Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5 is a very accurate expert advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum divergence, RSI, Moving Average, and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR.





Propfirm & FTMO no longer supported, I am sorry about that.





This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own research!

Advantages :

Single entry with SL & TP (by ATR)

No grid

No Martingale

Low risk

No history reader on backtest (All fair)

Re-entry SL & TP value if empty or changing by bad broker



Recommendations:

Currency pair: Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit (mini contract) : $200

Minimum deposit (standart contract) : $2000

Account type: Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Max. spread : 4.00

Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended





Mini Contract broker : fpmarkets, exness, tickmill, multibank, roboforex, Hantec Markets, HFM, FXTM, fxpro, IUX MARKETS, weltrade, PU PRIME, etc

Standart Contract broker : Eightcap, fxopen, gomarket, Lirunex, AUSForex, CPT Markets, headways etc





ICMARKETS, XM, Thinkmarkets, BlackbullMarkets, Pepperstone, and Vantage are mini contract, but minimal lotsize on all of them broker is 0.1 lotsize (broker's rule). Therefore balance must be $2000.





You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.







Tested broker : ICMARKETS, FPMARKETS, FXOPEN, EIGHTCAP, TICKMILL, ROBOFOREX





setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1457/master-nasdaq-4.5-m5-mt5.set



