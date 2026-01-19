BlackHoleV12

V12 Black Hole — High-Power Grid Trading EA for MT5

V12 Black Hole is a powerful and professionally engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for EURCAD on the H1 timeframe.

Built with a strong execution framework and disciplined risk structure, V12 Black Hole operates as a grid-based trading system with a dynamic basket management model, engineered to handle complex market conditions with control and precision.

The EA is designed to adapt its internal behavior to evolving price conditions, maintaining stability while managing multi-position sequences efficiently.

Supported Market

Symbol:
EURCAD (mandatory)

Timeframe:
H1 (mandatory)

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Account Type:
Hedging (recommended)

Recommended Starting Balance:
$500 and above (depending on configuration)

Execution & Trade Management

  • Fully automated trading

  • Grid-based execution framework

  • Dynamic basket-level trade management

  • Controlled position scaling

  • Adaptive profit targeting at the basket level

  • Built-in safety and execution filters

  • News-aware operational pauses

  • Spread-aware trade execution

  • Magic Number isolation (safe for multi-EA environments)

The system is designed to manage sequences as a unified structure, rather than as isolated trades.

Risk & Design Philosophy

V12 Black Hole is engineered with a controlled-power mindset:

  • Focus on stability under pressure

  • Controlled exposure scaling

  • Emphasis on capital protection during unfavorable conditions

  • Intentional trading pauses when risk conditions increase

The EA may remain inactive during certain market phases — this behavior is intentional and protective, not a malfunction.

Inputs & Customization

All inputs are clearly organized and configurable:

  • Master enable / disable control

  • Position sizing and scaling limits

  • Basket-level management settings

  • Safety and execution constraints

  • Operational filters

No proprietary logic is exposed through parameters.

Installation & Usage

  1. Attach V12 Black Hole to an EURCAD H1 chart

  2. Enable Algo Trading

  3. Set risk and lot parameters according to your account balance

  4. Allow the EA to operate automatically

Important Notice

V12 Black Hole is a high-power grid system and should be used with proper risk awareness.
Users are advised to respect the recommended balance and avoid aggressive over-leveraging.

V12 Black Hole
Powerful execution. Controlled structure. Designed to endure.


