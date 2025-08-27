Advanced Pattern Detector MT5

Advanced Pattern Detector MT5

Take your trading to the next level with the Advanced Pattern Detector! This professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for traders looking to identify high-probability opportunities through automatic detection of Japanese candlestick and chart patterns—all in real time and with advanced statistics.

Key Features:

Automatic Pattern Detection: Recognizes key patterns such as Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing (bullish and bearish), Doji, Double Top, and Double Bottom.  
Multi-Factor Analysis: Each signal is evaluated based on strength, volume confirmation, and market context (trend and volatility).  
Interactive Dashboard: Displays real-time statistics on screen, including number of patterns detected, average strength, simulated success rate, daily breakdown, and pattern-type distribution.  
Smart Alerts: Receive local, push, or email alerts when relevant patterns are detected, with a cooldown system to prevent overload.  
Full Customization: Choose which patterns to display, colors, labels, arrow sizes, dashboard position, and style.  
Support for All Symbols and Timeframes: Works on any instrument (forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities) and all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).  
Optimized for Scalping, Intraday, and Swing Trading: Ideal for traders seeking precise entries confirmed by technical patterns.  

Who Is This Indicator For?

- Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders looking for visual signals and statistical insights to make fast, objective decisions.  
- Traders of any experience level who want to enhance their discipline and technical analysis with professional tools.  

Additional Benefits:
  
- Low resource consumption and high processing speed.  
- User-friendly and customizable visual panel.  
- Reliable pattern detection even in volatile markets and high-volume sessions.  

Usage Recommendations:

- Use in combination with your risk management strategy.  
- Can be applied to any symbol and timeframe, but M5, M15, H1, and H4 are recommended for higher reliability.  
- Ideal for liquid markets such as Forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies.  

