Scalp Unscalp

3.3

Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi.

Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo!

  • Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente
  • Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico
  • Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto

Consigliato

  • Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD
  • Timeframe: H1

Input

  • Metodo di calcolo dimensione lotto - Seleziona lotto automatico o lotto fisso
  • Dimensione lotto fissa - Dimensione lotto fissa
  • Lotti automatici - 0.01 lotti per questo importo di valuta del conto
  • Spread massimo - Imposta lo spread massimo consentito per aprire posizioni
  • Rilevamento automatico GMT - Calcola automaticamente l'offset GMT del tuo broker
  • Disattiva mantenimento nel weekend - Attivo o disattivo
  • Stop Loss personalizzato - Inserimento Stop Loss
  • Numero magico - Numero magico per ogni ordine
  • Commento - Commento dell'ordine
Recensioni 12
alejandroestebanh1973
25
alejandroestebanh1973 2025.09.06 04:55 
 

I purchased the EA and in the first week that I have been testing it in demo mode, it has made 14 trades, winning 13 and losing only one, so the ratio of winning trades is overwhelming so far. It is true that in some of the trades there has been a momentary setback during execution with a temporary loss, but it has been able to overcome this and end up with a winning result. Just one lost trade. In backtesting, the results are very good and consistent. I wrote to the developer and received a quick and clear response.

ronny1111
1015
ronny1111 2025.09.02 08:54 
 

Regardless of some criticism that has been expressed here, especially regarding the (still) missing live signal, after two weeks of live and demo trading, I can say that I personally have not found any real cause for criticism regarding this EA. Of course, you have to think carefully about the level of risk you are willing to take (0.5 lots in a USD 200 account – has everyone gone mad?). In this respect, I also believe that the EA can definitely be used for a challenge account. You don't have to go through a whole week, but with 0.5 lots/100K and a time horizon of three months, it could definitely work... Some desirable adjustments have already been mentioned here, e.g. the option to select only buy or sell mode. Otherwise: a good, reliable EA at a fair price (at the time). Ron

Markus Peter Hohmann
1240
Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.16 13:12 
 

I purchased the EA and already installed it. The seller has responded to my message. The EA made the first trades with a plus (I will post them in the comments). Positive rating.

Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Experts
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
AlphaEdge
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
Introducing AlphaEdge , an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize profits through precise pullback entries in both bull and bear markets. How does AlphaEdge work? AlphaEdge is built on a 2-Period RSI strategy , a proven method that identifies overbought and oversold levels to time the market’s most profitable reversals. RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a momentum indicator that analyzes price movements and volatility patterns to optimize buy and sell signals. Only 10 spots left at
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
Experts
Acquista non un backtest, ma un vero sistema di trading  Live Signal Questo prezzo è temporaneo per la durata della promozione e verrà aumentato a breve Il backtesting dovrebbe essere effettuato SOLO su TICK REALI, altrimenti sarà errato. Unisciti al gruppo di chat pubblico: clicca qui Benvenuti nel Dow Jones EA degli Stati Uniti30 US30 Dow Jones EA: padroneggiare il dinamico Dow Jones L’US30, noto anche come Dow Jones, è uno degli indici più popolari sul mercato. Nonostante la pletora di co
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Experts
Golden Rhythm - Trading adattivo con protezione dalle notizie integrata Golden Rhythm - Gestisci la volatilità con facilità Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Sfrutta la tecnologia all'avanguardia con Golden Rhythm! Questo EA è ottimizzato per adattarsi ai mercati volatili, fornendo ai trader gli strumenti necessari per controllare il rischio mentre massimizzano le performance. Che tu sia alle prime armi o un trader esperto in cerca di funzionalità avanzate, Golden R
Scylla AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
Descrizione del Sistema di Trading Scylla AI Nota bene: Il backtesting tradizionale potrebbe non riflettere completamente le prestazioni dell'IA a causa della sua dipendenza dall'analisi dinamica del mercato in tempo reale. Scylla AI è un sistema di trading automatizzato progettato per MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Questo Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale per analizzare i mercati finanziari e identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Impiega un approccio di analisi multisfaccet
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     è un robot di trading multifunzionale progettato per il trading attivo sugli strumenti finanziari più richiesti, tra cui le coppie di valute più popolari (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’oro (XAU/USD), il petrolio (Brent, WTI) e le criptovalute (BTC, ETH, LTC e altre). Al cuore dell’algoritmo c’è una versione modernizzata della media mobile di Hull (HMA), in grado di fornire segnali più nitidi rispetto alle classiche Moving Average. L’Expert Advisor reagisc
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Experts
SpectraCore Genesis Progettato per l’oro. Raffinato per la precisione. Entra quando gli altri esitano. SpectraCore Genesis non è un Expert Advisor qualunque. È un sistema di trading algoritmico professionale, sviluppato esclusivamente per XAU/USD (oro) . Niente strategie generiche, niente compromessi — solo logica strutturata, controllo del rischio ed esecuzione precisa. Questo EA non si lancia sul mercato d’impulso. Aspetta. E colpisce quando il mercato lo permette. Un segnale di trading live
EnigmaX PRO
Logan Scott Stewart
Experts
EnigmaX PRO– Precision Trading for MT5 EnigmaX PRO is a powerful, foolproof trading bot designed for MT5, built to capitalize on high-probability entries around institutional candles while securing profits with a dynamic trailing stop during volatility. Unlike risky strategies that rely on martingale or grid trading, EnigmaX PRO trades smart, protecting your capital while maximizing returns. MyFXBook -  Key Features:   No Martingale, No Grid   – A safe, calculated approach to profit without re
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Filtro:
Rispondi alla recensione