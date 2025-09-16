LinearRegressionChannel

📌 Linear Regression Channel – Indicator

The Linear Regression Channel is a custom MT5 indicator that automatically draws a regression line through price over a specified number of bars, along with dynamic support and resistance boundaries.

  • Central Line (BlueViolet):
    Represents the linear regression line (best fit line) of the selected price type (Close or High/Low).

  • Upper Line (Lime):
    Represents the regression-based resistance level, dynamically adjusted according to the highest deviation from the regression line.

  • Lower Line (Red):
    Represents the regression-based support level, dynamically adjusted according to the lowest deviation from the regression line.

⚙️ Inputs

  • Price Mode (Close / High-Low):
    Defines how the channel is calculated:

    • Close → channel built using closing prices.

    • High-Low → channel built using highs and lows.

  • Bars to Count:
    Number of bars used in the regression calculation (default: 50).

🎯 Usage

  • Identifies the prevailing market trend and its slope.

  • Highlights dynamic support and resistance zones.

  • Helps traders spot potential reversals when price approaches or breaks the channel boundaries.

  • Useful in both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies.


