BlackHoleV12

V12 Black Hole is a powerful and professionally engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for EURCAD on the H1 timeframe.

Built with a strong execution framework and disciplined risk structure, V12 Black Hole operates as a grid-based trading system with a dynamic basket management model, engineered to handle complex market conditions with control and precision.

The EA is designed to adapt its internal behavior to evolving price conditions, maintaining stability while managing multi-position sequences efficiently.

Supported Market

Symbol:

EURCAD (mandatory)

Timeframe:

H1 (mandatory)

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Account Type:

Hedging (recommended)

Recommended Starting Balance:

$500 and above (depending on configuration)

Execution & Trade Management

Fully automated trading

Grid-based execution framework

Dynamic basket-level trade management

Controlled position scaling

Adaptive profit targeting at the basket level

Built-in safety and execution filters

News-aware operational pauses

Spread-aware trade execution

Magic Number isolation (safe for multi-EA environments)

The system is designed to manage sequences as a unified structure, rather than as isolated trades.

Risk & Design Philosophy

V12 Black Hole is engineered with a controlled-power mindset:

Focus on stability under pressure

Controlled exposure scaling

Emphasis on capital protection during unfavorable conditions

Intentional trading pauses when risk conditions increase

The EA may remain inactive during certain market phases — this behavior is intentional and protective, not a malfunction.

Inputs & Customization

All inputs are clearly organized and configurable:

Master enable / disable control

Position sizing and scaling limits

Basket-level management settings

Safety and execution constraints

Operational filters

No proprietary logic is exposed through parameters.

Installation & Usage

Attach V12 Black Hole to an EURCAD H1 chart Enable Algo Trading Set risk and lot parameters according to your account balance Allow the EA to operate automatically

Important Notice

V12 Black Hole is a high-power grid system and should be used with proper risk awareness.

Users are advised to respect the recommended balance and avoid aggressive over-leveraging.