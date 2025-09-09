Gold Batukaru Propfirm

5
Gold Batukaru Propfirm is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.


Performance : 

  1. Gold Batukaru Propfirm has been tested at various backtest levels, but past results don't guarantee future performance. Please do your own research!
  2. Suggested use cent account if balance is not enough, because this EA need huge balance.
  3. This EA is designed for longterm, just set and forget.
  4. I am never guarantee for passing challenge like propfirm/ FTMO (please send me inbox after purchase if use this EA for 'challenge')

Benefit :

  1. No History Reader : EA result doesn't manipulation data or scam.
  2. Single Entry with SL & TP : Uses Daily Range for setting stop loss and take profit levels.
  3. No Grid, No Martingale : Minimizes risk by avoiding grid and martingale strategies.
  4. Low Risk : Suitable for traders looking for a relatively safe trading experience.


Recommendations:

  1. Currency pair: Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD
  2. Timeframe: H1
  3. Minimum deposit : $2000 ($3000 recommended)
  4. Account type: Cent, Micro/ mikro, Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts 
  5. Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended 

Tested broker : ICMARKETS, EXNESS, ROBOFOREX 

Report Backtest (html) :

  1. You can deep analyst with this report https://c.mql5.com/31/1520/report-batukaru-html.zip


You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' for faster calculations.


Setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1520/Batukaru-H1-1.2-UPL.set


Backtest for propfirm !

Please do this if you want use for propfirm (looking minimal drawdown) :

  1. Load setfile 
  2. Change fixed lotsize to 'false'
  3. Change dynamic lotsize to 'true'
  4. Change risk percent to '0.13' (or below)


Special setfile for challenge (propfirm/ FTMO) :

Please send me chat inbox after purchase, I will send you special setfile for challenge like propfirm/ FTMO.


Avis 1
Mailan Chatur Rohman
137
Mailan Chatur Rohman 2025.09.24 01:03 
 

EA Follow Trend yang bagus, entri dan exitnya lebih terukur jadi lebih maksimal profitnya dan minimal lossnya...selain itu harganya itu lhooo super murah mas, lanjutkan karyamu mas.

Filtrer:
Mailan Chatur Rohman
137
Mailan Chatur Rohman 2025.09.24 01:03 
 

EA Follow Trend yang bagus, entri dan exitnya lebih terukur jadi lebih maksimal profitnya dan minimal lossnya...selain itu harganya itu lhooo super murah mas, lanjutkan karyamu mas.

Yudi Sri Warsito
21003
Réponse du développeur Yudi Sri Warsito 2025.09.24 01:06
Thank you for good review. You are correct, this EA uses probability, so the risk is measurable. Best regards
Répondre à l'avis