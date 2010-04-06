ApexSR MQL4

ApexSR MQL4

Description

ApexSR is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This analysis system combines multiple factors including fractals, volume, volatility, and historical level analysis to provide a professional market perspective.

Key Features

Advanced Support and Resistance Analysis
- Multi-timeframe detection showing levels from up to 3 timeframes simultaneously
- Reliability scoring system (0-100%) based on volume, fractals, and rejection strength
- Intelligent support/resistance zones that automatically merge nearby levels
- Dynamic visualization with variable colors and thicknesses based on level importance

Multiple Pivot Point Calculations
- Includes Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla pivots
- Confluence identification between support/resistance levels and pivot points
- Increases operation success probability through confluence analysis

Integrated Trading Panel (Dashboard)
- Multi-symbol analysis showing levels from other pairs on current chart
- Configurable alert system (pop-up, sound, mobile) when price approaches key levels
- Candle timer showing time remaining until current candle closes
- Market sentiment indicator (bullish, bearish, or sideways)

Complete Customization
- Enable/disable functions according to individual needs
- Flexible color, thickness, and style configuration
- Adaptable to any personal trading template

Ideal Trading Types
- Price Action trading
- Day trading and scalping with real-time alerts
- Swing trading with high timeframe analysis
- Confluence trading combining with other indicators

Recommended Usage
This indicator is ideal for traders seeking to identify important market reaction levels with high precision and reliability.

Important Note
Trading involves inherent risks. This indicator is a technical analysis tool that does not guarantee positive results. It is recommended to use it alongside other analysis methods and proper risk management.