Prodotti consigliati
Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Session Pivots EA – LITE (Versione gratuita) Session Pivots EA – LITE è un Expert Advisor che dimostra una strategia di trading breakout basata sulle sessioni di mercato , utilizzando periodi di trading predefiniti. L’EA calcola i massimi e minimi della sessione durante orari di trading specifici e apre automaticamente un’operazione quando il prezzo rompe questi livelli dopo la fine della sessione . Caratteristiche principali Calcolo dei massimi e minimi della sessione basato sulle ICT Killzone
FREE
MA Crossover Pro EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Experts
EA Title: MA Crossover Pro EA Tagline: Intelligent Automated Trading to Seize Strong Trend Opportunities Full Description: The MA Crossover Pro EA is a fully automated trading system designed for traders looking to harness the power of trends in the financial markets. The Expert Advisor is based on one of the most classic and reliable strategies: the Moving Average Crossover . Key Features: 100% Fully Automated: From analysis to opening and closing trades. Reliable Strategy: Built on the time-te
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Experts
Solo 7/10 copie rimaste al prezzo di lancio di $85! Filosofia — “Costruire solo quando il mercato dice sì.” La maggior parte delle griglie piazza livelli a caso e spera. MAM White chiede prima il permesso: al trend, alla volatilità, al tuo broker. Costruisce una griglia LIMIT unilaterale solo quando la EMA veloce è allineata con un forte trend EMA lento e il prezzo è correttamente distante dal centro. Nessun trend? Nessuna costruzione. Nuovo flip? Raffreddamento. Spread troppo ampio o fuori
FREE
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
Experts
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
MelBar Advanced Bollinger Scalper for EuroSwiss
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
5 (1)
Experts
The MelBar EuroSwiss 1.85x 2Y Expert Advisor  is a specific purpose profit-scalping tool which success depends on your understanding of its underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. Backtest results using historical data from 6 February 2018 15:00 to 19 February 2020 00:00 for the EUR/CHF (M30) currency pair proves very highly profitable. Initial Deposit : US$500 Investment returns : US$1426.20 Net Profit : US$926.20 ROI : 185.24% Annualized ROI : 67.16% Investment Length : 2 yea
FREE
Quantum Nexus EA V6
Vladimir Novikov
Experts
**Quantum Nexus EA V6**   *Многостратегический советник для MetaTrader 5 с адаптивным риск-менеджментом*   **Ключевые особенности:**   1. **4 стратегии в одном алгоритме**:      - **RSI + Stochastic + MA** (Перекупленность/перепроданность + тренд)      - **RSI + Bollinger Bands + MA** (Волатильность + тренд)      - **RSI + EMA + MACD** (Долгосрочный тренд + импульс)      - **RSI + Volume + CCI** (Объемы + циклы)      - *Каждая стратегия работает на своем таймфрейме (H1/D1)*   2. **Умное управле
FREE
Adx rsi orion
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
ADX RSI Orion — Smart Trend Alignment Expert Advisor ADX RSI Orion is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that combines two of the most respected indicators in technical trading — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) — into one intelligent and adaptive trading system. Designed for traders who want clarity and automation, this EA identifies high-probability entries only when both momentum and trend strength agree, delivering smart, data-driven dec
FREE
Osiris Royal Arises
Victor Chege Macharia
Experts
Osiris Royal Arises is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict USDCAD,USDCHF and EURUSD price movements so as to produce the most profitable entries and exits with minimal average risk per order. Why  Osiris Royal Arises ? +   Osiris Royal Arises has been through the research and development stage for almost 1 year, and has passed the testing phase. +   Osiris Royal Arises uses martingale only when it is deemed to be an ideal
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Rise of the Beasts
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
Rise of the Beasts – SuperTrend Auto-Trading EA Rise of the Beasts is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor that unleashes trend-following precision using the legendary SuperTrend indicator . Built for traders who want clean entries, smart exits, and consistent results, this EA dominates markets by identifying trend shifts with accuracy and acting instantly. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, or crypto , Rise of the Beasts adapts to any market with strong risk control and volatili
FREE
BreakOut and Zone Recovery by MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing a sophisticated BreakOut and RecoveryZone tool designed to empower traders in any market scenario, facilitating the optimization of trade opportunities. The core strategy revolves around executing price breakouts using BuyStop and SellStop orders to achieve specific profit targets in dollars. Notably, traders can manually set the BuyStop and SellStop levels by simply clicking and dragging lines on the chart (FixedZone=true is required). For swift market entry, you can drag the BuyS
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.83 (6)
Experts
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bea
FREE
Survivor
Pavel Nikiforov
Experts
Название советника : Survivor  (есть расширенная версия: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36530 ) Валютные пары : USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, EURCHF Рекомендованная валютная пара : USDJPY Таймфрейм : М5 Время торговли : круглосуточно Описание : Трендовый  советник с возможностью мартингейла и построением сетки ордеров. В советнике используются три группы аналогичных сигналов для открытия, закрытия и дополнительных сделок. При наличии тренда(определяется МА) ловится отс
FREE
DemsFx Trend Rider EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Experts
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable breakout trading strategy with a touch of Price Action pattern that is highly effective with over 80% accurate entry on Scalping and Trend following trading pattern. 2. The EA created a good money management system with a low draw down and options for Number of Trades, Auto SL and  Auto trade trailing.... 3. The EA has option to select trade direction (BUY ONLY, SELL ONLY OR BUY & SELL). 4. The EA has option to set TP in Pips or Mone
FREE
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
Experts
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
FREE
Big Trend Catcher
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working tim
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
L'EA Go Long implementa una strategia avanzata di trading intraday basata sul principio del trading giornaliero sistematico con multiple conferme tecniche. Mentre molti trader cercano algoritmi complessi, questo EA combina concetti semplici ma efficaci con una gestione sofisticata del rischio e molteplici filtri tecnici. L'EA apre posizioni a un orario specifico ogni giorno, ma solo quando le condizioni di mercato si allineano con molteplici indicatori tecnici. Questo approccio sistematico aiu
