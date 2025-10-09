Universum Mt5
- Experts
- Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 15
Universum - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Algorithm (Forex & Metals)
After years of intensive research, programming, and rigorous testing, Universum was born – an innovative MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market dynamics and volatility across forex pairs and precious metals (XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.).
Technical Requirements
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
-
Leverage: 1:30 or high
- Timeframe: M15
-
Recommended: Low-latency VPS for best performance
-
Broker: Fast execution (e.g., IC Markets, Pepperstone)
How Does Universum Work?
Universum employs a precision pending order strategy, dynamically adjusting to market conditions:
-
Pyramiding Positions – If the market moves favorably, the algorithm increases exposure strategically, securing each new position with a trailing stop.
-
Immediate Stop Loss Protection – If the market reverses, positions are quickly closed with a tight stop loss, minimizing losses.
-
Entry and exit levels are calculated based on real-time volatility analysis, incorporating multi-timeframe candle dynamics for optimal order placement.
Backtesting & Historical Data Requirements for Universum EA
For accurate backtesting results, Universum requires:
-
Testing Mode:
-
M1 OHLC (faster testing, slightly less precise)
-
Every Tick (most accurate, but slower)
-
-
Historical Data Quality:
-
Minimum 98% modeling quality (to ensure reliable results)
-
Lower-quality data may lead to false optimizations
-
Key Features of Universum
-
Adaptive Volatility & Momentum Strategy
-
Opens positions only during high volatility phases
-
Uses smart pending orders triggered by price movement range
-
Dynamically scales positions in the trend’s direction
-
Trailing stop to lock in profits
-
-
Advanced Risk Management
-
Every trade secured with stop loss & take profit
-
Adjustable risk levels (low → aggressive)
-
Smart Anti-Grid System – Controls exposure & manages open positions
-
Choice between fixed lot size or progressive risk scaling
-
-
Multi-Asset Optimization
-
Default optimization for XAU/USD & major forex pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.)
-
Compatible with metals, indices, and other forex instruments
-
Best performance on low-latency brokers with fast execution
-
-
Precision Testing & Customization
-
Optimal timeframe: M15 (adjustable)
-
Full parameter customization for advanced traders
-
Recommended backtesting on every ticks for 100% historical data
-
Why Choose Universum?
-
Multi-Asset Flexibility – Works on XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and more
-
Real-Time Volatility Adaptation – Reacts instantly to market shifts
-
No Random Trades – Only enters at high-probability moments
-
Fully Customizable Risk – Fixed lots or dynamic scaling
-
Cutting-Edge MQL5 Technology – Optimized for MetaTrader 5
Summary
Universum is a high-performance EA built for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and robust risk control. Whether trading gold (XAU/USD) or forex pairs, Universum leverages volatility, momentum, and smart order execution to maximize opportunities in dynamic markets.
By combining advanced algorithms with multi-asset versatility, Universum empowers traders to automate their strategies with confidence.