq (daytrading with different met
Master Gold Demarker MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (3)
Experts
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! sefiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mql
Gold Singgalang MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.2 (5)
Experts
Gold Singgalang MT5   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with breakout method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by ATR. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Please send me inbox if you need password investor for monitoring. Because I only have cent account, that's mean can't make signal on mql5. Pric
Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (2)
Experts
Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5  is special scalping Expert Advisor for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum Retracement Reversal and other secret indicator for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by Fibonacci Retracement and ATR (hardcoded can't change value).  This EA is not pure scalping, half scalping and half day trading. This EA sometimes has many loss (55 consecutive loss), if you need more stable for longterm
Master Strategy MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Make Your Own Strategy. Master Strategy expert advisor is designed for traders who want complete features and create their own strategies. For those who do not have their own strategy, we provide a strategy setfile that can be downloaded below. Some of the features we provide are: Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Moving average PSAR Fractal MACD ADX Engulfing candle Always ON Trade Management : SL and TP (individual trade) Basket SL and TP Trai
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
Bitcoin Tambora MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Bitcoin Tambora MT5   is a special expert advisor for Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend and candle box breakout (my secret) method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.  Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Noted : Please make sure your balance is enough. If balance is not enough, I recommend using cent account. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not gu
Master Gold Demarker MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! setfiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mq
Master Breakout MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Sangkakala Merbabu MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Master Breakout MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies.  This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Sangkakala Merbabu MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilità
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Singgasana Galunggung MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Singgasana Galunggung MT5   is a special expert advisor for USDJPY. This EA is designed with breakout triangle method (my secret) for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Key Features : No History Reader  : EA result doesn't manipulation data
Filtro:
Aionar
93
Aionar 2024.10.21 09:50 
 

Está herramienta es muy buena,me ayuda mucho a abrir operaciones rápidamente.

Yudi Sri Warsito
22396
Risposta dello sviluppatore Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.10.21 09:52
Gracias Señor
Rispondi alla recensione