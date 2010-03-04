Bitcoin Tambora MT5

Bitcoin Tambora MT5 is a special expert advisor for Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend and candle box breakout (my secret) method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. 

Price $30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time.

Noted :

  • Please make sure your balance is enough. If balance is not enough, I recommend using cent account.
  • This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own research!

Avantages :

  1. Single entry with SL & TP
  2. No history reader on backtest (All fair)
  3. No grid
  4. No Martingale
  5. Low risk

Recommendations:

  1. Currency pair: Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD
  2. Timeframe: H1, H4, W1 (weekly)
  3. Minimum deposit : $2000 
  4. Account type: Cent, Micro/ mikro, Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts 
  5. IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  6. Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended 

Tested broker : ICMARKETS, TICKMILL, EXNESS


You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' for faster calculations.


Setfilehttps://c.mql5.com/31/1541/Tambora-1.4-H4-MT5.set