Turn advanced technical analysis into your competitive edge with the Advanced Pattern Detector!
Altri dall’autore
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
Indicatori
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal – Professional Multi-Stochastic Signals Indicator Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator designed for demanding traders seeking precise and reliable buy and sell signals. This innovative system combines the power of four stochastic oscillators, trend analysis, candlestick pattern detection, volume, and multi-timeframe filters into a single highly customizable tool. Ideal for both traditional markets (Forex, indices, commodities) and digital asse
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
**GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 – Elite Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD)**   WARNING: TIERED PRICING SYSTEM – BUY NOW OR PAY MORE LATER   ️ INTRODUCTORY PRICE WITH EXPIRATION DATE   GoldMiner EA Pro implements an incremental pricing model that rewards traders who trust the product from launch. Final Tip: The best traders know that timing is everything—both in the market and in opportunities. Bot Features: **Recommended Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)**   *Ready to trade – Pre-configured an
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Here's the English translation of your trading indicator description: Accuracy M1 Scalper - Professional Trading Indicator   Overview   The Accuracy M1 Scalper is an advanced trading indicator specifically designed for scalping operations on the M1 timeframe, though it's fully adaptable to other timeframes. This system combines multiple technical analysis techniques to provide high-precision signals with robust confirmations.   Key Features   Dual Signal System   - Confirmed Signals:
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL5
German Pablo Gori
2 (1)
Indicatori
Basic RSI Divergence Detector – The Professional Trading Tool We are delighted that you've chosen our Indicator product. We've put great effort and dedication into developing high-quality trading tools to support you on your journey. While we offer this product free of charge, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and would like to support us so we can continue delivering exceptional products, please
FREE
ApexSR MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional products, please consider making a donation or a voluntary contribu
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
What is this indicator? This   Basic Support and Resistance Indicator   -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels bas
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Free RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 This  RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is designed to help you automatically identify key market opportunities through precise detection of divergences between price and RSI. It’s ideal for both beginner and advanced traders looking to enhance their technical analysis strategy. Main Features: Automatic RSI Divergence Detection (Bullish & Bearish): Automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price action and RSI valu
FREE
ApexSR MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
ApexAR - Complete Multi TimeFrame Support and Resistance Systems. Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional p
FREE
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal  The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal (MQL4) is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D,
RSI Momentum Shift Detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
RSI Momentum Shift Detector is designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and divergence patterns, with the goal of providing visual signals and useful alerts for trading in financial markets. Main Features RSI Divergence Detection: Identifies four types of divergence: Regular Bullish Divergence: when price makes a lower low, but RSI makes a higher low. Regular Bearish Divergence: when price makes a higher high, but RSI makes a lower high.
Smart Divergence Volume MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Presentation of the Indicator: Volume Divergence Pro Discover hidden market opportunities at a glance. Volume Divergence Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This powerful indicator combines three of the most widely used volume indicators — OBV , ADL , and VPT — along with automatic divergence detection, visual lines, entry signals, and a complete alert system, all in one intuitive interface. Perfect for both beginner and professional
Apex Arrow MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Apex Swing VWAP MT4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
ADVANCED TRADING INDICATOR WITH VWAP & SWING POINTS   Why is APEX Swing VWAP different?   Unlike traditional VWAPs that reset daily, APEX Swing VWAP calculates VWAP from significant swing points, delivering much more accurate and market-relevant support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Automatic Swing Point Detection   Advanced algorithm that automatically identifies significant highs and lows   Configurable swing length (recommended 8–15 for maximum accuracy)   Clear visual mar
Apex WilliamsR MT4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Apex Williams %R Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The Apex Williams %R is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic Williams %R, completely redesigned with professional trading functionalities. This tool combines momentum analysis, divergence detection, multiple confirmations, and a comprehensive visual dashboard to maximize the accuracy of trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Signal System Reversal Signals: Detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with automatic
Stochastic Divergence Pro MT5 short day trading
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Stochastic Divergence Pro 1h 4h 1D+ Dominare le divergenze per il trading ad alta precisione Lo Stochastic Divergence Pro MT5 è uno strumento di analisi avanzato progettato per trader che richiedono precisione e chiarezza nella loro analisi del mercato. Questo indicatore esperto identifica in tempo reale le divergenze tra il prezzo e l'Oscillatore Stocastico, fornendo segnali cruciali per anticipare i cambiamenti di tendenza su intervalli temporali intermedi e superiori (H1, H4 e superiori). Car
Stochastic Divergence Pro Scalping
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Indicatore stocastico avanzato con rilevamento delle divergenze - Scalping Ecco il nostro indicatore stocastico all'avanguardia, meticolosamente progettato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Questo strumento incorpora una sofisticata funzionalità di rilevamento delle divergenze, che consente ai trader di anticipare i movimenti di mercato e ottimizzare le proprie strategie di trading per massimizzare la redditività. Vantaggi competitivi del nostro indicatore stocastico: Questo indicatore rappre
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Indicatore Avanzato per MetaTrader 5 Panoramica RSI Divergence Suite Pro è un indicatore tecnico avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che rileva automaticamente le divergenze tra prezzo e RSI, fornendo segnali di trading ad alta precisione. Questo indicatore professionale combina la potenza dell'RSI con l'analisi delle divergenze, il supporto/resistenza multi-timeframe e un sistema di allerta completo. Caratteristiche Principali Rilevamento Avanzato delle Divergenze Quattro tipi
MACD Divergece Reversal PRO
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Il MACD Divergence Reversal PRO è un indicatore avanzato progettato per identificare opportunità di investimento attraverso l'analisi delle divergenze MACD in combinazione con filtri tecnici innovativi. È uno strumento essenziale per i trader che desiderano anticipare i cambiamenti di tendenza nei mercati volatili, laterali o alla fine di tendenze prolungate. Caratteristiche Principali: Rilevamento delle Divergenze MACD: Divergenza Alcista Normale: Quando il prezzo forma un minimo più basso ma
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
RSI Momentum Shift Detector! This advanced indicator has been designed to give you a real edge in financial markets. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this powerful system helps you identify key opportunities before they consolidate , allowing you to trade with greater precision and confidence. Key Features Automatic Detection of 7 RSI Divergence Types: The RSI Momentum Shift Detector doesn't just detect basic divergences — it identifies them all, from classic to advanced, gi
Smart Divergence Volume MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
The Smart Divergence Volume   is an advanced and multifunctional technical indicator specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at optimizing market analysis through precise divergence detection tools and volume measurement. This indicator not only improves real-time decision-making but also facilitates a clear and efficient visual interpretation of price and volume behavior, making it a useful tool for both beginner and expert traders. What is it useful for? This indicator is d
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA: Your Personal Trading Guardian LIMITED OPPORTUNITY – PRICE INCREASES WITH EACH SALE   This Expert Advisor uses a tiered pricing system that automatically increases based on market demand. Introducing Swing Sentinel EA , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, transparency, and intelligent automation — exclusively optimized for the Daily (D1) timeframe . Important : This EA is designed, tested, and configured to run only on the D1 char
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v1.2 Enhanced Specialized Gold Trading Indicator with AI and Multi-Timeframe Analysis GENERAL OVERVIEW The XAUUSD Gold Master is a high-precision indicator specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines advanced technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and dynamic risk management to deliver highly reliable trading signals in the world's most volatile and profitable market. KEY FEATURES Intelligent Confidence System (1-10) Confidence score f
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5   The Most Comprehensive Trend Analysis Indicator on the Market    OVERVIEW   Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a cutting-edge, advanced technical indicator that combines multiple technical analysis algorithms into one powerful tool. Designed for professional and experienced traders, this indicator provides a comprehensive market view by intelligently merging various analysis methods. Key Features   - Enhanced SuperTrend with adaptive filters   - Built-in Multi-Ti
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
VSN - All-in-One Institutional Volume Analysis   Volume Structure Nexus  The Definitive Volume and Market Structure Analysis Nexus for MetaTrader 5   WHAT IS VOLUME STRUCTURE NEXUS?   Volume Structure Nexus is the advanced all-in-one indicator that unifies professional volume analysis, market structure, smart money detection, VSA (Volume Spread Analysis), and Wyckoff methodology into a central nexus of actionable intelligence. Designed for professional traders seeking a single convergence p
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!** Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge? Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals an
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Professional Trading Indicator with Dynamic VWAP   GENERAL DESCRIPTION   The Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator that revolutionizes traditional technical analysis by combining the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with automatic detection of key market swing points. Unlike static VWAP indicators, this system calculates multiple dynamic VWAPs from the most significant price swings, delivering extremely precise support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Smart Swing De
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Overview The Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that revolutionizes the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced technical analysis features, automatic signal detection, and a complete trade confirmation system. Designed specifically for traders seeking precision and reliability in their trading decisions. Key Features   Smart Signal System   Reversal Signals: Automatically detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with multi-factor confirmation   Centerl
