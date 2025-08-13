Scalp Unscalp
- Connor Michael Woodson
- Versione: 1.6
- Aggiornato: 26 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi.
- Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente
- Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico
- Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto
Consigliato
- Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD
- Timeframe: H1
Input
- Metodo di calcolo dimensione lotto - Seleziona lotto automatico o lotto fisso
- Dimensione lotto fissa - Dimensione lotto fissa
- Lotti automatici - 0.01 lotti per questo importo di valuta del conto
- Spread massimo - Imposta lo spread massimo consentito per aprire posizioni
- Rilevamento automatico GMT - Calcola automaticamente l'offset GMT del tuo broker
- Disattiva mantenimento nel weekend - Attivo o disattivo
- Stop Loss personalizzato - Inserimento Stop Loss
- Numero magico - Numero magico per ogni ordine
- Commento - Commento dell'ordine
I purchased the EA and in the first week that I have been testing it in demo mode, it has made 14 trades, winning 13 and losing only one, so the ratio of winning trades is overwhelming so far. It is true that in some of the trades there has been a momentary setback during execution with a temporary loss, but it has been able to overcome this and end up with a winning result. Just one lost trade. In backtesting, the results are very good and consistent. I wrote to the developer and received a quick and clear response.