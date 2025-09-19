Italo Arrows Indicator

5

ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around the internet does not work, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but Italo Arrows Indicator is different, Italo Arrows Indicator show reversal arrows to buy and sell, showing the arrows when market is going to change Its direction, also the Indicator shows high probable Take Profits, 1 and 2 based on Fibonacci numbers to predict where the market is going to go for you to take profit safely, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Arrows Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you real reversals of price, using high probable extreme zones of price to show the arrows for buy and sell, also filters for you to have an even more edge over the market. The Italo Arrows Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next reversal It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands a predictor of market reversal movement in a very precise way.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Arrows Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows the blue arrows where is a signal for buy, and red arrows when is a signal for sell. You will also see "TP 1", "TP 2" already place on the chart, those are take profits based on objective Fibonacci with a high probability of being touched. You can trade immediately after the signal.

Now you have the perfect reversal arrows indicator, you will see and trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best objective reversal tool to enter the market, with take profits based on Fibonacci, with this combination you have more probability than any other trader on the market to predict its movement and achieve your goals!


MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150092

IMPORTANT! Contact me after the purchase to get the bonuses!


Benefits of Italo Arrows Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm that uses Extreme Reversal Zones for the Reversal Arrows and Objective Fibonacci
  • Predict Reversals 
  • Filter False Signals
  • Show the strongest reversals for buy and sell with two take profit levels at the same time
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Incredible panel on the chart
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information.
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on the charts when the arrows appear (Also push alerts and e-mail alerts if you like)
  • Customization on Inputs: Signal filters, panel customization, fibonacci numbers to change for the best take profit levels and all of Its colors.
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Show panel: If you want to activate or deactivate the panel.
  • Bars to calculate: If you want more arrows to appear on chart increase this number.
  • Arrow Period: If you want to change the period of the arrows, this would change the amount of arrows on the chart.
  • Arrow Filter and Filter Period: If true you will have less signals, more accurate ones.
  • Show take profit and What Take profit to show: Here you can chose if you want the take profit to appear, and which one, TP 1, TP 2 or both.
  • TP1 and TP2: Here you can choose what Fibonacci number you like to place the take profits, the recommend numbers are these ones: 161.8, 261.8 ; 361.8 and 423.6.
  • All the customization of colors of the take profit and panel: Here you can change all the colors/styles of the panel and take profits.
  • Alerts Settings: Here you can choose 3 alerts "Popup alert on the chart", "Push notifications in your phone" and "Notification in your e-mail" when the zone appears.


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











Recensioni 1
pornchai_p
940
pornchai_p 2025.09.25 04:21 
 

Excellent tool! Thank you to the author for sharing such a valuable resource.