FREE
Classic v1
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
Introducing our advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously crafted to navigate the forex market using two prominent technical indicators: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI). MACD is a versatile trend-following momentum indicator that highlights changes in strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend. Meanwhile, RSI is a popular oscillator that gauges the speed and change of price movements, identifying potential overbought or oversold conditio
FREE
SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research. Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio.  I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price.  The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing.  I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration. How does it
FREE
Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
Experts
This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated , and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach). It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions , and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only). Key advantages Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trad
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
Fibo scalping strategy
Komila Safarova
Experts
Questo EA si basa sui ritracciamenti e sui livelli di Fibonacci. Può aprire molte posizioni di acquisto e vendita contemporaneamente, se ci sono segnali basati sui livelli di Fibonacci. Può anche aprire molte posizioni seguendo il trend in base al livello di margine libero e se il capitale del conto è superiore al saldo del conto. Ti consiglio di utilizzare il conto Cent per la copertura. Se depositi 1000$, saranno 100.000 centesimi. Ho verificato questo aspetto nel conto standard Cent di Exness
FREE
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.33 (52)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA deli
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (402)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.69 (29)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.79 (61)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (111)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (18)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro). Funziona combinando nove strategie di trading indipendenti, ognuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e intervalli temporali (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente i suoi ingressi e i filtri. La logica principale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche grid, martingala o di mediazione (averaging) . Tut
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.75 (16)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.82 (38)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (499)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.67 (12)
Experts
Segnale live (conto reale) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Questo EA utilizza la stessa logica e le stesse regole di esecuzione del segnale di trading reale verificato mostrato su MQL5. Se utilizzato con le impostazioni consigliate e ottimizzate e con un broker ECN / RAW spread affidabile , il comportamento nel trading reale dovrebbe riflettere da vicino le prestazioni e la struttura del segnale live. Si prega di notare che i risultati individuali p
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****3 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Gold Buster Sensitive
Svetlana Cherepanova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Buster: Espansione Intelligente nel Mercato XAU/USD Gold Buster è un sistema esperto di nuova generazione basato sulla sinergia tra architetture di reti neurali e analisi predittiva. L'algoritmo è progettato per lo sfruttamento autonomo della volatilità dell'oro, offrendo un'elaborazione dei dati di livello istituzionale ed eliminando i pregiudizi cognitivi (bias) nel trading. Questo bot utilizza una tecnologia differente dai miei prodotti precedenti, consentendo di personalizzare sia la qu
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (67)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.05 (19)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (9)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Scambia la tempesta, controlla il Vortice” Vortex Turbo rappresenta la prossima fase evolutiva del trading intelligente: uno sviluppo unico che unisce un'architettura di intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia, una logica di mercato adattiva e un controllo preciso del rischio. Basato su comprovati principi algoritmici, integra molteplici strategie in un ecosistema unificato ad alta velocità, alimentato da un nuovo livello di intelligenza predittiva. Progettato come esperto di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (131)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (30)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (8)
Experts
Pronto l'impresa di costruzioni! Non progettato per il flipping di conti a breve termine o per profitti rapidi Nessuna Martingala / Nessuna Griglia / Nessuna IA Progettato per i trader focalizzati sulla coerenza a lungo termine Risultati in tempo reale:   Segnale in tempo reale   |   Portafoglio principale   |   Risultati FTMO     |    Comunità pubblica PREZZO DI LANCIO: $ 249, Prezzo successivo: $ 349 (solo 4 copie rimaste) Che cos'è Gold Atlas? Gold Atlas è un sistema di trading automatizzat
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.17 (29)
Experts
P rezzo speciale di  $109  (prezzo regolare: $365) . Guida alla configurazione e all'uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   ABS Signal .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati . Progettato sia per trader nuovi che esperti, ABS EA è facile da configurare, comple
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.38 (8)
Experts
Cheat Engine è un sistema di scalping sull’oro di fascia intermedia in grado di prendere decisioni basate sul sentiment globale del forex tramite API web. Segnale live di Cheat Engine in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale verrà aumentato. Prezzo a tempo limitato 199  USD Solo trading a colpo singolo. Nessuna grid o martingala, mai. Uscite con trailing stop intelligente che si adattano alla volatilità giornaliera Il sentiment globale del forex è una misurazione delle posizioni di centinaia di migliaia di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.77 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Altri dall’autore
EngineV12
Sif-eddine Tabet
Experts
engineV12 — Quantitative Grid & Recovery EA for MT5 engineV12 is a quantitatively engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed for AUDCAD and NZDCAD on the H1 timeframe . The EA is built using price-based mathematics and statistical evaluation , without relying on classical lagging indicators such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, or moving averages . The system combines structured grid execution with a controlled martingale-style recovery model , while maintaining explicit Stop Loss and
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione