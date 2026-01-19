BlackHoleV12
- Experts
- Sif-eddine Tabet
- Versione: 1.0
V12 Black Hole is a powerful and professionally engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for EURCAD on the H1 timeframe.
Built with a strong execution framework and disciplined risk structure, V12 Black Hole operates as a grid-based trading system with a dynamic basket management model, engineered to handle complex market conditions with control and precision.
The EA is designed to adapt its internal behavior to evolving price conditions, maintaining stability while managing multi-position sequences efficiently.
Supported Market
Symbol:
EURCAD (mandatory)
Timeframe:
H1 (mandatory)
Platform:
MetaTrader 5
Account Type:
Hedging (recommended)
Recommended Starting Balance:
$500 and above (depending on configuration)
Execution & Trade Management
-
Fully automated trading
-
Grid-based execution framework
-
Dynamic basket-level trade management
-
Controlled position scaling
-
Adaptive profit targeting at the basket level
-
Built-in safety and execution filters
-
News-aware operational pauses
-
Spread-aware trade execution
-
Magic Number isolation (safe for multi-EA environments)
The system is designed to manage sequences as a unified structure, rather than as isolated trades.
Risk & Design Philosophy
V12 Black Hole is engineered with a controlled-power mindset:
-
Focus on stability under pressure
-
Controlled exposure scaling
-
Emphasis on capital protection during unfavorable conditions
-
Intentional trading pauses when risk conditions increase
The EA may remain inactive during certain market phases — this behavior is intentional and protective, not a malfunction.
Inputs & Customization
All inputs are clearly organized and configurable:
-
Master enable / disable control
-
Position sizing and scaling limits
-
Basket-level management settings
-
Safety and execution constraints
-
Operational filters
No proprietary logic is exposed through parameters.
Installation & Usage
-
Attach V12 Black Hole to an EURCAD H1 chart
-
Enable Algo Trading
-
Set risk and lot parameters according to your account balance
-
Allow the EA to operate automatically
Important Notice
V12 Black Hole is a high-power grid system and should be used with proper risk awareness.
Users are advised to respect the recommended balance and avoid aggressive over-leveraging.
V12 Black Hole
Powerful execution. Controlled structure. Designed to endure.